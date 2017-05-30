Also check out Raven for Redux.
Redux middleware for sending error reports to Sentry through raven-js.
Will automatically send an error report upon encountering a Javascript error on dispatching any action. redux-raven-middleware will pass in the error as well as extra information such as the action that caused the error and the entire Redux application state.
Creates a Raven Middleware.
sentryDSN -- string representing your Sentry instance.
sentryConfig -- object that will be passed into Raven.config.
middlewareOptions -- object to customize the middleware:
actionTransformer -- transform the action before sending to Sentry
stateTransformer -- transform the state before sending to Sentry
logger -- log function to use instead of
console.error
import {applyMiddleware, createStore} from 'redux';
import RavenMiddleware from 'redux-raven-middleware';
const createStoreWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware(
RavenMiddleware('my-sentry-dsn')
)(createStore);