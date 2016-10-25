openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpm

redux-perf-middleware

by Avraam Mavridis
1.2.2 (see all)

Redux performance middleware, Measure the time that the actions need to change the state

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

380

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-perf-middleware

npm version CocoaPods semantic-versioning

Measure the time that the actions need to change the state

Install

NPM

Usage

import perflogger from 'redux-perf-middleware';

const createStoreWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware( perflogger )(createStore);
const store = createStoreWithMiddleware(reducer);

This project adheres to Semantic Versioning.

Example

Dumb Reducer

function slow(){
  let sum;
  for(let i = 0; i< 10000; i++){
    for(let j = 0; j< 10000; j++)
    {
      sum = i+j;
    }
  }
  return sum;
}


export const Elements = function ( state = {}, action ) {

  switch ( action.type )
  {
    case 'SLOW':
      return slow();

    default:
      return state;
  }
};

Dumb Component

 import React, { Component } from 'react';
 import { connect } from 'react-redux';

class Input extends Component {
  /**
   * Renders the markup for the topbar
   */
  render() {
    const { dispatch } = this.props;
    return (
        <input onKeyDown={ () => dispatch({ type: 'SLOW' })} />
    );
  }
};

const selector = function( { default: elements } ){
  return elements;
}

export default connect(selector)( Input );

On every keydown Redux will dispatch the action with type SLOW, and in the console the middleware will log something like:

perflogger

Or check the sample app

Contributing

Feel free to open issues, make suggestions or send PRs. This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code.

Contact

Twitter: @avraamakis

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial