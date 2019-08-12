openbase logo
rpf

redux-persist-fs-storage

by Sirui Li
1.3.0 (see all)

Redux Persist storage engine for React Native file system

Readme

Redux Persist FS Storage

Redux Persist storage engine for React Native file system

Inspired by redux-persist-filesystem-storage, this module works as adapter between react-native-fs and redux-persist.

Install

yarn add react-native-fs redux-persist-fs-storage

This will install react-native-fs as dependency. So make sure to link it natively:

react-native link react-native-fs

See react-native-fs's documentation for details.

Usage

Both Redux Persist v4 and v5 are supported.

Redux Persist v5:

import { persistStore, persistReducer } from 'redux-persist';
import FSStorage from 'redux-persist-fs-storage';

const persistConfig = {
  key: 'root',
  keyPrefix: '', // the redux-persist default is `persist:` which doesn't work with some file systems
  storage: FSStorage(),
};

const persistedReducer = persistReducer(persistConfig, reducer);

const store = createStore(persistedReducer);
const persistor = persistStore(store);

Redux Persist v4:

import { persistStore } from 'redux-persist';
import FSStorage from 'redux-persist-fs-storage';

const persistor = persistStore(store, { storage: FSStorage() });

The default storage location is a folder called reduxPersist in the document directory for your app on the device. You can specify folder for persistor:

import { persistStore } from 'redux-persist';
import FSStorage, { CacheDir } from 'redux-persist-fs-storage';

const cachePersistor = persistStore(store, {
  storage: FSStorage(CacheDir, 'myApp'),
});

This will create myApp folder in cache storage for iOS and Android devices. You may create multiple persistors on different directories.

