Toolset (actions, reducer, middleware, enhancer, selectors) to help use Polyglot with Redux.

Installation

npm install --save redux-polyglot

Setup

First of all, you need the polyglot reducer in your rootReducer :

import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { polyglotReducer } from 'redux-polyglot' ; const rootReducer = combineReducers({ ...yourReducers, polyglot : polyglotReducer, }); const store = createStore(rootReducer, {});

Usage

Set the language

without middleware

You can use redux-polyglot without his middleware, for this you need the setLanguage() action creator :

setLanguage :: (String, Object) -> Action

Example:

import { setLanguage } from 'redux-polyglot' ; store.dispatch(setLanguage( 'en' , { yolo : 'yolo' }));

second parameter should be polyglot phrases (see polyglot documentation)

note: if language phrases already exists, this will overwrite the corresponding object state.

with middleware

The createPolyglotMiddleware() function allow you to automatically update language and phrases by listening to specific action(s).

The middleware catches specific action(s), and find the locale in the payload, and then [asynchronously] load the polyglot phrases (with Promise).

It takes 3 parameters and return a middleware :

1 - actionToCatch :: String | Array<String> the type(s) of the action to catch

2 - getLocale :: Object -> String a function that take the catched action as parameter and return new language.

3 - getPhrases :: String -> Promise Object a function that take the language (as provided by getLocale ) and return a Promise of Object ( Object should be polyglot phrases )



the middleware will catch actionToCatch ; note: when a matching action is dispatched, it will return this promise called so you can await on it (pretty useful on SSR)

import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; const polyglotMiddleware = createPolyglotMiddleware( 'ACTION_TO_CATCH' , action => action.payload.locale, locale => new Promise ( resolve => { resolve({ hello : 'bonjour' , }); }), ) const store = createStore(rootReducer, {}, applyMiddleware(polyglotMiddleware));

you can catch more than one action passing an array of action types:

const polyglotMiddleware = createPolyglotMiddleware( [ 'FIRST_ACTION_TO_CATCH' , 'SECOND_ACTION_TO_CATCH' ], getLocale, getPhrases, )

note: if language has not changed, nothing happens.

Translation

with getP() selector

You can use the getP(state) selector.

It returns an object with 4 functions inside :

t: String -> String : translation (the original polyglot t function)

function) tc: String -> String : translation capitalized

tt: String -> String : translation titleized

tu: String -> String : translation upper-cased

tm: (String -> String) -> String -> String : translation using a custom morphism

(see polyglot documentation)

there is an optional parameter to getP(). this is allow you to automatically 'aim' a scope in your phrases object using polyglotScope property.

for example :

store.dispatch(setLanguage( 'en' , { some : { nested : { data : { hello : 'hello' } } } })); const p = getP(store.getState(), { polyglotScope : 'some.nested.data' }); console .log(p.tc( 'hello' ))

Getting current locale

getLocale(state) selector returns current language.

If you use React

You can use connect() from react-redux , and the getP() selector, to get the p prop in your component.

Proptype:

p: PropTypes.shape({ t : PropTypes.func.isRequired, tc : PropTypes.func.isRequired, tu : PropTypes.func.isRequired, tm : PropTypes.func.isRequired, }),

translate() enhancer

props.p can be also be provided easily to a component with the translate enhancer :

import translate from 'redux-polyglot/translate' ; const DummyComponentWithPProps = translate(DummyComponent);

you can select a polyglotScope with translate('scope', Component)

translate(Dummy); translate( 'catalog' , Dummy); translate()(Dummy); translate( 'catalog' )(Dummy); translate({ polyglotScope : 'some.nested.data' , ownPhrases : 'some.nested.data.hello' : 'Hi !' , ... })(Dummy);

get locale in a component

You can use the getLocale() selector inside a mapStateToProps from react-redux.

Proptype: locale: PropTypes.string,

Overwrite phrases

In some case, you should be able to replace some default phrases by others phrases.

For doing this, you have to define an object which contains your overwrited phrases. This object is composed of : { 'some.nested.data': 'phrase', ... } where key is the target path you want to replace and value ... the new value.

with getP() selector

Simply add ownPhrases property and set the new configuration like above to overwrite :

store.dispatch(setLanguage( 'en' , { some : { nested : { data : { hello : 'hello' } } } })); const p = getP(store.getState(), { polyglotScope : 'some.nested.data' , ownPhrases : { 'some.nested.data.hello' : 'Hi !' } }); console .log(p.tc( 'hello' ))

with translate() enhancer

Instead passing only string as parameter : translate('catalog', Dummy) , pass a plain object which contains polyglotScope and ownPhrases properties :

translate({ polyglotScope : 'some.nested.data' , ownPhrases : { 'some.nested.data.catalog' : 'Cars' } }, Dummy); console .log(p.tc( 'catalog' ))

Use polyglot options

if you want to use onMissingKey , allowMissing or warn polyglot options, you can use the createGetP factory selector to create a custom getP .

usage :

import { createGetP } from 'redux-polyglot' ; const options = { allowMissing : true , } export const getP = createGetP(options);

Please note you cannot use translate hoc with a custom getP selector.

Team

These folks keep the project moving and are resources for help: