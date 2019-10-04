Update: just wanted to let you know it's been busy, but I am still actively using this project and will be converting it to TS (or at least adding some typings) and picking up those issues soon.
This package lets you use
seamless-immutable on a per-reducer basis along with
redux-persist v5.
Lots of people seem to have trouble with this, so I decided to cobble together a quick fix.
Update to v2: easy-to-fix breaking change;
seamlessImmutableTransformerhas changed to
seamlessImmutableTransformCreatorto better reflect its new status as a function.
Why is this package for me?
You love using
seamless-immutable with
redux and
redux-persist and found yourself enthusiastically upgrading to
redux-persist v5.
Having read the
redux-persist docs for v5 you already know that it no longer supports top-level immutable state. But you don't use immutable at that level -- you use it on a per-reducer basis, with top-level state still being a POJO.
You trod on. But, even after using a custom transformer, you then find v5 is consistently throwing you
state.merge is not a function as soon as any immutable reducer changes state.
npm i redux-persist-seamless-immutable or
yarn add redux-persist-seamless-immutable.
import { seamlessImmutableReconciler, seamlessImmutableTransformCreator } from 'redux-persist-seamless-immutable'
const transformerConfig = {
whitelistPerReducer: {
reducerA: ['keyA', 'keyB']
},
blacklistPerReducer: {
reducerB: ['keyC', 'keyD']
}
}
const fooConfig = {
key: 'foo',
storage: LocalStorage,
stateReconciler: seamlessImmutableReconciler,
transforms: [seamlessImmutableTransformCreator(transformerConfig)]
}
The transformer can accept a config object with the following keys, which will allow you to white or blacklist specific keys per reducer.
{
whitelistPerReducer: {
reducerA: ['keyA', 'keyB']
},
blacklistPerReducer: {
reducerB: ['keyC', 'keyD']
}
}
The transformation is based on comments over at
https://github.com/rt2zz/redux-persist/issues/133. Thanks to @josev55 and @robclouth. Also kind thanks to @aaronisme and @tasos14 for their contributions!