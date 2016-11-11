Receive logs/reports from production and get them replicated with Redux DevTools extension (or other monitoring apps). Unlike other solutions (like Remote Redux DevTools), it aims to be optimized for production and suitable for different use cases (see the options). Even though it's designed to be used together with
remotedev-server, it can be easily integrated with any other server or serverless architectures.
npm install --save redux-remotedev
Optionally, install isomorphic fetch polyfill for Node and unsupported browsers:
npm install --save isomorphic-fetch es6-promise
Just add the store enhancer to your Redux store:
import remotedev from 'redux-remotedev';
import 'isomorphic-fetch'; // include in the main script once
createStore(reducer, remotedev({ sendTo: 'http://localhost:8000' }));
More detailed example:
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux';
// import thunk from 'redux-thunk';
import remotedev from 'redux-remotedev';
import 'isomorphic-fetch';
import reducer from '../reducers';
export default function configureStore(initialState) {
const enhancer = compose(
// applyMiddleware(thunk),
remotedev({
sendTo: 'http://localhost:8000',
sendOn: 'SOME_ACTION',
maxAge: 50
})
);
const store = createStore(reducer, initialState, enhancer);
return store;
}
See also
remotedev-server for integrating the server part.
remotedev(options)
At least
sendTo or
sender option should be present.
sendTo
string - url of the remote server where logs will be posted.
Example:
createStore(reducer, remotedev({ sendTo: 'http://localhost:8000' }))
sendOn
string or array of strings - action type(s) dispatching of which will trigger sending the history log. Useful for analytics or for triggering sending explicitly (for example, from a report form or when an exception is caught).
Example:
createStore(reducer, remotedev({
sendTo: 'http://localhost:8000',
sendOn: 'SOME_ACTION_ERROR' // or array: ['FETCH_ERROR', 'TARGETED_ACTION']
}))
sendOnCondition
function (state, action) - when returns
true (the condition is satisfied), the report will be sent. Unlike
sendOn, here you can check not only the action type, but the whole action object and also the state object. Another difference is that by default the report will be sent only first time the condition is satisfied. If you want to send it multiple times, set
options.sentOnCondition to
false in
beforeSending function.
Example:
createStore(reducer, remotedev({
sendTo: 'http://localhost:8000',
sendOnCondition: (action, state) => state.counter.count === 5,
// sendOnCondition: (action, state) => state.user.id !== undefined,
// sendOnCondition: (action, state) => action.user.id !== undefined,
// sendOnCondition: (action, state) => action.type === 'SOME_ACTION'
}))
sendOnError
boolean - when set to
true, will listen for all exceptions from
console.error,
window.onerror and
ErrorUtils (for React Native). When an exception occurs in the app, will send a report including all the details about the exception (also as a Redux action to see the exact failed point when debugging).
sendingStatus
object of functions
started(report, store): called when attempts to send a report. The report object is passed to the function. You can use it to show a loading indicator for your report dialog.
done(reportId, store): called when server returned a success response. The stored report id is passed, so you can generate an url like
http://hostname/?remotedev_report=${id} (where hostname can be your development or production domain) to replicate the reported issue. When opening this url on a site with the extension included, the exact history state will be applied to your Redux store.
failed(error, store): called when server returned an error response or when
fetch failed. The error message is passed.
Example:
createStore(reducer, remotedev({
sendTo: 'http://localhost:8000',
sendingStatus: {
started(report) {
console.log('Sending a report', report);
},
done(reportId) {
console.info(
'The report sent. ' +
'Open this url to replicate: ' +
'http://localhost:3000/?remotedev_report=' + reportId
);
},
failed(error, store) {
console.warn('Report cannot be sent.', error);
// store.dispatch({ type: 'REPORT_FAILED` });
}
}
}))
beforeSending
function(report, sender, options) - called before attempting to send a report, so you can show a dialog and append some data to the
report object.
createStore(reducer, remotedev({
sendTo: 'http://localhost:8000',
beforeSending(report, send) {
send({ ...report, title: prompt('Please describe what happened') });
}
}))
headers
object - custom headers to inject into the sending request additionally to
{ 'content-type': 'application/json' } (which can be overwritten).
Example:
createStore(reducer, remotedev({
sendTo: 'http://localhost:8000',
headers: {
'content-type': 'application/javascript', // to use JSON-P instead
'grant_type': 'client_credentials', // some systems may require credentials
'client123': 'secret123' // custom header `'<Client-Id>': '<Secret>'`
}
}))
sender
function - custom function used to post the data. Usually, you don't need to specify it. By default
fetch function will be used, so make sure to include the polyfill in case you're not targeting for React Native only and want to support all browsers (add
import 'isomorphic-fetch' in the consuming code).
Example:
createStore(reducer, remotedev({
sendTo: 'http://localhost:8000',
sender: (data, sendTo) => {
fetch(sendTo, {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'content-type': 'application/json'
},
body: JSON.stringify(data)
})
}
}))
You can also just log the data instead of posting (for example when included a monitoring service):
createStore(reducer, remotedev({
sender: (data) => {
console.warn(data);
}
}))
maxAge
number - maximum allowed actions to be stored in the history tree, the oldest actions are removed once maxAge is reached. Default is
30.
To restore the history tree,
preloadedState will be added to the log, which represents the state for the committed (removed) action.
In case you want to send all actions from the beginning, set
maxAge to
Infinity, but it's not recommended as having lots of actions with large payloads can consume a lot of RAM and can cause CPU spikes when serializing the data.
withState
boolean - when set to
true, will include also the current state for every action. It's not recommended as the state object can grow too large, and it's better to reconstruct states by recomputing actions.
every
boolean - when set to
true, every dispatched action will be posted. It's not recommended as there will be lots of requests and serialization can affect the application's performance significantly.
onlyState
boolean - when set to
true, will send only the current state (as
preloadedState) without action list. Useful when only reproducing the state without time traveling would be enough. It's recommended for gaining the performance as nothing will be stored for feature posting.
actionsBlacklist
string or array of strings as regex - actions types to be omitted from sending.
Example:
createStore(reducer, remotedev({
sendTo: 'http://localhost:8000',
actionsBlacklist: 'SOME_ACTION'
// or actionsBlacklist: ['SOME_ACTION', 'SOME_OTHER_ACTION']
// or just actionsBlacklist: 'SOME_' to omit both
}))
actionsWhitelist
string or array of strings as regex - only actions with indicated types will be sent. Use the same as in the example above. If specified,
actionsBlacklist is ignored.
actionSanitizer
function which takes the action object and returns it back. Used to sanitize sensitive data (for example credit cards numbers containing in the payload). Also it's used to strip large payloads (like image blobs) in order to make serializing faster.
Example:
createStore(reducer, remotedev({
sendTo: 'http://localhost:8000',
actionSanitizer: (action) => (
action.type === 'FILE_DOWNLOAD_SUCCESS' && action.data ?
{ ...action, data: '<<LONG_BLOB>>' } : action
)
}))
stateSanitizer
function which takes the state and returns it back. As well as
actionSanitizer, it's used to sanitize sensitive data and to strip large payloads.
Example:
createStore(reducer, remotedev({
sendTo: 'http://localhost:8000',
stateSanitizer: (state) => state.data ? { ...state, data: '<<LONG_BLOB>>' } : state
}))
Also you can specify alternative values right in the reducer (in the state object) by adding
toJSON function:
In the example bellow it will always send
{ conter: 'sensitive' }, regardless of the state value:
function counter(state = { count: 0, toJSON: () => ({ conter: 'sensitive' }) }, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case 'INCREMENT': return { count: state.count + 1 };
default: return state;
}
}
You could also alter the value. In the example below when state is
{ count: 1 }, we'll send
{ counter: 10 } (notice we don't have an arrow function this time to use the object's
this):
function counter(
state = { count: 0, toJSON: function (){ return { conter: this.count * 10 }; } },
action
) {
// ...
}
In case you want to sanitize only specific values, use:
function reducer(
state = {
v1: 1, v2: 2, v3: 3, v4: 4,
toJSON: function (){
return { ...this, v2: 'sanitized', v4: 'sanitized' };
// Or return Object.assign({}, this, { v2: 'sanitized', v4: 'sanitized' })
}
},
action
) {
// ...
}
stringifyReplacer
function or array - a function that alters the behavior of the stringification process, or an array of String and Number objects that serve as a whitelist for selecting the properties of the value object to be included in the JSON string. As a function, it takes two parameters, the key and the value being stringified. Also useful if state is not plain object.
Example (for converting mori data structures):
createStore(reducer, remotedev({
sendTo: 'http://localhost:8000',
stringifyReplacer: (key, value) => (
value && mori.isMap(value) ? mori.toJs(value) : value
)
}))
Add these optional options for better analytics:
title,
description,
screenshot,
version,
userAgent,
user,
meta.
Example:
createStore(reducer, remotedev({
sendTo: 'http://localhost:8000',
sendOn: 'SOME_ACTION',
title: 'Nothing works',
description: 'It was supposed to be an useless report, but it\'s not ;)',
screenshot: 'add here an image blob or an url of the stored screenshot',
version: 'app version to git checkout that release tag',
appId: 'id to identify the application',
instanceId: 'id to identify the store in case there are multiple stores',
userAgent: Platform.Version, // On React Native with: import { Platform } from 'react-native';
// for browsers userAgent is detected automatically, so no need to specify it explicitely.
user: {
id: 'user_id',
name: 'User Name',
email: 'user@email',
photo: 'url or image blob'
},
// or just a string:
// user: 'user id or user name to identify him',
meta: 'everything else you want to send'
}))
Usually you want to send logs only for production, so you should either use it under a flag excluding from development or you use our helper to have no-op when
process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production':
import remotedev from 'redux-remotedev/productionOnly'
If you want to receive logs only from devs, not to affect the performance in production, you can use our helper to have the module stripped when
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production':
import remotedev from 'redux-remotedev/developmentOnly'
