Redux Persist FS Storage

Redux Persist storage engine for React Native file system

Inspired by redux-persist-filesystem-storage, this module works as adapter between react-native-fs and redux-persist.

Install

yarn add react-native-fs redux-persist-fs- storage

This will install react-native-fs as dependency. So make sure to link it natively:

react- native link react- native -fs

See react-native-fs 's documentation for details.

Usage

Both Redux Persist v4 and v5 are supported.

Redux Persist v5:

import { persistStore, persistReducer } from 'redux-persist' ; import FSStorage from 'redux-persist-fs-storage' ; const persistConfig = { key : 'root' , keyPrefix : '' , storage : FSStorage(), }; const persistedReducer = persistReducer(persistConfig, reducer); const store = createStore(persistedReducer); const persistor = persistStore(store);

Redux Persist v4:

import { persistStore } from 'redux-persist' ; import FSStorage from 'redux-persist-fs-storage' ; const persistor = persistStore(store, { storage : FSStorage() });

The default storage location is a folder called reduxPersist in the document directory for your app on the device. You can specify folder for persistor:

import { persistStore } from 'redux-persist' ; import FSStorage, { CacheDir } from 'redux-persist-fs-storage' ; const cachePersistor = persistStore(store, { storage : FSStorage(CacheDir, 'myApp' ), });