Storage engine to use react-native-sensitive-info with redux-persist.
react-native-sensitive-info manages all data stored in Android Shared Preferences and iOS Keychain.
NOTE: Android Shared Preferences are not secure, but there is a branch of react-native-sensitive-info that uses the Android keystore instead of shared preferences. You can use that branch with redux-persist-sensitive-storage if you prefer.
You can install this package using either
yarn or
npm. You will also need to install and link react-native-sensitive-info.
Using Yarn:
yarn add redux-persist-sensitive-storage react-native-sensitive-info
react-native link react-native-sensitive-info
Using npm:
npm install --save redux-persist-sensitive-storage react-native-sensitive-info
react-native link react-native-sensitive-info
To use redux-persist-sensitive-storage, create a sensitive storage instance using
createSensitiveStorage and then
configure redux-persist according to its documentation using your instance as the storage argument in the configuration.
createSensitiveStorage takes an optional set of configuration options. These are used to configure the keychain service (iOS) and shared preferences name (Android) that react-native-sensitive-info uses. See their documentation for more information.
import { compose, applyMiddleware, createStore } from "redux";
import { persistStore, persistCombineReducers } from "redux-persist";
import createSensitiveStorage from "redux-persist-sensitive-storage";
import reducers from "./reducers"; // where reducers is an object of reducers
const storage = createSensitiveStorage({
keychainService: "myKeychain",
sharedPreferencesName: "mySharedPrefs"
});
const config = {
key: "root",
storage,
};
const reducer = persistCombineReducers(config, reducers);
function configureStore () {
// ...
let store = createStore(reducer);
let persistor = persistStore(store);
return { persistor, store };
}
You may want to only persist some keys in secure storage, and persist other parts of your state in local storage. If that's the case, you can use redux-persist's Nested Persists support. Your configuration might look something like this:
import { AsyncStorage } from "react-native";
import { combineReducers } from "redux";
import { persistReducer } from "redux-persist";
import createSensitiveStorage from "redux-persist-sensitive-storage";
import { mainReducer, tokenReducer } from "./reducers";
const sensitiveStorage = createSensitiveStorage({
keychainService: "myKeychain",
sharedPreferencesName: "mySharedPrefs"
});
const mainPersistConfig = {
key: "main",
storage: AsyncStorage,
blacklist: ["someEphemeralKey"]
};
const tokenPersistConfig = {
key: "token",
storage: sensitiveStorage
};
let rootReducer = combineReducers({
main: persistReducer(mainPersistConfig, mainReducer),
token: persistReducer(tokenPersistConfig, tokenReducer)
});
Modify the
persistStore call as follows:
import createSensitiveStorage from "redux-persist-sensitive-storage";
// ...
persistStore(store, { storage: createSensitiveStorage(options) });
Here is a more complete example:
import { compose, applyMiddleware, createStore } from "redux";
import { persistStore, autoRehydrate } from "redux-persist";
import createSensitiveStorage from "redux-persist-sensitive-storage";
const store = createStore(
reducer,
compose(
applyMiddleware(...),
autoRehydrate()
)
);
persistStore(store, {
storage: createSensitiveStorage({
keychainService: "myKeychain",
sharedPreferencesName: "mySharedPrefs"
});
);