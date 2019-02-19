An i18n solution with plural forms support for Redux/React
derzunov.github.io/redux-react-i18n
git clone https://github.com/derzunov/redux-react-i18n redux-react-i18n
cd redux-react-i18n/example
npm i
and then
gulp
or
gulp prod
<Loc locKey="your_key_1"/>
<Loc locKey="your_key_2" number={1}/>
<Loc locKey="your_key_2" number={2}/>
<Loc locKey="your_key_2" number={5}/>
<span>Перевод вашего первого ключа из словаря для текущего языка</span>
<span>Пришла 1 кошечка</span>
<span>Пришли 2 кошечки</span>
<span>Пришло 5 кошечек</span>
pluralizer: ( github or npm ) for plural forms changing
translator: ( github or npm ) for translation (translator demo)
Terminal:
npm i redux-react-i18n
import { i18nReducer, i18nActions, Loc } from 'redux-react-i18n'
...
// "reducers" contains your reducers
reducers.i18n = i18nReducer
...
const store = createStore( combineReducers( reducers ) )
...
// Set dictionaries (simpliest example) -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// This dictionaries can be supported by Localization team without need to know somth about interface or project,
// and you just can fetch it to your project
const dictionaries = {
'ru-RU': {
'key_1': 'Первый дефолтный ключ',
'key_2': [ '$Count', ' ', ['штучка','штучки','штучек']], // 1 штучка, 3 штучки, пять штучек
'key_3': {
'nested_1': 'Первый вложенный ключ',
'nested_2': 'Второй вложенный ключ',
},
/* ... */
/* Other keys */
},
'en-US': {
'key_1': 'First default key',
'key_2': [ '$Count', ' ', ['thing','things']], // 1 thing, 2 things, 153 things
'key_3': {
'nested_1': 'First nested key',
'nested_2': 'Second nested key',
},
}
/* ... */
/* Other dictionaries */
}
store.dispatch( i18nActions.setDictionaries( dictionaries ) )
// / Set dictionaries (simpliest example) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Set languages (simpliest example) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
const languages = [
{
code: 'ru-RU',
name: 'Русский'
},
{
code: 'en-US',
name: 'English (USA)'
}
/* ... */
/* Other languages */
]
store.dispatch( i18nActions.setLanguages( languages ) )
// / Set languages (simpliest example) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Set current language code (you can map this action to select component or somth like this)
store.dispatch( i18nActions.setCurrentLanguage( 'ru-RU' ) )
import { Loc } from 'redux-react-i18n'
...
<p>
<Loc locKey="key_1"/> // => Первый дефолтный ключ
</p>
<p>
<Loc locKey="key_2" number={7}/> // => 7 штучек
</p>
<p>
<Loc locKey="key_3.nested_1"/> // => Первый вложенный ключ
</p>
<p>
<Loc locKey="key_3.nested_2"/> // => Второй вложенный ключ
</p>
// Just import presentational component LocPresentational
import { LocPresentational } from 'redux-react-i18n'
...
...
...
// Then map data to props => currentLanguage, dictionary (See more in src/Loc.js):
const mapStateToProps = ( { /*getting data from the state*/ }, ownProps ) => ({
currentLanguage: yourCurrentLanguageFromState,
dictionary: yourDictionaryFromState
});
Loc = connect( mapStateToProps )( LocPresentational )
...
...
...
<p>
<Loc locKey="YOUR_KEY_1"/>
</p>
<p>
<Loc locKey="YOUR_KEY_2" number={42}/>
</p>
See more in src/*.js
If the span tag is a big problem (in "option" tag for example), you can use translate from 'translatr' like this
import translate from 'translatr'
...
...
...
<select>
<option value="1">
{ translate( dictionary, currentLanguage, key, number ) }
</option>
</select>
...
and just a simple example of mapStateToProps as a bonus:
const mapStateToProps = ( {i18n: { currentLanguage, dictionaries }}, ownProps ) => ({
currentLanguage: currentLanguage,
dictionary: dictionaries[ currentLanguage ]
});
With
<Loc locKey="your_key" ></Loc> you'll get:
<select>
<option> <span>Translated Text</span> </option>
</select>
With
translate you'll get:
<select>
<option> Translated Text </option>
</select>
... but you'll have to write extra code
PS You already have translatr as a dependency of redux-react-i18n in your node_modules