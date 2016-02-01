Provides type checking using React PropTypes and declaring default properties with defaultProps in Redux-ORM.
npm install redux-orm-proptypes --save
Import.
import { PropTypes } from 'React';
import { Model } from 'redux-orm';
import propTypesMixin from 'redux-orm-proptypes';
Use the mixin function which returns a class with PropTypes and defaultProps logic added.
const ValidatingModel = propTypesMixin(Model);
If
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production', PropTypes checking will be disabled.
Define your concrete model, and add
propTypes and
defaultProps static class attributes.
class Person extends ValidatingModel {}
Person.propTypes = {
name: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
age: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
isFetching: PropTypes.bool.isRequired,
};
Person.defaultProps = {
isFetching: false,
};
Person.modelName = 'Person';
The mixin adds a layer of logic on top of the Model static method
create and the instance method
update. When calling
create, if you have defined
defaultProps, it'll merge the defaults with the props you passed in. Then, if you've defined
Model.propTypes, it'll validate the props. An error will be thrown if a prop is found to be invalid. The final props (that may have been merged with defaults) will be passed to the
create method on the superclass you passed the mixin function.
When you call the
modelInstance.update(attrObj) instance method, the keys in
attrObj will be checked against the corresponding
propTypes, if they exist.
An example of the usage inside a reducer (or a session):
Person.create({name: 'Tommi', age: `I don't know!`});
// Error: Invalid prop `age` of type `string` supplied to `Person.create`, expected `number`.
const instance = Person.create({ name: 'Tommi', age: 25 });
console.log(instance.isFetching);
// false
instance.update({ age: `I don't know!` });
// Error: Invalid prop `age` of type `string` supplied to `Person.update`, expected `number`.
You can explicitly toggle either of the features by importing the mixin factory function
getPropTypesMixin and creating your own version of the mixin by passing an options object.
import { Model } from 'redux-orm';
import { getPropTypesMixin } from 'redux-orm-proptypes';
const myPropTypesMixin = getPropTypesMixin({ validate: false, useDefaults: true});
const ValidatingModel = myPropTypesMixin(Model);
MIT. See
LICENSE