Redux pender is a middleware that helps you to manage asynchronous actions based on promise. It comes with useful tools that help you to handle this even more easier.
This library is inspired from redux-promise-middleware. The difference between redux-promise-middleware and this library is that this comes with some handy utils. Additionally, it also handles the cancellation of the promise-based action. To check out detailed comparisons between other libraries, please check Comparisons document
npm i --save redux-pender
import { applyMiddleware, createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import penderMiddleware, { penderReducer } from 'redux-pender';
const reducers = {
/*
...your other reducers...
*/
pender: penderReducer
};
const store = createStore(
reducers,
applyMiddleware(penderMiddleware())
);
penderReducer is the reducer that tracks the status of your asynchronous actions.
store.getState().pender.pending[ACTION_NAME] will turn true. It will set to false when it succeeds or fails.
store.getState().pender.success[ACTION_NAME] will turn true.
store.getState().pender.failure[ACTION_NAME] will turn true.
If you are currently using
redux-promise or
redux-promise-middleware in your project, there will be a collision. To avoid the collision without uninstalling existing library, pass
{ major: false } when you initialize the middleware:
penderMiddleware({ major: false })
pender middleware will process the action when a
Promise is given as the
payload of the action:
{
type: 'ACTION_TYPE',
payload: Promise.resolve()
}
If you have set
major to
false when you initialize the middleware to avoid the collision with
redux-promise or
redux-promise-middleware, the middleware will only accept following action:
{
type: 'ACTION_TYPE',
payload: {
pend: Promise.resolve()
}
}
By default, middleware will accept both of the kinds of actions above.
Since it supports FSA actions, you can use
createAction of redux-actions.
The second parameter of
createAction should be a function that returns a Promise.
import axios from 'axios';
import { createAction } from 'redux-actions';
const loadPostApi = (postId) => axios.get(`https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/${postId}`);
const LOAD_POST = 'LOAD_POST';
const loadPost = createAction(LOAD_POST, loadPostApi);
store.dispatch(loadPost(1));
If you are using this middleware as
{major: false}, you have to use
createPenderAction
import { createPenderAction } from 'redux-pender';
const loadPost = createPenderAction(LOAD_POST, loadPostApi);
It pretty much works quite the same, but it puts the Promise at
action.payload.pend.
When you are making your reducer, it works the best when you are using
handleActions of redux-actions.
Handling action is done by using
pender.
For people who don't know what
handleActionsdoes, it handles action by creating an object, rather than a
switch.
import { handleActions } from 'redux-actions';
import { pender } from 'redux-pender';
const initialState = {
post: {}
}
export default handleActions({
...pender({
type: LOAD_POST,
onSuccess: (state, action) => {
return {
post: action.payload.data
};
}
}),
// ... other action handlers...
}, initialState);
Do you want to do something when the action starts or fails? It is simple.
...pender({
type: LOAD_POST,
onPending: (state, action) => {
return state; // do something
},
onSuccess: (state, action) => {
return {
post: action.payload.data
}
},
onFailure: (state, action) => {
return state; // do something
}
}, initialState)
When you omit one of those function,
(state, action) => state will be the default value.
Additionally, it is not recommended to manage the status of request in your own reducer, because the penderReducer will do this for you. You just need to care about the result of your task in your reducer.
import { handleActions } from 'redux-actions';
import { pender, applyPenders } from 'redux-pender';
const initialState = {
post: {}
}
const reducer = handleActions({
// ... some other action handlers...
}, initialState);
export default applyPenders(reducer, [
{
type: LOAD_POST,
onPending: (state, action) => {
return state; // do something
},
onSuccess: (state, action) => {
return {
post: action.payload.data
}
},
onFailure: (state, action) => {
return state; // do something
}
}
])
Cancelling the promise based action is very simple in redux-pender. You just have to call
.cancel() from the returned value of your promise based action creator.
const p = loadPost(1);
p.cancel();
When
cancel is executed, redux-pender middleware will dispatch
ACTION_TYPE_CANCEL. You can handle that action manually or configure
onCancel in the action pender.
...pender({
type: LOAD_POST,
onCancel: (state, action) => {
return state; // do something
}
}, initialState)
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import * as actions from './actions';
import { bindActionCreators } from 'redux';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
class Example extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
this.fetchData();
}
async fetchData() {
const { Actions } = this.props;
try {
await Actions.loadPost(1);
console.log('data is fetched!');
} catch(e) {
console.log(e);
}
}
render() {
const { loading, post } = this.props;
return (
<div>
{ loading && 'Loading...' }
<div>
<h1>{post.title}</h1>
<p>{post.body}</p>
</div>
</div>
);
}
}
export default connect(
state => ({
post: state.blog.post,
loading: state.pender.pending['LOAD_POST']
}),
dispatch => ({
Actions: bindActionCreators(actions, dispatch)
})
)(Example)
An example project of using this library is provided in examples directory. If you want to see some more complex example, check out do-chat. It is a ChatApp project that uses firebase as backend.
Contributions, questions and pull requests are all welcomed.
Copyright (c) 2017. Velopert Licensed with The MIT License (MIT)