Treat the URL query parameters as exposed variables of your Redux state. For example,
/mypage.html?p=14 could correspond to a state object containing
{pageNumber: 14}.
Any changes to the store state are reflected in the URL. Vice versa, if the URL is changed using the
history module, the changed parameters are updated in the store state.
Similar modules exist, which you might prefer in some scenarios:
Router (not
BrowserRouter) and pass
to both modules the same
history instance (see this
explanation).
Otherwise, keep reading.
npm install redux-query-sync
…or equivalent.
As a minimal example, let's say we want to synchronise query parameter
dest with the value of the
state's
route.destination field, to parse/make URLs such as
directions.html?dest=Amsterdam.
Minimal example
import ReduxQuerySync from 'redux-query-sync'
ReduxQuerySync({
store, // your Redux store
params: {
dest: {
// The selector you use to get the destination string from the state object.
selector: state => state.route.destination,
// The action creator you use for setting a new destination.
action: value => ({type: 'setDestination', payload: value}),
},
},
// Initially set the store's state to the current location.
initialTruth: 'location',
})
Note that redux-query-sync does not modify the state, but lets you specify which action to dispatch when the state should be updated. It does modify the location (using history.pushState/replaceState), but ensures to only touch the parameters you specified.
Let's look at a more elaborate example now. We sync the query parameter
p with the value of the
state's
pageNumber field, which includes a mapping between string and integer.
Longer example
import ReduxQuerySync from 'redux-query-sync'
ReduxQuerySync({
store,
params: {
p: {
selector: state => state.pageNumber,
action: value => ({type: 'setPageNumber', payload: value}),
// Cast the parameter value to a number (we map invalid values to 1, which will then
// hide the parameter).
stringToValue: string => Number.parseInt(string) || 1,
// We then also specify the inverse function (this example one is the default)
valueToString: value => `${value}`,
// When state.pageNumber equals 1, the parameter p is hidden (and vice versa).
defaultValue: 1,
},
},
initialTruth: 'location',
// Use replaceState so the browser's back/forward button will skip over these page changes.
replaceState: true,
})
Note you could equally well put the conversion to and from the string in the selector and action
creator, respectively. The
defaultValue should then of course be a string too.
See some examples in the wild:
Sets up bidirectional synchronisation between a Redux store and window location query parameters.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options.store
Object
|The Redux store object (= an object
{dispatch, getState}).
|options.params
Object
|The query parameters in the location to keep in sync.
|options.params[].action
function: value => action
|The action creator to be invoked with the parameter value. Should return an action that sets this value in the store.
|options.params[].selector
function: state => value
|The function that gets the value given the state.
|[options.params[].defaultValue]
*
|The value corresponding to absence of the parameter. You may want this to equal the state's default/initial value. Default:
undefined.
|[options.params[].valueToString]
function
|Specifies how to cast the value to a string, to be used in the URL. Defaults to javascript's automatic string conversion.
|[options.params[].stringToValue]
function
|The inverse of valueToString. Specifies how to parse the parameter's string value to your desired value type. Defaults to the identity function (i.e. you get the string as it is).
|options.initialTruth
string
|If set, indicates whose values to sync to the other, initially. Can be either
'location' or
'store'. If not set, the first of them that changes will set the other, which is not recommended. Usually you will want to use
location.
|[options.replaceState]
boolean
|If truthy, update location using
history.replaceState instead of
history.pushState, to not add entries to the browser history. Default: false
|[options.history]
Object
|If you use the 'history' module, e.g. when using a router, pass your history object here in order to ensure all code uses the same instance.
Returns: a function
unsubscribe() that can be called to stop the synchronisation.
For convenience, one can set up the synchronisation by passing an enhancer to createStore.
Example
const storeEnhancer = ReduxQuerySync.enhancer({
params,
initialTruth,
replaceState,
})
const store = createStore(reducer, initialState, storeEnhancer)
Arguments to
ReduxQuerySync.enhancer are equal to those for
ReduxQuerySync itself, except that
store can now of course be omitted. With this approach, you cannot cancel the synchronisation.