rps

redux-persist-seamless-immutable

by Hilke Heremans
2.0.0 (see all)

Use seamless-immutable with redux-persist v5

Readme

Update: just wanted to let you know it's been busy, but I am still actively using this project and will be converting it to TS (or at least adding some typings) and picking up those issues soon.

redux-persist-seamless-immutable

This package lets you use seamless-immutable on a per-reducer basis along with redux-persist v5.

Lots of people seem to have trouble with this, so I decided to cobble together a quick fix.

Update to v2: easy-to-fix breaking change; seamlessImmutableTransformer has changed to seamlessImmutableTransformCreator to better reflect its new status as a function.

Why

Why is this package for me?

You love using seamless-immutable with redux and redux-persist and found yourself enthusiastically upgrading to redux-persist v5.

Having read the redux-persist docs for v5 you already know that it no longer supports top-level immutable state. But you don't use immutable at that level -- you use it on a per-reducer basis, with top-level state still being a POJO.

You trod on. But, even after using a custom transformer, you then find v5 is consistently throwing you state.merge is not a function as soon as any immutable reducer changes state.

Usage

npm i redux-persist-seamless-immutable or yarn add redux-persist-seamless-immutable.

v5

import { seamlessImmutableReconciler, seamlessImmutableTransformCreator } from 'redux-persist-seamless-immutable'

const transformerConfig = {
  whitelistPerReducer: {
      reducerA: ['keyA', 'keyB']
  },
  blacklistPerReducer: {
      reducerB: ['keyC', 'keyD']
  }
}

const fooConfig = {
  key: 'foo',
  storage: LocalStorage,
  stateReconciler: seamlessImmutableReconciler,
  transforms: [seamlessImmutableTransformCreator(transformerConfig)]
}

tranformerConfig

The transformer can accept a config object with the following keys, which will allow you to white or blacklist specific keys per reducer.

{
  whitelistPerReducer: {
      reducerA: ['keyA', 'keyB']
  },
  blacklistPerReducer: {
      reducerB: ['keyC', 'keyD']
  }
}

Credits

The transformation is based on comments over at https://github.com/rt2zz/redux-persist/issues/133. Thanks to @josev55 and @robclouth. Also kind thanks to @aaronisme and @tasos14 for their contributions!

