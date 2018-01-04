Storage engine to use react-native-sensitive-info with redux-persist.

react-native-sensitive-info manages all data stored in Android Shared Preferences and iOS Keychain.

NOTE: Android Shared Preferences are not secure, but there is a branch of react-native-sensitive-info that uses the Android keystore instead of shared preferences. You can use that branch with redux-persist-sensitive-storage if you prefer.

Installation

You can install this package using either yarn or npm . You will also need to install and link react-native-sensitive-info.

Using Yarn:

yarn add redux-persist-sensitive- storage react-native-sensitive- info react-native link react-native-sensitive- info

Using npm:

npm install --save redux-persist-sensitive-storage react- native -sensitive-info react- native link react- native -sensitive-info

Usage

To use redux-persist-sensitive-storage, create a sensitive storage instance using createSensitiveStorage and then configure redux-persist according to its documentation using your instance as the storage argument in the configuration.

createSensitiveStorage takes an optional set of configuration options. These are used to configure the keychain service (iOS) and shared preferences name (Android) that react-native-sensitive-info uses. See their documentation for more information.

For redux-persist v5.x or later

import { compose, applyMiddleware, createStore } from "redux" ; import { persistStore, persistCombineReducers } from "redux-persist" ; import createSensitiveStorage from "redux-persist-sensitive-storage" ; import reducers from "./reducers" ; const storage = createSensitiveStorage({ keychainService : "myKeychain" , sharedPreferencesName : "mySharedPrefs" }); const config = { key : "root" , storage, }; const reducer = persistCombineReducers(config, reducers); function configureStore ( ) { let store = createStore(reducer); let persistor = persistStore(store); return { persistor, store }; }

You may want to only persist some keys in secure storage, and persist other parts of your state in local storage. If that's the case, you can use redux-persist's Nested Persists support. Your configuration might look something like this:

import { AsyncStorage } from "react-native" ; import { combineReducers } from "redux" ; import { persistReducer } from "redux-persist" ; import createSensitiveStorage from "redux-persist-sensitive-storage" ; import { mainReducer, tokenReducer } from "./reducers" ; const sensitiveStorage = createSensitiveStorage({ keychainService : "myKeychain" , sharedPreferencesName : "mySharedPrefs" }); const mainPersistConfig = { key : "main" , storage : AsyncStorage, blacklist : [ "someEphemeralKey" ] }; const tokenPersistConfig = { key : "token" , storage : sensitiveStorage }; let rootReducer = combineReducers({ main : persistReducer(mainPersistConfig, mainReducer), token : persistReducer(tokenPersistConfig, tokenReducer) });

For redux-persist v4.x

Modify the persistStore call as follows:

import createSensitiveStorage from "redux-persist-sensitive-storage" ; persistStore(store, { storage : createSensitiveStorage(options) });

Here is a more complete example: