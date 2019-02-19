An i18n solution with plural forms support for Redux/React

Supported languages list with expected codes for pluralize mechanics switching

Russian ( ru, ru-RU )

English ( en, en-US, en-UK )

French ( fr )

German ( de )

Polish ( pl )

Czech ( cs )

Portuguese ( pt )

Brazilian Portuguese ( pt-BR, br )

Arabic ( ar-AR, ar )

Turkish ( tr )

Occitan ( oc )

Belarusian ( be )

Bosnian ( bs )

Croatian ( hr )

Serbian ( sr )

Ukrainian ( uk )

Example Demo

derzunov.github.io/redux-react-i18n

What's in demo?

webpack/gulp dev/prod build system

languages: English Russian Polish French Belarusian ...

language switcher component

simple key demo

key with pluralization demo

git clone https://github.com/derzunov/redux-react-i18n redux-react-i18n cd redux-react-i18n/example npm i

and then

gulp

or

gulp prod

Short code demo

Write ( jsx ):

<Loc locKey= "your_key_1" /> <Loc locKey="your_key_2" number={1}/> <Loc locKey="your_key_2" number={2}/> <Loc locKey="your_key_2" number={5}/>

Result ( html ):

< span > Перевод вашего первого ключа из словаря для текущего языка </ span > < span > Пришла 1 кошечка </ span > < span > Пришли 2 кошечки </ span > < span > Пришло 5 кошечек </ span >

What am I using:

pluralizer: ( github or npm ) for plural forms changing

translator: ( github or npm ) for translation (translator demo)

Terminal:

npm i redux-react-i18n

What's in the box

Loc ( Container Component )

LocPresentational ( Presentational Component )

Actions

setCurrentLanguage( languageCode )

setLanguages( languageCode )

addDictionary( languageCode, dictionary )

setDictionaries( dictionaries )

Reducer

i18n

Full code demo ( complete solution for Redux ):

import { i18nReducer, i18nActions, Loc } from 'redux-react-i18n' ... reducers.i18n = i18nReducer ... const store = createStore( combineReducers( reducers ) ) ... const dictionaries = { 'ru-RU' : { 'key_1' : 'Первый дефолтный ключ' , 'key_2' : [ '$Count' , ' ' , [ 'штучка' , 'штучки' , 'штучек' ]], 'key_3' : { 'nested_1' : 'Первый вложенный ключ' , 'nested_2' : 'Второй вложенный ключ' , }, }, 'en-US' : { 'key_1' : 'First default key' , 'key_2' : [ '$Count' , ' ' , [ 'thing' , 'things' ]], 'key_3' : { 'nested_1' : 'First nested key' , 'nested_2' : 'Second nested key' , }, } } store.dispatch( i18nActions.setDictionaries( dictionaries ) ) const languages = [ { code : 'ru-RU' , name : 'Русский' }, { code : 'en-US' , name : 'English (USA)' } ] store.dispatch( i18nActions.setLanguages( languages ) ) store.dispatch( i18nActions.setCurrentLanguage( 'ru-RU' ) )

And now you can use "Loc" container component

import { Loc } from 'redux-react-i18n' ... <p> < Loc locKey = "key_1" /> // => Первый дефолтный ключ </ p > <p> <Loc locKey="key_2" number={7}/> // => 7 штучек </p> <p> <Loc locKey="key_3.nested_1"/> // => Первый вложенный ключ </p> <p> <Loc locKey="key_3.nested_2"/> // => Второй вложенный ключ </p>

If you don't want to use a complete solution:

Just use a dumb component and you can design store/actions/reducers by yourself like you want

import { LocPresentational } from 'redux-react-i18n' ... ... ... const mapStateToProps = ( { /*getting data from the state*/ }, ownProps ) => ({ currentLanguage : yourCurrentLanguageFromState, dictionary : yourDictionaryFromState }); Loc = connect( mapStateToProps )( LocPresentational ) ... ... ... <p> < Loc locKey = "YOUR_KEY_1" /> </ p > < p > < Loc locKey = "YOUR_KEY_2" number = {42}/ > </ p >

See more in src/*.js

Using with React Native

redux-react-native-i18n

The "Span Problem"

If the span tag is a big problem (in "option" tag for example), you can use translate from 'translatr' like this

import translate from 'translatr' ... ... ... <select> < option value = "1" > { translate( dictionary, currentLanguage, key, number ) } </ option > </ select > ...

and just a simple example of mapStateToProps as a bonus:

const mapStateToProps = ( {i18n: { currentLanguage, dictionaries }}, ownProps ) => ({ currentLanguage : currentLanguage, dictionary : dictionaries[ currentLanguage ] });

With <Loc locKey="your_key" ></Loc> you'll get:

< select > < option > < span > Translated Text </ span > </ option > </ select >

With translate you'll get:

< select > < option > Translated Text </ option > </ select >

... but you'll have to write extra code

PS You already have translatr as a dependency of redux-react-i18n in your node_modules