React PropTypes validation and defaultProps mixin for Redux-ORM Models

Readme

redux-orm-proptypes

Provides type checking using React PropTypes and declaring default properties with defaultProps in Redux-ORM.

Installation

npm install redux-orm-proptypes --save

Usage

Import.

import { PropTypes } from 'React';
import { Model } from 'redux-orm';
import propTypesMixin from 'redux-orm-proptypes';

Use the mixin function which returns a class with PropTypes and defaultProps logic added.

const ValidatingModel = propTypesMixin(Model);

If process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production', PropTypes checking will be disabled.

Define your concrete model, and add propTypes and defaultProps static class attributes.

class Person extends ValidatingModel {}
Person.propTypes = {
    name: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
    age: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
    isFetching: PropTypes.bool.isRequired,
};

Person.defaultProps = {
    isFetching: false,
};

Person.modelName = 'Person';

The mixin adds a layer of logic on top of the Model static method create and the instance method update. When calling create, if you have defined defaultProps, it'll merge the defaults with the props you passed in. Then, if you've defined Model.propTypes, it'll validate the props. An error will be thrown if a prop is found to be invalid. The final props (that may have been merged with defaults) will be passed to the create method on the superclass you passed the mixin function.

When you call the modelInstance.update(attrObj) instance method, the keys in attrObj will be checked against the corresponding propTypes, if they exist.

An example of the usage inside a reducer (or a session):

Person.create({name: 'Tommi', age: `I don't know!`});
// Error: Invalid prop `age` of type `string` supplied to `Person.create`, expected `number`.

const instance = Person.create({ name: 'Tommi', age: 25 });
console.log(instance.isFetching);
// false

instance.update({ age: `I don't know!` });
// Error: Invalid prop `age` of type `string` supplied to `Person.update`, expected `number`.

Options

You can explicitly toggle either of the features by importing the mixin factory function getPropTypesMixin and creating your own version of the mixin by passing an options object.

import { Model } from 'redux-orm';
import { getPropTypesMixin } from 'redux-orm-proptypes';

const myPropTypesMixin = getPropTypesMixin({ validate: false, useDefaults: true});
const ValidatingModel = myPropTypesMixin(Model);

License

MIT. See LICENSE

