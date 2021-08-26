openbase logo
rpf

redux-persist-filesystem-storage

by Rob Walker
4.0.0 (see all)

Redux persist adaptor for React Native filesystem storage

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.3K

GitHub Stars

185

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Redux persist filesystem storage

npm version npm downloads

Storage adaptor to use react-native-blob-util with redux-persist, by implementing the needed methods: setItem, getItem, removeItem, getAllKeys and clear.

This storage can be used on Android to prevent issues with the storage limitations in the RN AsyncStorage implementation. (See redux-persist#199, redux-persist#284)

install

Please note: v2 of this library supports React Native 0.60 and above only. If you are using React Native 0.59 and below, please use v1.x.

yarn add redux-persist-filesystem-storage

or, for React Native 0.59 and below:

yarn add redux-persist-filesystem-storage@1

Then, as react-native-blob-util is a dependency of this project, it will also need setting up as its their installation docs.

usage

Simply use 'FilesystemStorage' as the storage option in the redux-persist config.

import FilesystemStorage from 'redux-persist-filesystem-storage'
...

const persistConfig = {
  key: 'root',
  storage: FilesystemStorage,
}

...

usage with custom options

import FilesystemStorage from 'redux-persist-filesystem-storage'
...

// These are all the config options, with their default values
FilesystemStorage.config({
     storagePath: `${RNFetchBlob.fs.dirs.DocumentDir}/persistStore`,
     encoding: "utf8",
     toFileName: (name: string) => name.split(":").join("-"),
     fromFileName: (name: string) => name.split("-").join(":"),
});

const persistConfig = {
  key: 'root',
  storage: FilesystemStorage,
  toFileName: (name: string) => name.split(":").join("-"),
  fromFileName: (name: string) => name.split("-").join(":")
}

...

migration from previous storage

Using redux-persist V5?

Redux-Persist v5 migrate from one storage system to another

Using redux-persist V4?

the snippet below lets you migrate redux data previously stored in AsyncStorage to redux-persist-filesystem-storage.

NOTE This snippet lets you migrate healthy data. It will not restore data if it is already hit limits of AsyncStorage

import { persistStore, getStoredState } from 'redux-persist'
import FilesystemStorage from 'redux-persist-filesystem-storage'
import { AsyncStorage } from 'react-native'
import _ from 'lodash'
import { createStore } from 'redux'

const store = createStore(...)

// create persistor for `redux-persist-filesystem-storage`
const fsPersistor = persistStore(
  store,
  { storage: FilesystemStorage },
  async (fsError, fsResult) => {
    if (_.isEmpty(fsResult)) {
      // if state from fs storage is empty try to read state from previous storage
      try {
        const asyncState = await getStoredState({ storage: AsyncStorage })
        if (!_.isEmpty(asyncState)) {
          // if data exists in `AsyncStorage` - rehydrate fs persistor with it
          fsPersistor.rehydrate(asyncState, { serial: false })
        }
      } catch (getStateError) {
        console.warn("getStoredState error", getStateError)
      }
    }
  }
)

