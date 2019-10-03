openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rrf

redux-react-firebase

by Tiberiu Craciun
2.6.1 (see all)

Use Firebase with React and Redux in ES6

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

247

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-react-firebase

Use Firebase with React and Redux in ES6

Features

  • Suport for Firebase v3 (for older Firebase version use Branch 1.x)
  • Integrated into redux
  • Support small data ( using value ) or large datasets ( using child_added, child_removed, child_changed
  • queries support ( orderByChild, orderByKey, orderByValue, orderByPriority, limitToLast, limitToFirst, startAt, endAt, equalTo right now )
  • Automatic binding/unbinding
  • Declarative decorator syntax for React components
  • Support for nested props
  • Out of the box support for authentication (with auto load user profile)
  • Lots of helper functions

Install

$ npm install --save redux-react-firebase

Use

Include redux-react-firebase in your store

import {createStore, combineReducers, compose} from 'redux'
import {reduxReactFirebase, firebaseStateReducer} from 'redux-react-firebase'

const rootReducer = combineReducers({
  firebase: firebaseStateReducer
})
const config = {
  apiKey: '<your-api-key>',
  authDomain: '<your-auth-domain>',
  databaseURL: '<your-database-url>',
  storageBucket: '<your-storage-bucket>'
}
const createStoreWithFirebase = compose(
    reduxReactFirebase(config),
)(createStore)


store = createStoreWithFirebase(rootReducer, initialState)

In the components

import React, {Component} from 'react'
import PropTypes from 'prop-types'
import {connect} from 'react-redux'
import {firebase, helpers} from 'redux-react-firebase'

const {isLoaded, isEmpty, dataToJS} = helpers

@firebase( [
  'todos'
])
@connect(
  ({firebase}) => ({
    todos: dataToJS(firebase, 'todos'),
  })
)
class Todos extends Component {

  render() {
    const {firebase, todos} = this.props;


    const todosList = (!isLoaded(todos)) ?
                          'Loading'
                        : (isEmpty(todos) ) ?
                              'Todo list is empty'
                            : _.map(todos, (todo, id) => (<TodoItem key={id} id={id} todo={todo}/>) )

    return (
      <div>
        <h1>Todos</h1>
        <ul>
          {todosList}
        </ul>
        <input type="text" ref="newTodo" />
        <button onClick={handleAdd}>Add</button>
      </div>
    )
  }

}

API

See API

Example

You can see a complete example here

Tests

Mocha.js is used as test runner. To run the tests, run

npm run test

Contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial