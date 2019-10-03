Use Firebase with React and Redux in ES6

Features

Suport for Firebase v3 (for older Firebase version use Branch 1.x)

Integrated into redux

Support small data ( using value ) or large datasets ( using child_added , child_removed , child_changed

) or large datasets ( using , , queries support ( orderByChild , orderByKey , orderByValue , orderByPriority , limitToLast , limitToFirst , startAt , endAt , equalTo right now )

, , , , , , , , right now ) Automatic binding/unbinding

Declarative decorator syntax for React components

Support for nested props

Out of the box support for authentication (with auto load user profile)

Lots of helper functions

Install

$ npm install

Use

Include redux-react-firebase in your store

import {createStore, combineReducers, compose} from 'redux' import {reduxReactFirebase, firebaseStateReducer} from 'redux-react-firebase' const rootReducer = combineReducers({ firebase : firebaseStateReducer }) const config = { apiKey : '<your-api-key>' , authDomain : '<your-auth-domain>' , databaseURL : '<your-database-url>' , storageBucket : '<your-storage-bucket>' } const createStoreWithFirebase = compose( reduxReactFirebase(config), )(createStore) store = createStoreWithFirebase(rootReducer, initialState)

In the components

import React, {Component} from 'react' import PropTypes from 'prop-types' import {connect} from 'react-redux' import {firebase, helpers} from 'redux-react-firebase' const {isLoaded, isEmpty, dataToJS} = helpers @firebase( [ 'todos' ]) @connect( ( {firebase} ) => ({ todos : dataToJS(firebase, 'todos' ), }) ) class Todos extends Component { render() { const {firebase, todos} = this .props; const todosList = (!isLoaded(todos)) ? 'Loading' : (isEmpty(todos) ) ? 'Todo list is empty' : _.map(todos, (todo, id) => (<TodoItem key={id} id={id} todo={todo}/>) ) return ( <div> <h1>Todos</h1> <ul> {todosList} </ul> <input type="text" ref="newTodo" /> <button onClick={handleAdd}>Add</button> </div> ) } }

API

See API

Example

You can see a complete example here

Tests

Mocha.js is used as test runner. To run the tests, run

npm run test

Contributors