Observe Redux state changes

Keep your reducers pure. Keep unnecessary logic out of your React components.

You may find this package useful if..

You currently have something like this in your React components: componentWillReceiveProps: function ( nextProps ) { if ( this .props.routing.path !== nextProps.routing.path) { } }

You have something like this in your reducers: switch (action.type) { case SOMETHING_HAPPENED: break }

Usage

Now you can use this package as side-effects middleware intended for handling functionality unrelated to your reducer or your views.

import onStateChange from 'redux-on-state-change' import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' import myFunc from './my-func' applyMiddleware(...<your other middleware>, onStateChange(myFunc))(createStore)

Where myFunc look something like this:

const myFunc = ( prevState, nextState, action, dispatch ) => { if (prevState.routing.path !== nextState.routing.path) { } }

or

const myFunc = ( prevState, nextState, action, dispatch ) => { switch (action.type) { case 'SOMETHING_HAPPENED' : break } }

API

The function you pass to onStateChange will receive the following:

prevState - The state of the Redux store prior to the action being dispatched

nextState - The state of the Redux store after the action was dispatched

action - The action that was dispatched

dispatch - If you choose to dispatch a new action you can use this.

store - Full redux store

Motivation

The goal of this package is not to encompass everything that you get with other redux side-effects libraries (e.g. async). It's simply to have a place to handle tangentially related logic that doesn't belong in components or reducers but relies on knowing about state or action updates.