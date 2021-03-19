redux-recompose provide tools to write less reducers/actions code.
Here is a blog post about it.
Usually, we are used to write:
// actions.js
function increment(anAmount) {
return { type: 'INCREMENT', payload: anAmount };
}
// reducer.js
function reducer(state = initialState, action) {
switch(action.type) {
case 'INCREMENT':
return { ...state, counter: state.counter + action.payload };
default:
return state;
}
}
With the new concept of target of an action, we could write something like:
// actions.js
// Define an action. It will place the result on state.counter
function increment(anAmount) {
return { type: 'INCREMENT', target: 'counter', payload: anAmount };
}
// reducer.js
// Create a new effect decoupled from the state structure at all.
const onAdd = (state, action) => ({ ...state, [action.target]: state[action.target] + action.payload });
// Describe your reducer - without the switch
const reducerDescription = {
'INCREMENT': onAdd()
}
// Create it !
const reducer = createReducer(initialState, reducerDescription);
Effects are functions that describe how the state changes, but are agnostic of what part of the state is being changed.
redux-recompose provides some effects to ease reducer definitions. These are:
New effects are welcome ! Feel free to open an issue or even a PR.
There are a few creators that also ease writing Redux reducers and async actions.
Since state handling is decoupled from its state, we could create some more complex async actions, or even map an effect with an action type to create families of actions.
More crazy and useful ideas are welcome too!
You could use completers to reduce your code size. Completers are functions that take partial definitions (i.e. descriptors) and help to construct the whole definition.
Completers in general looks like this:
There are a few completers that can be used:
There's currently documentation for the following:
Middlewares allow to inject logic between dispatching the action and the actual desired change in the store. Middlewares are particularly helpful when handling asynchronous actions.
The following are currently available:
The way
redux-recompose updates the redux state can be configured. The default configuration is
(state, newContent) => ({ ...state, ...newContent })
You can use
configureMergeState to override the way
redux-recompose handles state merging. This is specially useful when you are using immutable libraries.
For example, if you are using
seamless-immutable to keep your store immutable, you'll want to use it's
merge function. You can do so with the following configuration:
import { configureMergeState } from 'redux-recompose';
configureMergeState((state, newContent) => state.merge(newContent))
This library was inspired by acdlite/recompose. Let's keep creating tools for ease development.
This project was written by Manuel Battan and it is maintained by Wolox.
redux-recompose is available under the MIT license.
Copyright (c) 2017 Manuel Battan <manuel.battan@wolox.com.ar>
