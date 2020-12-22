openbase logo
redux-on-state-change

by Francis John
1.1.0 (see all)

Observe Redux state changes.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Observe Redux state changes

Keep your reducers pure. Keep unnecessary logic out of your React components.

You may find this package useful if..

  • You currently have something like this in your React components:

    componentWillReceiveProps: function (nextProps) {
  if (this.props.routing.path !== nextProps.routing.path) {
    // Do something unrelated to this component, e.g. Event tracking
  }
}

  • You have something like this in your reducers:

    switch(action.type) {
  case SOMETHING_HAPPENED:
  // Do something unrelated to this reducer, e.g. Event tracking
  break
}

Usage

Now you can use this package as side-effects middleware intended for handling functionality unrelated to your reducer or your views.

import onStateChange from 'redux-on-state-change'
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux'
import myFunc from './my-func'

applyMiddleware(...<your other middleware>, onStateChange(myFunc))(createStore)

Where myFunc look something like this:

const myFunc = (prevState, nextState, action, dispatch) => {
  if (prevState.routing.path !== nextState.routing.path) {
    // ... your logic here
  }
}

or

const myFunc = (prevState, nextState, action, dispatch) => {
  switch (action.type) {
    case 'SOMETHING_HAPPENED':
    // ... your logic here
    break
  }
}

API

The function you pass to onStateChange will receive the following:

  • prevState - The state of the Redux store prior to the action being dispatched
  • nextState - The state of the Redux store after the action was dispatched
  • action - The action that was dispatched
  • dispatch - If you choose to dispatch a new action you can use this.
  • store - Full redux store

Motivation

The goal of this package is not to encompass everything that you get with other redux side-effects libraries (e.g. async). It's simply to have a place to handle tangentially related logic that doesn't belong in components or reducers but relies on knowing about state or action updates.

