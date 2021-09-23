Redux Rails

Redux and your server talking without fuss.

Redux Rails is a Redux middleware for auto-generating the actions, reducers and settings for talking to your RESTful backend. It removes boilerplate and keeps your app consistent.

Features

Simple, pre-defined Redux actions

Automated loading state, including loading errors

Promise based actions without additional thunk middleware

Optionally disabled, optimistic updates

Optional response parsing

Sane defaults, highly customizable

Auto-generated, extendable reducers for each resource

And more!

How is it done?

Create your config Create your Redux store Use provided actions to talk with your backend api Access your api results in your Redux state

You create a config object that lays out your backend resources. The config roughly matches a Rails routes file, but a Rails backend is not a requirement. You then hand this config to the Redux Rails middleware and assign your config to a reducer creator. Redux Rails then gives you specific actions for fetching, updating, creating and deleting these resources. You also get handy metadata related to the resources' loading states. It also keeps an internal queue to ensure methods are executed in order, per resource.

Basic Usage

import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux' import { middleWare, apiReducer, railsActions } from 'redux-rails' const apiConfig = { baseUrl : 'https://your-site-url.com/api/' , resources : { Posts : { controller : 'posts' }, User : { controller : 'user' } } } const App = createStore( { resources : apiReducer(apiConfig) }, {}, compose( applyMiddleware(middleWare(apiConfig)) ) ) App.dispatch(railsActions.show({ resource : 'Posts' , id : 3 })) App.dispatch(railsActions.show({ resource : 'User' })) App.getState().resources.Posts.models.map( m => console .log(m)) console .log(App.getState().resources.User) App.dispatch(railsActions.show({ resource : 'User' })) .then( repsonse => { console .log(response) })

Available Rails Actions

index

Fetch list of members from a resource collection.

App.dispatch(railsActions.index({ resource : 'Posts' , queryParams : { q : 'React best practices' , page : 2 } }))

HTTP GET on resources. Example: GET http://my-site/myapi/posts

show

Fetch a specific member from a resource collection

App.dispatch(railsActions.show({ resource : 'Posts' , id : 3 }))

HTTP GET on specific member in resources. Example: GET http://my-site/myapi/posts/3

Update a specific member of a resource collection

App.dispatch(railsActions.update({ resource : 'Posts' , id : 3 , attributes : { title : 'foo' , body : 'bar' } }))

HTTP PUT on specific member in resources. Example: PUT http://my-site/myapi/posts/3

create

Create a new member in a resource collection

App.dispatch(railsActions.create({ resource : 'Posts' , attributes : { title : 'foo' , body : 'bar' } }))

HTTP POST on resources. Example: POST http://my-site/myapi/posts

destroy

Destroy a specific member inside a resource collection

App.dispatch(railsActions.destroy({ resource : 'Posts' , id : 3 }))

HTTP DELETE on specific member in resources. Example: DELETE http://my-site/myapi/posts/3

HTTP Method to Redux Actions Mappings

Redux Rails action HTTP Method index GET show GET create POST update PUT destroy DELETE

Singular vs Plural Resources

A resource can be singluar (user) or plural (users). This is determined by the name of the controller for your resource.

const apiConfig = { baseUrl : 'https://your-site-url.com/api/' , resources : { User : { controller : 'user' }, Users : { controller : 'users' }, Comment : { controller : 'comments' }, Cats : { controller : 'cat' } } }

Singular resources do not use or require an id in the actions, nor is an id added to the constructed url.

App.dispatch(railsActions.show({ resource : 'user' }))

With the exception of create , plural resources require a member id, and the id is added to the constructed url.

App.dispatch(railsActions.show({ resource : 'users' , id : 123 }))

With user(s) as an example resource, and https://your-site-url.com/api/ as your baseUrl, your url structures would look like this for different rails actions.

Resource Controller Redux Rails action HTTP Method controller URL user index GET https://your-site-url.com/api/user users index GET https://your-site-url.com/api/users user show GET https://your-site-url.com/api/user users show GET https://your-site-url.com/api/users/<memberId> user create POST https://your-site-url.com/api/user users create POST https://your-site-url.com/api/users user update PUT https://your-site-url.com/api/user users update PUT https://your-site-url.com/api/users/<memberId> user destroy DELETE https://your-site-url.com/api/user users destroy DELETE https://your-site-url.com/api/users/<memberId>

Structure of Redux models and collections

Your backend resources, like users, comments, posts, etc, are put into models and collections . Which are just objects and arrays, respectively. Collections and models both have metadata (loading state, id, etc). Models have an attributes object, which is set to the response from the server for that model.

Posts: { loading : false , loaingError : undefined , models : [ { loading : false , loaingError : undefined , id : 123 , attributes :{ id : 123 , name : 'Dominic' } }, {...}, {...} ] }

Full exmaple:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux' import { middleWare, apiReducer, railsActions } from 'redux-rails' const config = { baseUrl : 'https://your-site-url.com/api/' , resources : { User : { controller : 'user' }, Users : { controller : 'users' } } } const App = createStore( { resources : apiReducer(config) }, {}, compose( applyMiddleware(middleWare(apiConfig)) ) ) App.dispatch(railsActions.show(resource: 'User' )) App.dispatch(railsActions.index(resource: 'Users' )) App.getState()

Model

Models are always an object with metadata and an attributes object:

{ loading : false , loadingError : undefined , id : 123 , attributes : { id : 123 , first_name : 'Leia' , last_name : 'Organa' , title : 'General' } }

Collection

Collections are an object with metadata and an array of models.

Users: { queryParams : { q : 'rebels' }, loading : false , loadingError : undefined , models : [ { loading : false , loadingError : undefined , id : 123 , attributes : { id : 123 , first_name : 'Leia' , last_name : 'Organa' , title : 'General' } }, { loading : false , loadingError : undefined , id : 124 , attributes : { id : 124 , first_name : 'Han' , last_name : 'Solo' , title : 'Smuggler' } }, { loading : false , loadingError : undefined , id : 125 , attributes : { id : 125 , first_name : 'Luke' , last_name : 'Skywalker' , title : 'Commander' } } ] }

Singular resources, and models within a collection, can be updated, destroyed, or refetched using railsActions .

App.dispatch(railsActions.update({ resource : 'Users' , id : 124 , attributes : { title : 'Captain' } }))

Metadata

Models and collections each get a few pieces of metadata. Some are optional and some are always around.

loading - true while any rails action is currently awaiting a response from the server.

- true while any rails action is currently awaiting a response from the server. loadingError - any error that occurred during the last rails action. Cleared on subsequent actions.

- any error that occurred during the last rails action. Cleared on subsequent actions. id (optional) - the id of the model/resource member.

- the id of the model/resource member. cId (optional) - used for internal purposes only.

- used for internal purposes only. queryParams - the query params for the current corresponding model or collection.

You can also add your own arbitray metadata to collections. This is useful for things like paginating a collection. See the setMetadata config setting for more info.

Update and Create actions assume immediate success on the client, by default. If the server returns an error, this data is automatically reverted on the client for you. A loading error will be set on the model. This option can be disabled per config or per resource with the optimisticUpdateEnabled attribute.

While an optimistic update is in-flight, previous data is stored in __prevData . Using this data directly is not advised, as the structure and permanence of it cannot be guaranteed. Consistently using attributes on your models is a far more reliable way to access your data.

Usage with React-Redux

First, set up your Redux Rails config, set up your apiReducer and apply the Redux Rails middleware

import React, { Component } from 'react' import PropTypes from 'prop-types' import { connect } from 'react-redux' import { railsActions } from 'redux-rails' class MyReactComponent extends Component { static propTypes = { fetchPosts : PropTypes.func, loading : PropTypes.bool, posts : PropTypes.array } componentWillMount() { this .props.fetchPosts() } render() { if ( this .props.loading) { return < p > Loading Posts... </ p > } return ( < ul > {this.props.posts.map(post) => { let currentPost = post.attributes return ( < li key = { `${ post.id `}}> < h2 > {currentPost.title} </ h2 > < p > {currentPost.body} </ p > </ li > ) }} </ ul > ) } } const mapStateToProps = ( state ) => ({ posts : state.resources.Posts.models, loading : state.resources.Posts.loading }) const mapDispatchToProps = { fetchPosts : () => { railsActions.index({ resource : 'Posts' }) } } export default connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(MyReactComponent)

Config in depth

The Redux Rails config has many options. You can also use several configs along with several instances of the apiReducer to distribute your resources throughout your redux store's hierarchy.

A complex example of a Redux Rails config:

const apiConfig = { baseUrl : 'https://your-site-url.com/api/' , resources : { Posts : { controller : 'posts' , parse : { member : resp => resp.posts, collection : ( resp ) => { return { foo : 'bar' , response : resp.posts } } }, setMetadata : ( resp ) => { const { pagination } = resp return { pagination } }, idAttribute : '_id' , baseUrl : 'https://your-OTHER-site-url.com/api/' , optimisticUpdateEnabled : false , queryParams : { deleted : false } }, User : { controller : 'user' , disableFetchQueueing : true , reducer : ( state={}, action ) => { switch (action.type) { case 'User.SOME_CUSTOM_ACTION' : { return Object .assign({}, state, { myPersonalStateChange : 'I can add on to the Redux Rails default reducer!' }) } default : { return state } } } } }, fetchParams : { headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' }, queryParams : { foo : 'I am the fallback query string for GET requests!' } } }

baseUrl

This is the top level url for all resources in the config. If your site's api is entirely under https://your-site-url.com/api/ , ex. https://your-site-url.com/api/posts , then this should be the only baseUrl setting you need.

If you need a different baseUrl per resource, ex. https://your-site-url.com/api/posts and https://your-OTHER-site-url.com/api/comments , you can set a specific baseUrl per resource that needs it. Any resource without a baseUrl setting will fallback to the top-level baseUrl setting.

A baseUrl is also not required at all, if you'd rather pass your resource's url on every railsAction call. The baseUrl can also be overriden per action, if needed. Just pass it in with your railsAction .

resources

This is a mapping of your Rails resources. Resources can be plural (ex: posts) or singular (ex: post). Each resource has a list of optional attributes and one required attribute (controller)

**example

const apiConfig = { baseUrl : 'https://your-site-url.com/api/' , resources : { Posts : { controller : 'posts' , parse : resp => resp.posts.map( p => p.title) }, Comments : { controller : 'comments' , idAttribute : '_id' , baseUrl : 'https://your-OTHER-site-url.com/api/' }, User : { controller : 'user' , fetchParams : { headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' } } } } }

controller (required)

The controller attribute tells Redux Rails what specific url to make HTTP actions against. For example, the resource Posts could be found at https://your-site-url.com/api/posts . This would make the baseUrl for this resource https://your-site-url.com/api/ and the controller posts . The controller does not need to match the name of the resource, though this is generally good practice for a RESTful api. If you're using Rails, the controller set here should probably match the one set in your routes file.

parse (optional)

This can be either a single function or an object with two functions, member and collection . These functions are used to parse the response from your api, and its where you should do any data transformation before the data is added to your Redux store. member is used for responses related to a specific model and collection is used for responses to index calls.

Example of a single function for all resource types:

const apiConfig = { baseUrl : 'https://your-site-url.com/api/' , resources : { Posts : { controller : 'posts' , parse : ( resp ) => { return { foo : 'bar' , response : resp.posts } } } } }

Example of a function for each resource type:

const apiConfig = { baseUrl : 'https://your-site-url.com/api/' , resources : { Posts : { controller : 'posts' , parse : { member : resp => resp.posts, collection : ( resp ) => { return { foo : 'bar' , response : resp.posts } } } } } }

Note: Index calls will automatically look for and use an array at the top-level key matching the name of your resource, if the response it receives is not an array.

App.dispatch(railsActions.index({ resource : 'Posts' })) App.getState().resources.Posts App.getState().resources.Posts App.getState().resources.Posts App.getState().resources.Posts

setMetadata (optional)

The setMetadata option is a function which receives your raw JSON response as an argument, and should return an object. That object will be set at the top level of your model or collection along with the other metadata, such as loading state. This is great for things like pagination data.

Example of a setMetadata function

const apiConfig = { baseUrl : 'https://your-site-url.com/api/' , resources : { Posts : { controller : 'posts' , paginated : true , setMetadata : ( resp ) => { const { pagination } = resp.meta return { pagination } } } } }

This will put the data on the resp.meta.pagination object into the posts collection's metadata.

Later...

App.dispatch(railsActions.index({ resource : 'Posts' })).then( () => { App.getState().resources.Posts })

paginated

By default, redux rails will empty out a collection when an INDEX action is used on a resource. The paginated option tells Redux Rails to persist the models in a collection between calls. New models are simply added to the collection, and any duplicate models will be overwritten by the new model (de-duped by id ).

Example of paginated use

const apiConfig = { baseUrl : 'https://your-site-url.com/api/' , resources : { Posts : { controller : 'posts' , paginated : true , setMetadata : ( resp ) => { const { pagination } = resp.meta return { pagination } } } } } App.getState().resources.Posts App.dispatch(railsActions.index({ resource : 'Posts' , queryParam : { page : 2 } })).then( () => { App.getState().resources.Posts })

idAttribute (optional - default: id)

This is defaulted to id and tells Redux Rails which attribute on your resource is the unique identifier. If your api assigns ids to the attribute _@@id , for example, you would set idAttribute to _@@id for that specific resource or for all resources in the config. Models still get id set as metadata no matter the idAttribute setting.

Example with idAttribute set to _@@id :

{ loading : false , loadingError : undefined , id : 123 , attributes : { `_@@id` : 123 , first_name : 'Leia' , last_name : 'Organa' , title : 'General' } }

baseUrl (optional)

Url base for your resource(s). If you'd like a different baseUrl for a specific resource, you can set baseUrl on the resource level as well. If you're using multiple configs, each config can have a top-level baseUrl.

Nested Resources

For actions with a rails route like /v3/carts/:id/cart_total where we need to access a nested action, we can use the wildcard ID matcher /:id/ to let the middleware know this request is nested and interpolate the id appropriately. Here is an example configuration.

const ApiConfig = { baseUrl : 'http://www.kibbles.com/' , resources : { DogFriends : { controller : 'dogs/:id/friends' } } }

Optimistic updates are on by default, but can be disabled per resource or per config using the optimisticUpdateEnabled attribute. Disabling optimistic updates will tell Redux Rails to wait for a successful server response before updating or creating models on the client. This can lead to a less responsive feeling app for users, but client state will exactly match the known state of the model on the server.

fetchParams

These are the options sent to the Fetch call when making any call to your api. These map directly to the options available in the Fetch Request object.

This is where you would set your headers or credentials, for example. This can be set per resource or top-level. Each config, if you're using multiple configs, can also have their own settings.

queryParams

This attribute will be translated to the appropriate query string for GET requests. Query params can be set globally at the top level of the apiConfig, per resource, or per call. Valid values are primitives and arrays. Array values will be translated to the form keyname[]=element0&keyname[]=element1 .

queryParams : { q : 'foobar' , page : 2 , categories : [ 3 , 4 ] }

disableFetchQueueing

Fetch queueing can be disabled per config or per resource. Resources with fetch queueing disabled will not execute actions in the order they were called, but will instead execute actions in the order they are received from the server. This makes your app susceptible to race conditions. For example, if a user edits a posts and then edits it again very quickly, the first edit may return from the server after the second, giving the user a false representation of the post's state on the server.

It's highly recommended that fetch queueing remain enabled unless you are very aware of the consequences.

reducer

If you'd like to add additional functionality to your resources, you can pass in a reducer per resource. For example, if you have a resource, comments , on the server and you want all of the default functionality given to you through Redux Rails but you also want a way to set some client-side state:

const apiConfig = { baseUrl : 'https://your-site-url.com/api/' , resources : { Comments : { controller : 'comments' , reducer : ( state={}, action ) => { switch (action.type) { case 'Comments.MY_OWN_ACTION' : { return Object .assign({}, state, { myAttribute : true }) } default : { return state } } } } } }

Of course, you can also create a large, richly defined reducer and simply import it and pass it along. Your own reducer may be as large or small as you need it to be.

import myCommentsReducer from 'my/comments/reducer' const apiConfig = { baseUrl : 'https://your-site-url.com/api/' , resources : { Comments : { controller : 'comments' , reducer : myCommentsReducer } } }

The same rules that apply to a regular Reducer apply to the reducer here ie. it must return state as a default case.

Using multiple configs

Multiple configs can be used throughout your Redux store's hierarchy. Use combineConfigs to do this.

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' import { middleWare, apiReducer, combineConfigs } from 'redux-rails' const defaultConfig = { baseUrl : 'https://your-site-url.com/api/' , fetchParams : { headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' } } } const postsConfig = { resources : { Posts : { controller : 'posts' } } } const commentsConfig = { baseUrl : 'https://your-comments-site-url.com/api/' , resources : { Comments : { controller : 'comments' } } } const reduxRailsConfigs = combineConfigs( defaultConfig postsConfig, commentsConfig ) const App = createStore( combineReducers({ posts : apiReducer(postsConfig), comments : apiReducer(commentsConfig) }), {}, composeEnhancers( applyMiddleware(middleWare(reduxRailsConfigs)) ) )

The first config given to combineConfigs is used as the default for top-level baseUrl and fetchParams . These can be overriden per config and per resource.

Passing config as a function

If you need to determine some data for your config after your redux app has been instantiated, you can pass a function instead of an object as your config parameter. That function must return a valid config object.

The function will be passed the current redux store state during the middleware proccesses. This can be useful if you need redux state in your Redux Rails config.

Note that the redux store will be an empty object on initialization. Your config function must be able to handle this. See example below.