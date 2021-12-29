openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ro

redux-object

by Yury Dymov
1.0.1 (see all)

Builds complex JS object from normalized redux store. Best works with json-api-normalizer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.1K

GitHub Stars

134

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-object

npm version Downloads Build Status Coverage Status

Builds complex JS object from normalized redux store. Best works with json-api-normalizer.

DEMO - https://yury-dymov.github.io/json-api-react-redux-example/

Demo sources and description - https://github.com/yury-dymov/json-api-react-redux-example

API

Library provides build function, which takes 4 parameters: redux state part, object type, ID or an array of IDs or null, and options.

If ID is provided in a form of array, multiple objects are fetched. If ID is null, all objects of selected type are fetched.

OptionDefaultDescription
eagerfalseControls lazy loading for the child relationship objects. By default, lazy loading is enabled.
ignoreLinksfalseredux-object doesn't support remote objects. This option suppresses the exception thrown in case user accesses a property, which is not loaded to redux store yet.
includeTypefalseInclude the record type as a property 'type' on each result. This is particularly useful for identifying the record type returned by a polymorphic relationship.
import build from 'redux-object';

/*
state:
{
  data: {
    post: {
      "2620": {
        attributes: {
          "text": "hello",
          "id": 2620
        },
        relationships: {
          daQuestion: {
            id: "295",
            type: "question"
          },
          liker: [{
              id: "1",
              type: "user"
            }, {
              id: "2",
              type: "user",
            }, {
              id: "3",
              type: "user"
            }
          ],
          comments: []
        }
      }
    },
    question: {
      "295": {
        attributes: {
          text: "hello?"
        }
      }
    },
    user: {
      "1": {
        attributes: {
          id: 1,
          name: "Alice"
        }
      },
      "2": {
        attributes: {
          id: 2,
          name: "Bob"
        }
      },
      "3": {
        attributes: {
          id: 3,
          text: "Jenny"
        }
      }
    },
    meta: {
      'posts/me': {
        data: {
          post: '2620'
        }
      }
    }
  }
};
*/

const post = build(state.data, 'post', '2620');

console.log(post.id); // -> 2620
console.log(post.text); // -> hello
console.log(post.daQuestion); // -> { id: 295, text: "hello?" }
console.log(post.liker.length); //-> 3
console.log(post.liker[0]); // -> { id: 1, name: "Alice" }

// Other examples

const post = build(state.data, 'post', '2620', { eager: true });
const post = build(state.data, 'post', '2620', { eager: false, ignoreLinks: true });

Child objects are lazy loaded unless eager option is explicitly provided.

License

MIT (c) Yury Dymov

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial