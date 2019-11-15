Observe Redux state changes and dispatch actions on change.
Assuming you're using
npm and a module bundler capable of consuming CommonJS
modules:
npm install --save redux-observers
First, create a
store object as you normally would, then create the necessary
observers and pass them as arguments to
observe():
import { observer, observe } from 'redux-observers'
const myObserver = observer(
state => state.slice.of.interest,
(dispatch, current, previous) => {
expect(previous).to.be.ok()
expect(current).to.not.eql(previous)
dispatch({ type: 'SLICE_CHANGE', payload: {...} })
}
)
observe(store, [myObserver, ...myOtherObservers])
That's the gist of it.
observer([mapper], dispatcher, [options]) => observerFunc
Creates an observer.
mapper(state) => mappedState (Function)
Specifies which state slice(s) should be observed by returning a plain
object (or any other value) extracted from the store's state. It is similar
in vein to
mapStateToProps() provided by
react-redux.
If no
mapper is provided, the entire store state is mapped by default.
dispatcher(dispatch, currentState, [previousState]) (Function)
Called whenever the mapped-over state changes. Note that
previousState
may be omitted from the
dispatcher signature if desired.
options (Object)
A local options object, whose values are applicable only in the context of
the returned
observerFunc. Any option provided here takes precedence over
its global
and default equivalents.
Note that if care is not exercised, infinite cycles may be created between
a
mapper and a
dispatcher.
observe(store, observers, [options]) => unsubscribeFunc
Listens for
store updates and applies given
observers over the
store
state.
store (Object)
The Redux store object.
observers (Array)
An array of (observer) functions, where each member must be the result of
calling
observer().
options (Object)
A global options object, whose values are applicable only in the context
of the provided
observers (i.e.,
observe()ing a
store multiple times
using the same
observers, but providing different global options, results
in a different behavior, as prescribed by that
options object). Any option
provided here takes precedence over its default value.
A plain object that may be provided to
observe(,, options) to describe how
a set of observers must behave, or to
observer(,, options) to describe how
a particular observer must behave.
skipInitialCall (Boolean, defaults to
true)
Specifies whether dispatchers must be called immediately after Redux
dispatches its
@@redux/INIT action.
If set to
false, dispatchers are initially called with an
undefined
"previous" state; otherwise, and by default, a dispatcher is only called
after the "previous" state is set (i.e., after
@@redux/INIT is
dispatched and the store's reducers had a chance to return their initial
state).
equals: (currentState, previousState) => Boolean (Function, defaults to
shallowEquals)
Specifies how the previous state should be compared with the current one. Its
return value must be a Boolean, which is used to determine whether a dispatcher
should be called. Note that, by default, values are compared in a shallow
manner via
shallowEquals(), which should
satisfy most use cases.
shallowEquals(a, b) => Boolean
The default comparsion helper used by observers to determine whether two mapped-over values (be they plain objects or primitive values) are equal.