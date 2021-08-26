Redux persist filesystem storage

Storage adaptor to use react-native-blob-util with redux-persist, by implementing the needed methods: setItem , getItem , removeItem , getAllKeys and clear .

This storage can be used on Android to prevent issues with the storage limitations in the RN AsyncStorage implementation. (See redux-persist#199, redux-persist#284)

install

Please note: v2 of this library supports React Native 0.60 and above only. If you are using React Native 0.59 and below, please use v1.x.

yarn add redux-persist-filesystem-storage

or, for React Native 0.59 and below:

yarn add redux-persist-filesystem-storage@1

Then, as react-native-blob-util is a dependency of this project, it will also need setting up as its their installation docs.

usage

Simply use 'FilesystemStorage' as the storage option in the redux-persist config.

import FilesystemStorage from 'redux-persist-filesystem-storage' ... const persistConfig = { key : 'root' , storage : FilesystemStorage, } ...

usage with custom options

import FilesystemStorage from 'redux-persist-filesystem-storage' ... FilesystemStorage.config({ storagePath : ` ${RNFetchBlob.fs.dirs.DocumentDir} /persistStore` , encoding : "utf8" , toFileName : ( name: string ) => name.split( ":" ).join( "-" ), fromFileName : ( name: string ) => name.split( "-" ).join( ":" ), }); const persistConfig = { key : 'root' , storage : FilesystemStorage, toFileName : ( name: string ) => name.split( ":" ).join( "-" ), fromFileName : ( name: string ) => name.split( "-" ).join( ":" ) } ...

migration from previous storage

Using redux-persist V5?

Redux-Persist v5 migrate from one storage system to another

Using redux-persist V4?

the snippet below lets you migrate redux data previously stored in AsyncStorage to redux-persist-filesystem-storage .

NOTE This snippet lets you migrate healthy data. It will not restore data if it is already hit limits of AsyncStorage