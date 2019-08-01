DEPRECATED - This library has been moved

This library has been moved into redux-persist

Redux Persist Migrate

Migrate redux state between versions with redux-persist.

Usage

import { compose, createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' import { persistStore, autoRehydrate } from 'redux-persist' import createMigration from 'redux-persist-migrate' const VERSION_REDUCER_KEY = 'app' const manifest = { 1 : ( state ) => ({...state, staleReducer : undefined }) 2 : ( state ) => ({...state, app : {...state.app, staleKey : undefined }}) } const migration = createMigration(manifest, VERSION_REDUCER_KEY) const enhancer = compose(migration, autoRehydrate()) const reducer = combineReducers({ [VERSION_REDUCER_KEY]: ( state = {} ) => state, otherReducer1, otherReducer2, }) const store = createStore(reducer, null , enhancer) persistStore(store)

In the above example migration = createMigration(manifest, VERSION_REDUCER_KEY) is equivalent to the more generalized syntax: