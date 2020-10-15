openbase logo
redux-rest-resource

by Olivier Louvignes
0.29.3 (see all)

Seamless REST interaction for Redux

Readme

Redux Rest Resource

npm version license build status dependencies status devDependencies status Codacy Badge Codacy Badge

Dead simple and ready-to-use store module for handling HTTP REST resources.

Generates types, actions and reducers for you to easily interact with any REST API.

Saves you from writing a lot of boilerplate code and ensures that your code stays DRY.

  • Requires redux-thunk to handle async actions.

  • Relies on fetch to perform HTTP requests.

  • Built with TypeScript for static type checking with exported types along the library.

Documentation

Check the full documentation (built with gitbook).

Preview

Basically using a REST endpoint with Redux can be done with only a few lines:

import {createResource} from 'redux-rest-resource';

const hostUrl = 'https://api.mlab.com:443/api/1/databases/sandbox/collections';
const apiKey = 'xvDjirE9MCIi800xMxi4EKeTm8e9FUBR';

type User = {
  id: string;
  firstName: string;
  lastName: string;
};

export const {types, actions, rootReducer} = createResource<User>({
  name: 'user',
  url: `${hostUrl}/users/:id?apiKey=${apiKey}`
});

NOTE: If you want to use this in environments without a builtin fetch implementation, you need to bring your own custom fetch polyfill.

Available scripts

ScriptDescription
startalias to test:watch
testRun unit tests
test:watchWatch unit tests
test:coverageRun unit tests with coverage
lintRun eslint static tests
compileCompile the library
compile:watchWatch compilation
docsServe docs
docs:compileCompile docs

Authors

Olivier Louvignes

Inspired by the AngularJS resource.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016 Olivier Louvignes

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

