openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnm

redux-normalizr-middleware

by Will Binns-Smith
2.0.0 (see all)

Combines redux middleware and normalizr to make flattening nested data a snap

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-normalizr-middleware

Combines the power of redux middleware and @gaearon's normalizr to make flattening relational, nested data a snap.

Use with redux-thunk or redux-promise-middleware to easily request and store your API's response in a database-like fashion in your redux apps!

For an example of a more manual implementation, check out the real-world example in redux

Installation

npm install --save redux-normalizr-middleware

Usage

Place this middleware before anything that expects flattened data, and after anything that makes the nested data available (so before something like redux-thunk or redux-promise-middleware).

redux-normalizr-middleware assumes that your actions comply with FSA and that your nested data is available as the payload property in your action, and will normalize and store the flattened data in the same payload property. Opt into redux-normalizr-middleware by supplying a normalizr schema as schema in your action's meta object.

Example

  import normalizrMiddleware from 'redux-normalizr-middleware';

  // import a schema defined using normalizr's `Schema`s to apply
  // to the response
  import todoSchema from './todo-schema';

  const createStoreWithNormalizr =
    applyMiddleware(normalizrMiddleware())(createStore);

    // See the redux real-world example for this reducer pattern
    const store = createStoreWithNormalizr({
      entitiesReducer: () => {},
      todosByAuthor: () => {}
    });

  // This could be dispatched from redux-thunk or redux-promise-middleware
  store.dispatch({
    type: 'TODO_RECEIVED',
    payload: nestedTodoResponse,
    meta: {
      schema: todoSchema
    }
  });

In the above, middlware following redux-normalizr-middleware and reducers connected to the redux store will receive the action payload as normalized, flattened data with entities and results!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial