Storage adaptor to use react-native-blob-util with redux-persist, by implementing the needed methods:
setItem,
getItem,
removeItem,
getAllKeys and
clear.
This storage can be used on Android to prevent issues with the storage limitations in the RN AsyncStorage implementation. (See redux-persist#199, redux-persist#284)
Please note: v2 of this library supports React Native 0.60 and above only. If you are using React Native 0.59 and below, please use v1.x.
yarn add redux-persist-filesystem-storage
or, for React Native 0.59 and below:
yarn add redux-persist-filesystem-storage@1
Then, as react-native-blob-util is a dependency of this project, it will also need setting up as its their installation docs.
Simply use 'FilesystemStorage' as the storage option in the redux-persist config.
import FilesystemStorage from 'redux-persist-filesystem-storage'
...
const persistConfig = {
key: 'root',
storage: FilesystemStorage,
}
...
import FilesystemStorage from 'redux-persist-filesystem-storage'
...
// These are all the config options, with their default values
FilesystemStorage.config({
storagePath: `${RNFetchBlob.fs.dirs.DocumentDir}/persistStore`,
encoding: "utf8",
toFileName: (name: string) => name.split(":").join("-"),
fromFileName: (name: string) => name.split("-").join(":"),
});
const persistConfig = {
key: 'root',
storage: FilesystemStorage,
toFileName: (name: string) => name.split(":").join("-"),
fromFileName: (name: string) => name.split("-").join(":")
}
...
Using redux-persist V5?
Redux-Persist v5 migrate from one storage system to another
Using redux-persist V4?
the snippet below lets you migrate redux data previously stored in
AsyncStorage to
redux-persist-filesystem-storage.
NOTE This snippet lets you migrate healthy data. It will not restore
data if it is already hit limits of
AsyncStorage
import { persistStore, getStoredState } from 'redux-persist'
import FilesystemStorage from 'redux-persist-filesystem-storage'
import { AsyncStorage } from 'react-native'
import _ from 'lodash'
import { createStore } from 'redux'
const store = createStore(...)
// create persistor for `redux-persist-filesystem-storage`
const fsPersistor = persistStore(
store,
{ storage: FilesystemStorage },
async (fsError, fsResult) => {
if (_.isEmpty(fsResult)) {
// if state from fs storage is empty try to read state from previous storage
try {
const asyncState = await getStoredState({ storage: AsyncStorage })
if (!_.isEmpty(asyncState)) {
// if data exists in `AsyncStorage` - rehydrate fs persistor with it
fsPersistor.rehydrate(asyncState, { serial: false })
}
} catch (getStateError) {
console.warn("getStoredState error", getStateError)
}
}
}
)