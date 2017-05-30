openbase logo
rrm

redux-raven-middleware

by Kevin Ngo
1.2.0 (see all)

🐦 Redux middleware for sending error reports to Sentry through raven-js.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

230

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

redux-raven-middleware

Also check out Raven for Redux.

Redux middleware for sending error reports to Sentry through raven-js.

Will automatically send an error report upon encountering a Javascript error on dispatching any action. redux-raven-middleware will pass in the error as well as extra information such as the action that caused the error and the entire Redux application state.

RavenMiddleware(sentryDSN, sentryConfig, middlewareOptions)

Creates a Raven Middleware.

  • sentryDSN -- string representing your Sentry instance.
  • sentryConfig -- object that will be passed into Raven.config.
  • middlewareOptions -- object to customize the middleware:
    • actionTransformer -- transform the action before sending to Sentry
    • stateTransformer -- transform the state before sending to Sentry
    • logger -- log function to use instead of console.error
import {applyMiddleware, createStore} from 'redux';
import RavenMiddleware from 'redux-raven-middleware';


const createStoreWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware(
  RavenMiddleware('my-sentry-dsn')
)(createStore);

