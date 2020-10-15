Dead simple and ready-to-use store module for handling HTTP REST resources.

Generates types, actions and reducers for you to easily interact with any REST API.

Saves you from writing a lot of boilerplate code and ensures that your code stays DRY.

Requires redux-thunk to handle async actions.

Relies on fetch to perform HTTP requests.

Built with TypeScript for static type checking with exported types along the library.

Check the full documentation (built with gitbook).

Basically using a REST endpoint with Redux can be done with only a few lines:

import {createResource} from 'redux-rest-resource' ; const hostUrl = 'https://api.mlab.com:443/api/1/databases/sandbox/collections' ; const apiKey = 'xvDjirE9MCIi800xMxi4EKeTm8e9FUBR' ; type User = { id: string ; firstName: string ; lastName: string ; }; export const {types, actions, rootReducer} = createResource<User>({ name: 'user' , url: ` ${hostUrl} /users/:id?apiKey= ${apiKey} ` });

NOTE: If you want to use this in environments without a builtin fetch implementation, you need to bring your own custom fetch polyfill.

Available scripts

Script Description start alias to test:watch test Run unit tests test:watch Watch unit tests test:coverage Run unit tests with coverage lint Run eslint static tests compile Compile the library compile:watch Watch compilation docs Serve docs docs:compile Compile docs

Authors

Olivier Louvignes

Inspired by the AngularJS resource.

License