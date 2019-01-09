Synopsis

A middleware, reducer and actions for manipulating modal windows.

The library provides only these things. If you want to see modal window, you could use react-modal.

See working example at gh-pages.

Code Example

Adding modals' reducer:

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { modalsReducer } from 'redux-promising-modals' ; export default combineReducers({ modals : modalsReducer });

Creating a store:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import { modalsMiddleware } from 'redux-promising-modals' ; import yourReducer from 'yourReducerDirectory' ; const store = createStore(yourReducer, applyMiddleware(modalsMiddleware));

Show single modal:

import { pushModalWindow } from 'redux-promising-modals' ; pushModalWindow( 'EDIT_FILE_DIALOG' , { fileName : 'my_file.txt' }) .then( result => { });

Show series of modals

import { pushModalWindow } from 'redux-promising-modals' ; const promisesArray = pushModalWindow( [ 'EDIT_FILE_DIALOG' , 'REMOVE_FILE_DIALOG' ], [{ fileName : 'my_file.txt' }, { fileName : 'old_file.txt' , _createdOn : 1480021259507 }] ); Promise .all(promisesArray).then( () => { });

Close current modal and return result

import { popModalWindow } from 'redux-promising-modals' ; popModalWindow({ newFileName : 'your_file.txt' });

Motivation

For example:

You need to show a modal window to a user. The user manipulates with the content of the window and then closes it. You want to see the result of these manipulation.

Installation

npm i --save redux-promising-modals

API Reference

Actions' types

PUSH_MODAL_WINDOW, INSERT_MODAL_WINDOW, POP_MODAL_WINDOW, CLEAR_MODAL_WINDOWS

You can import theses types from library and handle them separately.

Middleware

modalsMiddleware

If the type of action passing through it is PUSH_MODAL_WINDOW or INSERT_MODAL_WINDOW you can expect that a Promise will be returned.

If the type is SHIFT_MODAL_WINDOW or POP_MODAL_WINDOW the Promise will be resolved and the result will be granted.

CLEAR_MODAL_WINDOWS resolves all Promises.

Actions

pushModalWindow(modalTypes, modalProps) - adds modal of type modalType (expects a String type but this is not necessary) with modalProps (could be anything) in the end of modals array. modalTypes and modalProps can be either an array or a single element (see Code Example).

insertModalWindow(modalTypes, modalProps) - adds a modal in the beginning of modals array.

popModalWindow(values) - removes the last window from modals array.

shiftModalWindow(values) - remove the first (current) window from modals array.

clearModalWindows() - clears modals array.

nextModalWindow() - replaces current window by the next.

prevModalWindow() - replaces current window by the previous one.

Reducer

modalsReducer - a reducer for modals (keep modals types and props in an array).

License

MIT