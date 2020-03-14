openbase logo
rpe

redux-persist-expire

by Kamran Ahmed
1.1.0

Expiring transformer for redux-persist

npm
GitHub
2.8K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-persist-expire

npm

Expiring transformer for redux-persist – Create expiring storage for your Redux stores

Installation

yarn add redux-persist-expire

Usage

Create a transform using expireReducer(reducerKey, config) where reducerKey is the reducer to which expiry is to be applied and configuration can be used to configure expire behavior.

const { persistReducer, persistStore } = require('redux-persist');

// Import the transformer creator
const expireReducer = require('redux-persist-expire');

// Create persisted reducers using redux-persist
const persistedReducers = persistReducer({
    transforms: [
       // Create a transformer by passing the reducer key and configuration. Values
       // shown below are the available configurations with default values
       expireReducer('preference', {
         // (Optional) Key to be used for the time relative to which store is to be expired
         persistedAtKey: '__persisted_at',
         // (Required) Seconds after which store will be expired
         expireSeconds: null,
         // (Optional) State to be used for resetting e.g. provide initial reducer state
         expiredState: {},
         // (Optional) Use it if you don't want to manually set the time in the reducer i.e. at `persistedAtKey` 
         // and want the store to  be automatically expired if the record is not updated in the `expireSeconds` time
         autoExpire: false
       })
       // You can add more `expireReducer` calls here for different reducers
       // that you may want to expire
    ]
  },
  rootReducer,
);

export const store = createStore(persistedReducers);
export const persist = persistStore(store);

Examples

Here is the configuration for the common usecases

Expire the item in store if it has not been updated for the past n seconds

// Reset `preference` key to empty object if it has not been updated for the past hour
expireReducer('preference', {
    expireSeconds: 3600
})

Reset an item to empty array after it has not been updated for the past 30 minutes

// Reset `preference` key to given defaults if it has not been updated for the past hour
expireReducer('preference', {
    expireSeconds: 1800,
    expiredState: {
      viewType: 'list',
      token: ''
    }
})

Expire the item in store after 30 minutes of loading it

// Reset `users` key to empty array if it had been loaded 30 minutes ago
expireReducer('users', {
    persistedAtKey: 'loadedAt',
    expireSeconds: 1800,
    expiredState: []        // Reset to empty array after expiry
})

// Note that in this case, you have to manually set the `loadedAt` in
// this case e.g. your reducer might look like this
...
case USERS_LOADED:
    return {
      loadedAt: moment(),  // or use (new Date()).toJSON()
      users: payload
    };
...

Feel free to open an issue if you need help with some specific usecase.

Contributions

  • Report issues with problems and suggestions
  • Open pull request with improvements
  • Spread the word
  • Reach out with any feedback Twitter URL

License

MIT © Kamran Ahmed

