rpe

redux-persist-expo-filesystem

by Tao
2.0.0 (see all)

redux-persist storage engine using Expo's filesystem API

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Redux-Persist for Expo Filesystem

Persist redux store to filesystem because of the following android limitation #199

Existing filesystem for redux-persist require ejecting of Expo apps due to react-native linking.

Comes with typescript definitions.

Compatibility

  • v2.0.0 imports from expo-file-system unimodule and is compatible with expo >= 33 or expo-file-system >= 5
  • v1.0.1 imports from expo and is compatible with expo 27 to 33 (inclusive)

Setup

  1. Install: yarn add redux-persist-expo-filesystem
  2. Make sure expo is a peer dependency
  3. Usage below:
import ExpoFileSystemStorage from "redux-persist-expo-filesystem"
const persistConfig = {
  key: "root",
  storage: ExpoFileSystemStorage
};
const store = createStore(
  persistReducer(persistConfig, rootReducer)
);

