Also check out Raven for Redux.

Redux middleware for sending error reports to Sentry through raven-js.

Will automatically send an error report upon encountering a Javascript error on dispatching any action. redux-raven-middleware will pass in the error as well as extra information such as the action that caused the error and the entire Redux application state.

Creates a Raven Middleware.

sentryDSN -- string representing your Sentry instance.

-- string representing your Sentry instance. sentryConfig -- object that will be passed into Raven.config.

-- object that will be passed into Raven.config. middlewareOptions -- object to customize the middleware: actionTransformer -- transform the action before sending to Sentry stateTransformer -- transform the state before sending to Sentry logger -- log function to use instead of console.error

-- object to customize the middleware: