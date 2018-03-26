Optimistically apply actions that can be later commited or reverted.

Installation

npm install redux-optimist

Usage

Step 1: Wrap your top level reducer in redux-optimist

export default function todos ( state = [], action ) { switch (action.type) { case 'ADD_TODO' : return state.concat([action.text]); default : return state; } }

export default function status ( state = {writing: false, error: null}, action ) { switch (action.type) { case 'ADD_TODO' : return { writing : true , error : null }; case 'ADD_TODO_COMPLETE' : return { writing : false , error : null }; case 'ADD_TODO_FAILED' : return { writing : false , error : action.error}; default : return state; } }

import optimist from 'redux-optimist' ; import { combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import todos from './todos' ; import status from './status' ; export default optimist(combineReducers({ todos, status }));

As long as your top-level reducer returns a plain object, you can use optimist. You don't have to use Redux.combineReducers .

Step 2: Mark your optimistic actions with the optimist key

import {BEGIN, COMMIT, REVERT} from 'redux-optimist' ; import request from 'then-request' ; let nextTransactionID = 0 ; export default function ( store ) { return next => action => { if (action.type !== 'ADD_TODO' ) { return next(action); } let transactionID = nextTransactionID++; next({ type : 'ADD_TODO' , text : action.text, optimist : { type : BEGIN, id : transactionID} }); request( 'POST' , '/add_todo' , { text : action.text}).getBody().done( res => next({ type : 'ADD_TODO_COMPLETE' , text : action.text, response : res, optimist : { type : COMMIT, id : transactionID} }), err => next({ type : 'ADD_TODO_FAILED' , text : action.text, error : err, optimist : { type : REVERT, id : transactionID} }) ); } };

Note how we always follow up by either COMMITing the transaction or REVERTing it. If you do neither, you will get a memory leak. Also note that we use a serialisable transactionID such as a number. These should always be unique accross the entire system.

Step 3:

Using this, we can safely fire off ADD_TODO actions in the knowledge that the UI will update optimisticly, but will revert if the write to the server fails.

App.js

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import api from './middleware/api' ; import reducer from './reducers' ; let store = createStore(reducer, applyMiddleware(api)); console .log(store.getState()); store.dispatch({ type : 'ADD_TODO' , text : 'Use Redux' }); console .log(store.getState()); console .log(store.getState());

License

MIT