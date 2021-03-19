Why another Redux library ?

redux-recompose provide tools to write less reducers/actions code.

Here is a blog post about it.

Usually, we are used to write:

function increment ( anAmount ) { return { type : 'INCREMENT' , payload : anAmount }; } function reducer ( state = initialState, action ) { switch (action.type) { case 'INCREMENT' : return { ...state, counter : state.counter + action.payload }; default : return state; } }

With the new concept of target of an action, we could write something like:

function increment ( anAmount ) { return { type : 'INCREMENT' , target : 'counter' , payload : anAmount }; } const onAdd = ( state, action ) => ({ ...state, [action.target]: state[action.target] + action.payload }); const reducerDescription = { 'INCREMENT' : onAdd() } const reducer = createReducer(initialState, reducerDescription);

Effects

Effects are functions that describe how the state changes, but are agnostic of what part of the state is being changed.

redux-recompose provides some effects to ease reducer definitions. These are:

New effects are welcome ! Feel free to open an issue or even a PR.

Creators

There are a few creators that also ease writing Redux reducers and async actions.

Since state handling is decoupled from its state, we could create some more complex async actions, or even map an effect with an action type to create families of actions.

More crazy and useful ideas are welcome too!

Completers

You could use completers to reduce your code size. Completers are functions that take partial definitions (i.e. descriptors) and help to construct the whole definition.

Completers in general looks like this:

A pattern is being repeated in an element.

Identify that pattern and try to apply to every element similar to those who use this pattern, although they apply it or not.

Add some exceptions for elements who don't use this pattern.

Compress your code size by applying that pattern to all elements but not for exception cases.

There are a few completers that can be used:

Injectors

There's currently documentation for the following:

Middlewares

Middlewares allow to inject logic between dispatching the action and the actual desired change in the store. Middlewares are particularly helpful when handling asynchronous actions.

The following are currently available:

Using with immutable libraries

The way redux-recompose updates the redux state can be configured. The default configuration is

(state, newContent) => ({ ...state, ...newContent })

You can use configureMergeState to override the way redux-recompose handles state merging. This is specially useful when you are using immutable libraries. For example, if you are using seamless-immutable to keep your store immutable, you'll want to use it's merge function. You can do so with the following configuration:

import { configureMergeState } from 'redux-recompose' ; configureMergeState( ( state, newContent ) => state.merge(newContent))

Thanks to

This library was inspired by acdlite/recompose. Let's keep creating tools for ease development.

