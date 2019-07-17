Persist redux store to filesystem because of the following android limitation #199
Existing filesystem for redux-persist require ejecting of Expo apps due to react-native linking.
Comes with typescript definitions.
expo-file-system unimodule and is compatible with
expo >= 33 or
expo-file-system >= 5
expo and is compatible with
expo 27 to 33 (inclusive)
import ExpoFileSystemStorage from "redux-persist-expo-filesystem"
const persistConfig = {
key: "root",
storage: ExpoFileSystemStorage
};
const store = createStore(
persistReducer(persistConfig, rootReducer)
);