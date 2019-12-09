Keep your session sync with your local storage and Redux 🔑
Redux React Session provides an API that allows to manage sessions through the app, with authorization function for react-router and a persisted session.
yarn:
yarn add redux-react-session
npm:
npm install redux-react-session --save
import { combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { sessionReducer } from 'redux-react-session';
const reducers = {
// ... your other reducers here ...
session: sessionReducer
};
const reducer = combineReducers(reducers);
import { createStore } from 'redux';
import { sessionService } from 'redux-react-session';
const store = createStore(reducer)
sessionService.initSessionService(store);
The examples simulates a simple login/logout that sends requests to a server.
cd examples/example
npm install
npm start
cd examples/react-router-v4-example
npm install
npm start
Initialize an instance of the session service.
The promise will be resolved if the session is valid, and will be rejected if there is no data in the storage.
Once the promise is resolved or rejected the flag
checked in the redux store will change from
false to
true. This allows to check into any component if the session was already checked and it's valid.
Options:
checkAuth function
"login"): Path used when a session is rejected or doesn't exist
false is returned the session will be destroyed. In the case of a promise, if either
false is returned or an exception is thrown, the session will be destroyed.
Example:
const validateSession = (session) => {
// check if your session is still valid
return true;
}
const options = { refreshOnCheckAuth: true, redirectPath: '/home', driver: 'COOKIES', validateSession };
sessionService.initSessionService(store, options)
.then(() => console.log('Redux React Session is ready and a session was refreshed from your storage'))
.catch(() => console.log('Redux React Session is ready and there is no session in your storage'));
const validateSession = (session) => {
// check if your session is still valid with a server check, through axios for instance
return api.invokeRemoteSessionValidationThroughAxios(session).then(response => response.isSessionValid);
}
const options = { refreshOnCheckAuth: true, redirectPath: '/home', driver: 'COOKIES', validateSession };
sessionService.initSessionService(store, options)
.then(() => console.log('Redux React Session is ready and a session was refreshed from your storage'))
.catch(() => console.log('Redux React Session is ready and there is no session in your storage'));
Force to refresh the Redux Store from the local storage.
The promise will be resolved if the session is valid, and will be rejected if there is no data in the storage.
Note: this function is called once the session service is initialized
Authorization function for react-router to restrict routes, it checks if exist a session and redirects to the
redirectPath
Example:
import React from 'react';
import { Route, IndexRoute } from 'react-router';
import { sessionService } from 'redux-react-session';
import App from './components/App';
import HomePage from './containers/HomePage';
import LoginPage from './containers/LoginPage';
export default (
<Route path="/" component={App}>
<IndexRoute onEnter={sessionService.checkAuth} component={HomePage} />
<Route path="login" component={LoginPage} />
</Route>
);
Note: If you're using react-router v4 this function it's not necessary. Check out the react-router-v4-example
Note: This function could be used in the client side as well as the server side.
Saves the session object in the storage/cookies and changes the
authenticated flag to
true in Redux Store
Returns the current session if exists
Example:
loadSession
.then(currentSession => console.log(currentSession))
.catch(err => console.log(err))
Deletes the current session from the storage/cookies
Saves the user object in the storage/cookies and in the Redux Store
Returns the current user if exists
Deletes the current user from the storage/cookies
Usage of
redux-react-session with an immutable store is really simple.
Instead of the
sessionReducer import the
sessionReducer from
redux-react-session/immutable, as the following example:
import { combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { sessionReducer as session } from 'redux-react-session/immutable';
const reducers = {
// ... your other reducers here ...
session
};
const reducer = combineReducers(reducers);
redux-react-session also provides methods to keep the session with server rendering using cookies. So the session will work on the server side as well as the client side.
Here is an example using server rendering
Initialize an instance of the server session service.
This function is used in the
server.js to initialize a session service instance in each request.
// server.js
import { sessionService, sessionReducer } from 'redux-react-session';
import { combineReducers, createStore } from 'redux';
// ...
app.use((req, res) => {
const reducer = combineReducers({
session: sessionReducer
});
// Create a new Redux store instance
const store = createStore(reducer);
sessionService.initServerSession(store, req);
// ...
}
// ...
Initialize an instance of the client session service, IMPORTANT to set the option 'COOKIES'(this is the way that the client send the session data to the server).
This function is used in the
client.js of the server rendering to initialize a session service instance.
// client.js
import { createStore } from 'redux';
import { sessionService } from 'redux-react-session';
const store = createStore(reducer)
initSessionService(store, { driver: 'COOKIES' });