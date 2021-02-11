Create Redux actions with a type and payload in a standardized way. Inspired by redux-actions but simpler and with special support for asynchronous actions (promises).

Has no dependencies and is tiny (~680 bytes gzipped). First class TypeScript support.

Works with redux-promise-middleware to handle asynchronous actions by dispatching pending , fulfilled and rejected events based on the state of the input promise.

Goals of this library:

Reference action creators directly - no need to maintain an action type enum/list

Automatically generate actions for pending, fulfilled and rejected outcomes of a promise payload

Have statically typed access to all action types - no need to manually add a type suffix like "_PENDING"

TypeScript support so asynchronous actions can't be confused for normal synchronous actions

Note: If you are using TypeScript this library requires TypeScript 3. For TypeScript 2 use version 1 of this library.

Installation

You need to install this library as well as redux-promise-middleware.

npm install redux-promise-middleware-actions redux-promise-middleware

Include redux-promise-middleware when you create your store:

import promiseMiddleware from 'redux-promise-middleware' ; composeStoreWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware( promiseMiddleware, )(createStore);

NOTE: This library is not yet compatible with the promiseTypeSuffixes option of redux-promise-middleware

Usage

Synchronous action

Synchronous actions works exactly like redux-actions. You supply a function that returns whatever payload the action should have (if any).

import { createAction } from 'redux-promise-middleware-actions' ; export const foo = createAction( 'FOO' , (num) => num); dispatch(foo( 5 ));

When handling the action in a reducer, you simply cast the action function to a string to return the type. This ensures type safety (no spelling errors) and you can use code navigation to find all uses of an action.

const fooType = foo.toString();

Asynchronous action

When you create an asynchronous action you need to return a promise payload. If your action is called FOO the following events will be dispatched:

FOO_PENDING is dispatched immediately FOO_FULFILLED is dispatched when the promise is resolved ... or FOO_REJECTED is dispatched instead if the promise is rejected

import { createAsyncAction } from 'redux-promise-middleware-actions' ; export const fetchData = createAsyncAction( 'FETCH_DATA' , async () => { const res = await fetch(...); return res.json(); }); dispatch(fetchData());

An async action function has three properties to access the possible outcome actions: pending , fulfilled and rejected . You can dispatch them directly (in tests etc.):

dispatch(fetchData.pending()); dispacth(fetchData.fulfilled(payload)); dispacth(fetchData.rejected(err));

But normally you only need them when you are writing reducers:

case fetchData.pending.toString(): case fetchData.fulfilled.toString(): case fetchData.rejected.toString():

Note that if you try and use the base function in a reducer, an error will be thrown to ensure you are not listening for an action that will never happen:

case fetchData.toString():

Reducer

To create a type safe reducer, createReducer takes a list of handlers that accept one or more actions and returns the new state. You can use it with both synchronous and asynchronous action creators.

import { createAsyncAction, createReducer } from 'redux-promise-middleware-actions' ; const fetchData = createAsyncAction( 'GET' , () => fetch(...)); const defaultState = {}; const reducer = createReducer(defaultState, (handleAction) => [ handleAction(fetchData.pending, (state) => ({ ...state, pending : true })), handleAction(fetchData.fulfilled, (state, { payload }) => ({ ...state, pending : false , data : payload })), handleAction(fetchData.rejected, (state, { payload }) => ({ ...state, pending : false , error : payload })), ]); reducer( undefined , fetchData());

It can get tedious writing the same reducer for every single async action so we've included a simple reducer that does the same as the example above:

import { asyncReducer } from 'redux-promise-middleware-actions' ; const fetchData = createAsyncAction( 'GET' , () => fetch(...)); const fetchReducer = asyncReducer(fetchData); fetchReducer()

You can also combine it with an existing reducer:

export default (state, action) => { const newState = fetchReducer(state, action); switch (action.type) { case 'SOME_OTHER_ACTION' : return { ... }; default : return newState; } };

Metadata

You can add metadata to any action by supplying an additional metadata creator function. The metadata creator will receive the same arguments as the payload creator:

const foo = createAction( 'FOO' , (num) => num, (num) => num + num ); dispatch(foo( 5 ));

const fetchData = createAsyncAction( 'FETCH_DATA' , (n: number) => fetch(...), (n: number) => ({ n }) ); dispatch(fetchData( 42 ));

Custome Type Delimiters

You can specify a different type delimiter for your async actions:

const foo = createAsyncAction( 'FETCH_DATA' , (n: number) => fetch(num), undefined , { promiseTypeDelimiter : '/' } ); dispatch(foo());

Acknowledgements

Thanks to Deox for a lot of inspiration for the TypeScript types.