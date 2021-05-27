✔️: Use the use-disposable-list (unstyled) hook that can work with any css framework!







⚠️ The previous package re-notif has been deprecated on NPM and renamed to redux-notifications . A list of changes can be found in the Changelog. Please update your applications accordingly.

React & Redux based notifications center.

Thanks to Redux, the notification objects are maintained within Redux Store's State and are fired by Actions.

Implementation

1. Installation

npm install --save redux-notifications

2. The next thing you need to do is to add the redux-notifications reducer to Redux.

import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' import { reducer as notifReducer } from 'redux-notifications' ; combineReducers({ notifs : notifReducer, })

3. Add the Notifs component at the root of your app

import { Provider } from 'react-redux' import { Notifs } from 'redux-notifications' ; < Provider store = {store} > < div > // ... other things like router ... < Notifs /> </ div > </ Provider >

4. Optionally import default CSS

redux-notifications uses react-css-transition-group with the following classes:

.notif-transition-enter

.notif-transition-enter-active

.notif-transition-leave

.notif-transition-leave-active

To import the default stylesheet:

import 'redux-notifications/lib/styles.css' ;

Sending notifications

Thanks to Redux, sending notification is simply done by firing an Action :

import { reducer as notifReducer, actions as notifActions, Notifs } from 'redux-notifications' ; const { notifSend } = notifActions; class Demo extends React . Component { send() { this .props.dispatch(notifSend({ message : 'hello world' , kind : 'info' , dismissAfter : 2000 })); } render() { <button onClick={ this .send}>Send Notification< /button> } }

Actions

config.message : node [required]

The notification message, can be one of: string , integer , element or array containing these types.

config.kind : string [optional][default:'info']

The notification kind, can be one of: info , success , warning , danger .

Set an ID for the notification. If not set, defaults to Date.now().

config.dismissAfter : integer [optional][default:null]

Auto dismiss the notification after the given number of milliseconds.

Clear all current notifications.

Dismiss a notification by ID

Notifs Component

CustomComponent : React component

A custom react component can be used instead of the default Notif component

className : string [optional][default:null]

Pass a custom classname to the component.

componentClassName : string [optional][default:'notif']

The base className for each Notif component. Can be used to override CSS styles.

transitionEnterTimeout : integer [optional][default:600]

Define the react-transition-group enter timeout is milliseconds.

transitionLeaveTimeout : integer [optional][default:600]

Define the react-transition-group leave timeout is milliseconds.

actionLabel : string

Label for action click

onActionClick : func

Function when action is clicked. Requires actionLabel prop

Development

git clone https://github.com/indexiatech/re-notif.git cd re-notif npm install npm run start

Listening on localhost:9000