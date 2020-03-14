Expiring transformer for redux-persist – Create expiring storage for your Redux stores
yarn add redux-persist-expire
Create a transform using
expireReducer(reducerKey, config) where
reducerKey is the reducer to which expiry is to be applied and configuration can be used to configure expire behavior.
const { persistReducer, persistStore } = require('redux-persist');
// Import the transformer creator
const expireReducer = require('redux-persist-expire');
// Create persisted reducers using redux-persist
const persistedReducers = persistReducer({
transforms: [
// Create a transformer by passing the reducer key and configuration. Values
// shown below are the available configurations with default values
expireReducer('preference', {
// (Optional) Key to be used for the time relative to which store is to be expired
persistedAtKey: '__persisted_at',
// (Required) Seconds after which store will be expired
expireSeconds: null,
// (Optional) State to be used for resetting e.g. provide initial reducer state
expiredState: {},
// (Optional) Use it if you don't want to manually set the time in the reducer i.e. at `persistedAtKey`
// and want the store to be automatically expired if the record is not updated in the `expireSeconds` time
autoExpire: false
})
// You can add more `expireReducer` calls here for different reducers
// that you may want to expire
]
},
rootReducer,
);
export const store = createStore(persistedReducers);
export const persist = persistStore(store);
Here is the configuration for the common usecases
Expire the item in store if it has not been updated for the past
nseconds
// Reset `preference` key to empty object if it has not been updated for the past hour
expireReducer('preference', {
expireSeconds: 3600
})
Reset an item to empty array after it has not been updated for the past 30 minutes
// Reset `preference` key to given defaults if it has not been updated for the past hour
expireReducer('preference', {
expireSeconds: 1800,
expiredState: {
viewType: 'list',
token: ''
}
})
Expire the item in store after 30 minutes of loading it
// Reset `users` key to empty array if it had been loaded 30 minutes ago
expireReducer('users', {
persistedAtKey: 'loadedAt',
expireSeconds: 1800,
expiredState: [] // Reset to empty array after expiry
})
// Note that in this case, you have to manually set the `loadedAt` in
// this case e.g. your reducer might look like this
...
case USERS_LOADED:
return {
loadedAt: moment(), // or use (new Date()).toJSON()
users: payload
};
...
Feel free to open an issue if you need help with some specific usecase.
MIT © Kamran Ahmed