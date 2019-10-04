Update: just wanted to let you know it's been busy, but I am still actively using this project and will be converting it to TS (or at least adding some typings) and picking up those issues soon.

This package lets you use seamless-immutable on a per-reducer basis along with redux-persist v5 .

Lots of people seem to have trouble with this, so I decided to cobble together a quick fix.

Update to v2: easy-to-fix breaking change; seamlessImmutableTransformer has changed to seamlessImmutableTransformCreator to better reflect its new status as a function.

Why

Why is this package for me?

You love using seamless-immutable with redux and redux-persist and found yourself enthusiastically upgrading to redux-persist v5 .

Having read the redux-persist docs for v5 you already know that it no longer supports top-level immutable state. But you don't use immutable at that level -- you use it on a per-reducer basis, with top-level state still being a POJO.

You trod on. But, even after using a custom transformer, you then find v5 is consistently throwing you state.merge is not a function as soon as any immutable reducer changes state.

Usage

npm i redux-persist-seamless-immutable or yarn add redux-persist-seamless-immutable .

v5

import { seamlessImmutableReconciler, seamlessImmutableTransformCreator } from 'redux-persist-seamless-immutable' const transformerConfig = { whitelistPerReducer : { reducerA : [ 'keyA' , 'keyB' ] }, blacklistPerReducer : { reducerB : [ 'keyC' , 'keyD' ] } } const fooConfig = { key : 'foo' , storage : LocalStorage, stateReconciler : seamlessImmutableReconciler, transforms : [seamlessImmutableTransformCreator(transformerConfig)] }

tranformerConfig

The transformer can accept a config object with the following keys, which will allow you to white or blacklist specific keys per reducer.

{ whitelistPerReducer : { reducerA: [ 'keyA' , 'keyB' ] }, blacklistPerReducer : { reducerB : [ 'keyC' , 'keyD' ] } }

