A library for managing network state in Redux.

Why use redux-query?

It's simply Redux : Follow best practices for storing and handling network state in Redux, with support for features like optimistic updates and cancellation. There's no magic here, just middleware, actions, selectors, and reducers.

It's extensible : Built to fit most use cases out-of-the-box, but can easily be extended with custom Redux middleware, UI integrations, and network interfaces.

It works great with React: With the provided React hooks and higher-order component in redux-query-react (optional), colocate data dependencies with your components and run requests when components mount or update.

Docs

Redux API

React API

Examples

Simple example: This example is a very simple web app that has only one feature – you can view and update your username. The purpose of this example is to demonstrate how requests and mutations (including optimistic updates) work with redux-query.

Hacker News: This example shows how to use redux-query, redux-query-react, and redux-query-interface-superagent to build a basic Hacker News client.

Packages

This project is published as multiple packages. redux-query, the core library, is the only required package. redux-query-react is recommended if you are using React in your application. redux-query requires a network interface which handles the implementation of network requests. You must either use the recommended interface, redux-query-interface-superagent, or supply your own.

Name Version Description redux-query The core library for managing network requests with Redux. redux-query-react Library of APIs for integrating redux-query with React components. redux-query-interface-superagent The recommended network interface that handles network requests.

Upgrade guides

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

MIT

