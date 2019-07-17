Persist redux store to filesystem because of the following android limitation #199

Existing filesystem for redux-persist require ejecting of Expo apps due to react-native linking.

Comes with typescript definitions.

Compatibility

v2.0.0 imports from expo-file-system unimodule and is compatible with expo >= 33 or expo-file-system >= 5

unimodule and is compatible with >= 33 or >= 5 v1.0.1 imports from expo and is compatible with expo 27 to 33 (inclusive)

Setup

Install: yarn add redux-persist-expo-filesystem Make sure expo is a peer dependency Usage below: