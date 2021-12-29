Builds complex JS object from normalized redux store. Best works with json-api-normalizer.
DEMO - https://yury-dymov.github.io/json-api-react-redux-example/
Demo sources and description - https://github.com/yury-dymov/json-api-react-redux-example
Library provides
build function, which takes 4 parameters: redux state part, object type, ID or an array of IDs or null, and options.
If ID is provided in a form of array, multiple objects are fetched. If ID is null, all objects of selected type are fetched.
|Option
|Default
|Description
|eager
|false
|Controls lazy loading for the child relationship objects. By default, lazy loading is enabled.
|ignoreLinks
|false
|redux-object doesn't support remote objects. This option suppresses the exception thrown in case user accesses a property, which is not loaded to redux store yet.
|includeType
|false
|Include the record type as a property 'type' on each result. This is particularly useful for identifying the record type returned by a polymorphic relationship.
import build from 'redux-object';
/*
state:
{
data: {
post: {
"2620": {
attributes: {
"text": "hello",
"id": 2620
},
relationships: {
daQuestion: {
id: "295",
type: "question"
},
liker: [{
id: "1",
type: "user"
}, {
id: "2",
type: "user",
}, {
id: "3",
type: "user"
}
],
comments: []
}
}
},
question: {
"295": {
attributes: {
text: "hello?"
}
}
},
user: {
"1": {
attributes: {
id: 1,
name: "Alice"
}
},
"2": {
attributes: {
id: 2,
name: "Bob"
}
},
"3": {
attributes: {
id: 3,
text: "Jenny"
}
}
},
meta: {
'posts/me': {
data: {
post: '2620'
}
}
}
}
};
*/
const post = build(state.data, 'post', '2620');
console.log(post.id); // -> 2620
console.log(post.text); // -> hello
console.log(post.daQuestion); // -> { id: 295, text: "hello?" }
console.log(post.liker.length); //-> 3
console.log(post.liker[0]); // -> { id: 1, name: "Alice" }
// Other examples
const post = build(state.data, 'post', '2620', { eager: true });
const post = build(state.data, 'post', '2620', { eager: false, ignoreLinks: true });
Child objects are lazy loaded unless eager option is explicitly provided.
MIT (c) Yury Dymov