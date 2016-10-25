Measure the time that the actions need to change the state

Usage

import perflogger from 'redux-perf-middleware' ; const createStoreWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware( perflogger )(createStore); const store = createStoreWithMiddleware(reducer);

Example

Dumb Reducer

function slow ( ) { let sum; for ( let i = 0 ; i< 10000 ; i++){ for ( let j = 0 ; j< 10000 ; j++) { sum = i+j; } } return sum; } export const Elements = function ( state = {}, action ) { switch ( action.type ) { case 'SLOW' : return slow(); default : return state; } };

Dumb Component

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { connect } from 'react-redux' ; class Input extends Component { render() { const { dispatch } = this .props; return ( < input onKeyDown = { () => dispatch({ type: 'SLOW' })} /> ); } }; const selector = function( { default: elements } ){ return elements; } export default connect(selector)( Input );

On every keydown Redux will dispatch the action with type SLOW, and in the console the middleware will log something like:

Or check the sample app

