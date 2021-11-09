React hook for accessing mapped state and dispatch from a Redux store.
With the release of the hooks API in react-redux 7, this project has become redundant.
# Yarn
yarn add redux-react-hook
# NPM
npm install --save redux-react-hook
//
// Bootstrap your app
//
import {StoreContext} from 'redux-react-hook';
ReactDOM.render(
<StoreContext.Provider value={store}>
<App />
</StoreContext.Provider>,
document.getElementById('root'),
);
//
// Individual components
//
import {useDispatch, useMappedState} from 'redux-react-hook';
import shallowEqual from 'shallowequal';
export function DeleteButton({index}) {
// Declare your memoized mapState function
const mapState = useCallback(
state => ({
canDelete: state.todos[index].canDelete,
name: state.todos[index].name,
}),
[index],
);
// Get data from and subscribe to the store
const {canDelete, name} = useMappedState(mapState, shallowEqual);
// Create actions
const dispatch = useDispatch();
const deleteTodo = useCallback(
() =>
dispatch({
type: 'delete todo',
index,
}),
[index],
);
return (
<button disabled={!canDelete} onClick={deleteTodo}>
Delete {name}
</button>
);
}
NOTE: React hooks require
react and
react-dom version
16.8.0 or higher.
StoreContext
Before you can use the hook, you must provide your Redux store via
StoreContext.Provider:
import {createStore} from 'redux';
import {StoreContext} from 'redux-react-hook';
import reducer from './reducer';
const store = createStore(reducer);
ReactDOM.render(
<StoreContext.Provider value={store}>
<App />
</StoreContext.Provider>,
document.getElementById('root'),
);
You can also use the
StoreContext to access the store directly, which is useful for event handlers that only need more state when they are triggered:
import {useContext} from 'react';
import {StoreContext} from 'redux-react-hook';
function Component() {
const store = useContext(StoreContext);
const onClick = useCallback(() => {
const value = selectExpensiveValue(store.getState());
alert('Value: ' + value);
});
return <div onClick={onClick} />;
}
useMappedState(mapState, equalityCheck?)
Runs the given
mapState function against your store state, similar to
mapStateToProps. Unlike
mapStateToProps, however, the result of your
mapState function is compared for reference equality (
===) by default. To
use shallow equal comparison, pass in a comparision function as the second
parameter.
const state = useMappedState(mapState);
You can use props or other component state in your
mapState function. It must be memoized with
useCallback, because
useMappedState will infinitely recurse if you pass in a new mapState function every time.
import {useMappedState} from 'redux-react-hook';
function TodoItem({index}) {
// Note that we pass the index as a dependency parameter -- this causes
// useCallback to return the same function every time unless index changes.
const mapState = useCallback(state => state.todos[index], [index]);
const todo = useMappedState(mapState);
return <li>{todo}</li>;
}
If you don't have any inputs (the second argument to
useCallback) pass an empty array
[] so React uses the same function instance each render. You could also declare
mapState outside of the function, but the React team does not recommend it, since the whole point of hooks is to allow you to keep everything in the component.
The second parameter to
useMappedState is used to determine if a new result from the
mapState function is the same as the previous result, in which case your component will not be re-rendered. Prior to v4.0.1, this was hard-coded to a shallow equality check. Starting in v4.0.1,
equalityCheck defaults to reference equality (using
===). To restore the old behavior, which is particularly useful when you are returning an object, you can use the
shallowequal module:
import {useMappedState} from 'redux-react-hook';
import shallowEqual from 'shallowequal';
function TodoItem({index}) {
// Note that we pass the index as a dependency parameter -- this causes
// useCallback to return the same function every time unless index changes.
const mapState = useCallback(
state => ({
todo: state.todos[index],
totalCount: state.todos.length,
}),
[index],
);
const {todo, totalCount} = useMappedState(mapState, shallowEqual);
return <li>{todo}</li>;
}
To avoid specifying the comparison function on every call to
useMappedState, you can provide the defaultEqualityCheck option to
create(). The
shallowEqual function from
fast-equals is another good option, as it handles shallow comparisons of
Maps and
Sets as well as objects.
NOTE: Every call to
useMappedState will subscribe to the store. If the store updates, though, your component will only re-render once. So, calling
useMappedState more than once (for example encapsulated inside a custom hook) should not have a large performance impact. If your measurements show a performance impact, you can switch to returning an object instead.
useDispatch()
Simply returns the dispatch method.
import {useDispatch} from 'redux-react-hook';
function DeleteButton({index}) {
const dispatch = useDispatch();
const deleteTodo = useCallback(() => dispatch({type: 'delete todo', index}), [
index,
]);
return <button onClick={deleteTodo}>x</button>;
}
create(options?)
Creates an instance of Redux React Hooks with a new
StoreContext. The above functions are just exports of the default instance. You may want to create your own instance if:
equalityCheck for all calls to
mapState
// MyStoreHooks.js
import {create} from 'redux-react-hook';
export const {StoreContext, useDispatch, useMappedState} = create();
// MyStoreHooks.ts
import {create} from 'redux-react-hook';
// Example in TypeScript where you have defined IState and Action
export const {StoreContext, useDispatch, useMappedState} = create<
IState,
Action,
Store<IState, Action>
>();
create takes an optional
options object with the following options:
defaultEqualityCheck - the default implementation of
equalityCheck to use in
useMappedState, defaults to refence equality (
===)
To restore the pre v4.0.1 comparison behavior, for example:
import {create} from 'redux-react-hook';
import shallowEqual from 'shallow-equal';
// Example in TypeScript where you have defined IState and Action
export const {StoreContext, useDispatch, useMappedState} = create<
IState,
Action,
Store<IState, Action>
>({defaultEqualityCheck: shallowEqual});
You can try out
redux-react-hook right in your browser with the Codesandbox example.
To run the example project locally:
# In one terminal, run `yarn start` in the root to rebuild the library itself
cd ./redux-react-example
yarn start
# In another terminal, run `yarn start` in the `example` folder
cd example
yarn start
One of the nice benefits of using hooks is that they are easier to type and less prone to trouble than higher-order components, especially when you are using multiple hooks (vs multiple HOCs).
redux-react-hook comes with both TypeScript definitions and Flow types, both of which should work out of the box when installing with npm/yarn.
redux-react-hook has not been battle and perf-tested, so we don't recommend replacing
react-redux just yet. React Redux also guarantees that data flows top down, so that child components update after their parents, which the hook does not.
You're not memoizing the
mapState function. Either declare it outside of your
stateless functional component or wrap it in
useCallback to avoid creating a
new function every render.
If you want to share a selector with props across multiple component instances, create the selector in
useMemo to ensure it has one copy per instance and use it directly in
useMappedState.
function TodoList({listID}) {
// useMemo will execute the function makeGetVisibleTodos once per component
const getVisibleTodos = useMemo(makeGetVisibleTodos, []);
const todos = useMappedState(
useCallback(
// Note that you shouldn't pass the entire props list, since every time
// useCallback is recreated, useMappedState will resubscribe
state => getVisibleTodos(state, {listID}),
[listID, getVisibleTodos],
),
);
}
Here are some other projects that are adding hooks for Redux:
use-substate
react-use-redux
react-use-dux
react-use-redux-state
Special thanks to @sawyerhood and @sophiebits for writing most of the initial implementation! This repo was setup with the help of the excellent
create-react-library.
Contributions are definitely welcome! Check out the issues for ideas on where you can contribute. See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.
MIT © Facebook Inc.