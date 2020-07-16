openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rqs

redux-query-sync

by Gerben
0.1.10 (see all)

Synchronise URL query parameters and redux state.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-query-sync

Treat the URL query parameters as exposed variables of your Redux state. For example, /mypage.html?p=14 could correspond to a state object containing {pageNumber: 14}.

Any changes to the store state are reflected in the URL. Vice versa, if the URL is changed using the history module, the changed parameters are updated in the store state.

Alternatives

Similar modules exist, which you might prefer in some scenarios:

Otherwise, keep reading.

Install

npm install redux-query-sync

…or equivalent.

Usage

As a minimal example, let's say we want to synchronise query parameter dest with the value of the state's route.destination field, to parse/make URLs such as directions.html?dest=Amsterdam.

Minimal example

import ReduxQuerySync from 'redux-query-sync'

ReduxQuerySync({
    store, // your Redux store
    params: {
        dest: {
            // The selector you use to get the destination string from the state object.
            selector: state => state.route.destination,
            // The action creator you use for setting a new destination.
            action: value => ({type: 'setDestination', payload: value}),
        },
    },
    // Initially set the store's state to the current location.
    initialTruth: 'location',
})

Note that redux-query-sync does not modify the state, but lets you specify which action to dispatch when the state should be updated. It does modify the location (using history.pushState/replaceState), but ensures to only touch the parameters you specified.

Let's look at a more elaborate example now. We sync the query parameter p with the value of the state's pageNumber field, which includes a mapping between string and integer.

Longer example

import ReduxQuerySync from 'redux-query-sync'

ReduxQuerySync({
    store,
    params: {
        p: {
            selector: state => state.pageNumber,
            action: value => ({type: 'setPageNumber', payload: value}),

            // Cast the parameter value to a number (we map invalid values to 1, which will then
            // hide the parameter).
            stringToValue: string => Number.parseInt(string) || 1,

            // We then also specify the inverse function (this example one is the default)
            valueToString: value => `${value}`,

            // When state.pageNumber equals 1, the parameter p is hidden (and vice versa).
            defaultValue: 1,
        },
    },
    initialTruth: 'location',

    // Use replaceState so the browser's back/forward button will skip over these page changes.
    replaceState: true,
})

Note you could equally well put the conversion to and from the string in the selector and action creator, respectively. The defaultValue should then of course be a string too.

See some examples in the wild:

API

ReduxQuerySync()

Sets up bidirectional synchronisation between a Redux store and window location query parameters.

ParamTypeDescription
options.storeObjectThe Redux store object (= an object {dispatch, getState}).
options.paramsObjectThe query parameters in the location to keep in sync.
options.params[].actionfunction: value => actionThe action creator to be invoked with the parameter value. Should return an action that sets this value in the store.
options.params[].selectorfunction: state => valueThe function that gets the value given the state.
[options.params[].defaultValue]*The value corresponding to absence of the parameter. You may want this to equal the state's default/initial value. Default: undefined.
[options.params[].valueToString]functionSpecifies how to cast the value to a string, to be used in the URL. Defaults to javascript's automatic string conversion.
[options.params[].stringToValue]functionThe inverse of valueToString. Specifies how to parse the parameter's string value to your desired value type. Defaults to the identity function (i.e. you get the string as it is).
options.initialTruthstringIf set, indicates whose values to sync to the other, initially. Can be either 'location' or 'store'. If not set, the first of them that changes will set the other, which is not recommended. Usually you will want to use location.
[options.replaceState]booleanIf truthy, update location using history.replaceState instead of history.pushState, to not add entries to the browser history. Default: false
[options.history]ObjectIf you use the 'history' module, e.g. when using a router, pass your history object here in order to ensure all code uses the same instance.

Returns: a function unsubscribe() that can be called to stop the synchronisation.

ReduxQuerySync.enhancer()

For convenience, one can set up the synchronisation by passing an enhancer to createStore.

Example

const storeEnhancer = ReduxQuerySync.enhancer({
    params,
    initialTruth,
    replaceState,
})
const store = createStore(reducer, initialState, storeEnhancer)

Arguments to ReduxQuerySync.enhancer are equal to those for ReduxQuerySync itself, except that store can now of course be omitted. With this approach, you cannot cancel the synchronisation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial