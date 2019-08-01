openbase logo
redux-persist-migrate

by wildlifela
5.0.0 (see all)

migrate your redux state

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

177

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

DEPRECATED - This library has been moved

This library has been moved into redux-persist

Redux Persist Migrate

Migrate redux state between versions with redux-persist.

Usage

import { compose, createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { persistStore, autoRehydrate } from 'redux-persist'
import createMigration from 'redux-persist-migrate'

// VERSION_REDUCER_KEY is the key of the reducer you want to store the state version in.
// You _must_ create this reducer, redux-persist-migrate will not create it for you.
// In this example after migrations run, `state.app.version` will equal `2`
const VERSION_REDUCER_KEY = 'app'

// This is a list of changes to make to the state being rehydrated.
// The keys must be integers, and migrations will be performed in ascending key order.
// Note: blacklisted reducers will not be present in this state.
const manifest = {
  1: (state) => ({...state, staleReducer: undefined})
  2: (state) => ({...state, app: {...state.app, staleKey: undefined}})
}

const migration = createMigration(manifest, VERSION_REDUCER_KEY)
const enhancer =  compose(migration, autoRehydrate())

const reducer = combineReducers({
    [VERSION_REDUCER_KEY]: (state = {}) => state, // This reducer will be used to store the version
    otherReducer1,
    otherReducer2,
    // ...
})

const store = createStore(reducer, null, enhancer)
persistStore(store)

In the above example migration = createMigration(manifest, VERSION_REDUCER_KEY) is equivalent to the more generalized syntax:

// alternatively with version selector & setter
const migration = createMigration(
  manifest,
  (state) => state.app.version,
  (state, version) => {
    return { ...state, app: { ...state.app, version: version } }
  }
)

