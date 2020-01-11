higher-order reducer to reset the redux state on certain actions

Installation

npm install --save redux-recycle

Resetting state

import recycleState from 'redux-recycle' recycleState(reducer, actionArray, initialState, config)

redux-recycle is a reducer enhancer (higher-order reducer), it provides the recycleState function, which takes an existing reducer and an array of actions that will reset the state.

Optionally, you can also pass an initial state to reset to.

Optionally, you can also pass a config object.

Currently, there is one config option:

recycleActionType (default: @@redux-recycle/INIT ) - if recycleActionType is provided, the reducer function will be called with initialState and the provided action name. If set to false , the state will be reset without calling the reducer one more time.

API

import recycleState from 'redux-recycle' recycleState(reducer, [ARRAY_OF_ACTIONS]) recycleState(reducer, [ARRAY_OF_ACTIONS], initialState) recycleState(reducer, [ARRAY_OF_ACTIONS], (state, action) => initialState) recycleState(reducer, [ARRAY_OF_ACTIONS], (state, action) => initialState, { recycleActionType : 'MY_OWN_ACTION_NAME' }) recycleState(reducer, [ARRAY_OF_ACTIONS], initialState, { recycleActionType : false })

Instructions

Firstly, import redux-recycle :

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import recycleState from 'redux-recycle' ;

Then, add recycleState to your reducer(s) like this:

combineReducers({ counter : recycleState(counter, [INCREMENT_COUNTER], 0 ) })

Now, once you click the increment button, the state will be reset to 0 .

If you need more complex initialization logic, you can provide a reducer function as the last param. It will be called with the state and action to get the initial state.

const resetCounter = ( state, action ) => { return state > 10 ? state : 0 } combineReducers({ counter : recycleState(counter, [RESET_COUNTERS], resetCounter) })

What is this magic? How does it work?

Have a read of the Implementing Undo History recipe in the Redux documents, which explains in detail how higher-order reducers work.

License