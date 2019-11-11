A package for managing OpenID-Connect authentication in ReactJS / Redux apps. It wraps the popular oidc-client library to redux actions and reducers.
This package handles OpenID-Connect authentication in redux apps. It enables redux apps to authenticate with an external OIDC authentication provider and handles the actions of the OpenID implicit flow or authorization code flow.
It uses the oidc-client-js library to manage OpenID Connect functionality.
It contains the following parts:
npm install --save redux-oidc
This package wraps oidc-client-js to use with ReactJS / Redux apps. Install oidc-client like this:
npm install --save oidc-client
In addition there is a peer dependency for immutable.js, if you want to use it.
You need the babel-polyfill in your build configuration for this package to work.
BREAKING CHANGE:
immutable is no longer a dependency. If you are using the immutable reducer, please check out the docs.
You can find the docs for version 3 here:
This library doesn't fully support react-native apps. Please use this library instead.
Check out the wiki for further information for Version 2 (deprecated).
There is a sample application demonstrating the use of this package here.
You have to install immutableJS for all the tests to pass:
npm install immutable --no-save.
Then run
npm run test.