Keep your reducers pure. Keep unnecessary logic out of your React components.
You currently have something like this in your React components:
componentWillReceiveProps: function (nextProps) {
if (this.props.routing.path !== nextProps.routing.path) {
// Do something unrelated to this component, e.g. Event tracking
}
}
You have something like this in your reducers:
switch(action.type) {
case SOMETHING_HAPPENED:
// Do something unrelated to this reducer, e.g. Event tracking
break
}
Now you can use this package as side-effects middleware intended for handling functionality unrelated to your reducer or your views.
import onStateChange from 'redux-on-state-change'
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux'
import myFunc from './my-func'
applyMiddleware(...<your other middleware>, onStateChange(myFunc))(createStore)
Where
myFunc look something like this:
const myFunc = (prevState, nextState, action, dispatch) => {
if (prevState.routing.path !== nextState.routing.path) {
// ... your logic here
}
}
or
const myFunc = (prevState, nextState, action, dispatch) => {
switch (action.type) {
case 'SOMETHING_HAPPENED':
// ... your logic here
break
}
}
The function you pass to onStateChange will receive the following:
The goal of this package is not to encompass everything that you get with other redux side-effects libraries (e.g. async). It's simply to have a place to handle tangentially related logic that doesn't belong in components or reducers but relies on knowing about state or action updates.