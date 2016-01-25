Combines the power of redux middleware and @gaearon's normalizr to make flattening relational, nested data a snap.

Use with redux-thunk or redux-promise-middleware to easily request and store your API's response in a database-like fashion in your redux apps!

For an example of a more manual implementation, check out the real-world example in redux

Installation

npm install --save redux-normalizr-middleware

Usage

Place this middleware before anything that expects flattened data, and after anything that makes the nested data available (so before something like redux-thunk or redux-promise-middleware).

redux-normalizr-middleware assumes that your actions comply with FSA and that your nested data is available as the payload property in your action, and will normalize and store the flattened data in the same payload property. Opt into redux-normalizr-middleware by supplying a normalizr schema as schema in your action's meta object.

Example

import normalizrMiddleware from 'redux-normalizr-middleware' ; import todoSchema from './todo-schema' ; const createStoreWithNormalizr = applyMiddleware(normalizrMiddleware())(createStore); const store = createStoreWithNormalizr({ entitiesReducer : () => {}, todosByAuthor : () => {} }); store.dispatch({ type : 'TODO_RECEIVED' , payload : nestedTodoResponse, meta : { schema : todoSchema } });