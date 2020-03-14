Expiring transformer for redux-persist – Create expiring storage for your Redux stores

Installation

yarn add redux-persist-expire

Usage

Create a transform using expireReducer(reducerKey, config) where reducerKey is the reducer to which expiry is to be applied and configuration can be used to configure expire behavior.

const { persistReducer, persistStore } = require ( 'redux-persist' ); const expireReducer = require ( 'redux-persist-expire' ); const persistedReducers = persistReducer({ transforms : [ expireReducer( 'preference' , { persistedAtKey : '__persisted_at' , expireSeconds : null , expiredState : {}, autoExpire : false }) ] }, rootReducer, ); export const store = createStore(persistedReducers); export const persist = persistStore(store);

Examples

Here is the configuration for the common usecases

Expire the item in store if it has not been updated for the past n seconds

expireReducer( 'preference' , { expireSeconds : 3600 })

Reset an item to empty array after it has not been updated for the past 30 minutes

expireReducer( 'preference' , { expireSeconds : 1800 , expiredState : { viewType : 'list' , token : '' } })

Expire the item in store after 30 minutes of loading it

expireReducer( 'users' , { persistedAtKey : 'loadedAt' , expireSeconds : 1800 , expiredState : [] }) ... case USERS_LOADED: return { loadedAt : moment(), users : payload }; ...

Feel free to open an issue if you need help with some specific usecase.

Contributions

Report issues with problems and suggestions

Open pull request with improvements

Spread the word

Reach out with any feedback

License

MIT © Kamran Ahmed