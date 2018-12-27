Most.js based middleware for Redux.
Handle async actions with monadic streams & reactive programming.
With yarn (recommended):
yarn add redux-most
or with npm:
npm install --save redux-most
Additionally, make sure the peer dependencies,
redux and
most, are also installed.
redux-most is based on
redux-observable.
It uses the same pattern/concept of "epics"
without requiring
RxJS 5 as a peer dependency.
Although
redux-observable does provide capability for using other stream libraries via adapters,
redux-most allows you to bypass needing to install both
RxJS 5 and
Most. I prefer
Most for
working with observables and would rather have minimal dependencies. So, I wrote
this middleware primarily for my own use.
Please, see
redux-observable's documentation
for details on usage.
RxJS 5 is great. It's quite a bit faster than
RxJS 4, and
Rx, in general, is a
very useful tool which happens to exist across many different languages.
Learning it is definitely a good idea. However,
Most is significantly smaller,
less complicated, and faster than
RxJS 5. I prefer its more minimal set of
operators and its focus on performance. Also, like
Ramda
or
lodash/fp,
Most
supports a functional API in which the data collection (a stream, rather than
an array, in this case) gets passed in last. This is important, because it
allows you to use functional programming techniques like currying & partial
application, which you can't do with
RxJS without writing your own wrapper
functions, because it only offers an OOP/fluent/chaining style API.
Most/
RxJS with
redux instead of recreating it with streams?
It's true that it's quite easy to implement the core ideas of
Redux with
observables using the
scan operator. (See my inferno-most-fp-demo
for an example.) However, the Redux DevTools
provide what is arguably the nicest developer tooling experience currently available
in the JavaScript ecosystem. Therefore, it is huge to be able to maintain it as an asset
while still reaping the benefits of reactive programming with streams. Purists, those who
are very experienced with working with observables, and those working on smaller apps
may not care as much about taking advantage of that tooling as using an elegant
streams-only based solution, and that's fine. The important thing is having a choice.
redux-most or
redux-observable over
redux-saga?
redux-saga is nice. It's a sophisticated approach to handling asynchronous
actions with
Redux and can handle very complicated tasks with ease. However,
due to generators being pull-based, it is much more imperative in nature. I
simply prefer the more declarative style of push-based streams & reactive
programming.
redux-most &
redux-observable
Summary
redux-most is only intended to be used with
Most.
redux-most offers 2 separate APIs: a
redux-observable-like API, where Epics
get passed an action stream & a store middleware object containing
dispatch &
getState
methods, and a stricter, more declarative API, where Epics get passed an action stream & a state stream.
combineEpics takes in an array of epics instead of multiple arguments.
Most streams are used instead of a custom Observable extension.
select and
selectArray are available instead of the variadic
ofType.
Further Elaboration:
As the name implies,
redux-most does not offer adapters for use with other reactive
programming libraries that implement the Observable type. It's merely an implementation of
redux-observable's "Epic" pattern exclusively intended for use with
Most.
Most is arguably
the fastest, simplest, most functional, & most elegant reactive programming library in the
JavaScript ecosystem right now, and
Most 2.0 will be even better, as it will feature an
auto-curried API like
lodash/fp and
ramda, but for working with streams instead of arrays.
For a preview of what's to come, check out what's going on here.
Initially,
redux-most offered the same API as
redux-observable, where Epics received an action
stream & a store middleware object containing
dispatch &
getState methods. However, it now offers
both that API and another stricter, more declarative API which eliminates the use of
dispatch &
getState. The reason for this is that I rarely found myself using the imperative
dispatch
method. It's not really needed, because you can use
switch,
merge,
mergeArray, etc. to send
multiple actions through your outgoing stream. This is nice, because it allows you to stay locked into
the declarative programming style the entire time.
However, using
getState was still required in epics that needed access to the current state. I
wanted a nice, convenient way to access the current state, just like I had for dispatching actions.
So, I created an alternate API where Epics receive a stream of state changes rather than the
{ dispatch, getState } object. This state stream, combined with the new
withState utility function,
let's you use streams for both dispatching actions & accessing the current state, allowing you to stay
focused & in the zone (the reactive programming mindset).
Moving on, whereas
comebineEpics is variadic in
redux-observable, it's unary in
redux-most. It
takes in only one argument, an array of epics, instead of individual epics getting passed in as separate
arguments.
As for streams, I chose not to extend the
Observable type with a custom
ActionsObservable
type. So, when working with
redux-most, you will be working with normal
most
streams without any special extension methods. However, I have offered something
similar to
redux-observable's
ofType operator in
redux-most with the
select and
selectArray helper functions.
Like
ofType,
select and
selectArray are convenience utilities for filtering
actions by a specific type or types. In
redux-observable,
ofType can optionally take multiple
action types to filter on. In
redux-most, we want to be more explicit, as it is generally a good
practice in functional programming to prefer a known number of arguments over a variable amount
of arguments. Therefore,
select is used when we want to filter by a single action type, and
selectArray is used when we want to filter by multiple action types (via an array) simultaneously.
Additionally, to better align with the
Most API, and because these functions take a known number
of arguments,
select &
selectArray are curried, which allows them to be used in either a
fluent style or a more functional style which enables the use of further currying, partial
application, & functional composition.
To use the fluent style, just use
Most's
thru operator to pass the stream
through to
select/
selectArray as the 2nd argument.
// Fluent style
const filteredAction$ = action$.thru(select(SOME_ACTION_TYPE))
const filteredActions$ = action$.thru(selectArray([SOME_ACTION_TYPE, SOME_OTHER_ACTION_TYPE]))
Otherwise, simply directly pass the stream as the 2nd argument.
// Functional style
const filteredAction$ = select(SOME_ACTION_TYPE, action$)
const filteredActions$ = selectArray([SOME_ACTION_TYPE, SOME_OTHER_ACTION_TYPE], action$)
Alternatively, you can delay passing the 2nd argument while defining functional pipelines
via functional composition by using the
compose or
pipe functions from your favorite FP library,
like
ramda or
lodash/fp. Again, this is because
select &
selectArray are auto-curried. Being
able to program in this very functional & Pointfree style is one of the main reasons why someone
might prefer using redux-most over redux-observable.
// Functional & Pointfree style using currying & functional composition
import { compose, curry, pipe } from 'ramda'
import { debounce, filter, map } from 'most'
// NOTE: Most 2.0 will feature auto-curried functions, but right now we must curry them manually.
const curriedDebounce = curry(debounce)
const curriedFilter = curry(filter)
const curriedMap = curry(map)
// someEpic is a new function which is still awaiting one argument, the action$
const someEpic = compose(
curriedMap(someFunction),
curriedDebounce(800),
select(SOME_ACTION_TYPE)
)
// someOtherEpic is a new function which is still awaiting one argument, the action$
// pipe is the same as compose, but read from left-to-right rather than right-to-left.
const someOtherEpic = pipe(
selectArray([SOME_ACTION_TYPE, SOME_OTHER_ACTION_TYPE]),
curriedFilter(somePredicate),
curriedMap(someFunction)
)
createEpicMiddleware (rootEpic)
createEpicMiddleware is used to create an instance of the actual
redux-most middleware.
You provide a single root
Epic.
Arguments
rootEpic (
Epic): The root Epic.
Returns
(
MiddlewareAPI): An instance of the
redux-most middleware.
Example
// redux/configureStore.js
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux'
import { createEpicMiddleware } from 'redux-most'
import { rootEpic, rootReducer } from './modules/root'
const epicMiddleware = createEpicMiddleware(rootEpic)
export default function configureStore() {
const store = createStore(
rootReducer,
applyMiddleware(epicMiddleware)
)
return store
}
createStateStreamEnhancer (epicMiddleware)
createStateStreamEnhancer is used to access
redux-most's alternate API, which passes
Epics a state stream (Ex:
state$) instead of the
{ dispatch, getState } store
MiddlewareAPI object. You must provide an instance of the
EpicMiddleware, and the
resulting function must be applied AFTER using
redux's
applyMiddleware if also using
other middleware.
Arguments
rootEpic (
Epic): The root Epic.
Returns
(
MiddlewareAPI): An enhanced instance of the
redux-most middleware, exposing a stream
of state change values.
Example
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux'
import {
createEpicMiddleware,
createStateStreamEnhancer,
} from 'redux-most'
import rootEpic from '../epics'
const epicMiddleware = createEpicMiddleware(rootEpic)
const middleware = [...] // other middleware here
const storeEnhancers = compose(
createStateStreamEnhancer(epicMiddleware),
applyMiddleware(...middleware)
)
const store = createStore(rootReducer, storeEnhancers)
combineEpics (epicsArray)
combineEpics, as the name suggests, allows you to pass in an array of epics and combine them into a single one.
Arguments
epicsArray (
Epic[]): The array of
epics to combine into one root epic.
Returns
(
Epic): An Epic that merges the output of every Epic provided and passes along the redux store as arguments.
Example
// epics/index.js
import { combineEpics } from 'redux-most'
import searchUsersDebounced from './searchUsersDebounced'
import searchUsers from './searchUsers'
import clearSearchResults from './clearSearchResults'
import fetchReposByUser from './fetchReposByUser'
import adminAccess from './adminAccess'
const rootEpic = combineEpics([
searchUsersDebounced,
searchUsers,
clearSearchResults,
fetchReposByUser,
adminAccess,
])
export default rootEpic
EpicMiddleware
An instance of the
redux-most middleware.
To create it, pass your root Epic to
createEpicMiddleware.
Methods
replaceEpic (nextEpic)
Replaces the epic currently used by the middleware.
It is an advanced API. You might need this if your app implements code splitting and you want to load some of the epics dynamically or you're using hot reloading.
Example
import { createEpicMiddleware } from 'redux-most'
import rootEpic from '../epics'
...
const epicMiddleware = createEpicMiddleware(rootEpic)
...
// hot reload epics
const replaceRootEpic = () => {
import('../epics').then(
({ default: nextRootEpic }) => { epicMiddleware.replaceEpic(nextRootEpic) }
)
}
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept('../epics', replaceRootEpic)
}
Arguments
nextEpic (
Epic): The next epic for the middleware to use.
select (actionType, stream)
A helper function for filtering the stream of actions by a single action type.
Arguments
actionType (
string): The type of action to filter by.
stream (
Stream): The stream of actions you are filtering. Ex:
actions$.
Returns
(Stream): A new, filtered stream holding only the actions corresponding to the action
type passed to
select.
The
select operator is curried, allowing you to use a fluent or functional style.
Examples
// Fluent style
import { SEARCHED_USERS_DEBOUNCED } from '../constants/ActionTypes'
import { clearSearchResults } from '../actions'
import { select } from 'redux-most'
const whereEmpty = ({ payload: { query } }) => !query
const clear = action$ =>
action$.thru(select(SEARCHED_USERS_DEBOUNCED))
.filter(whereEmpty)
.map(clearSearchResults)
export default clear
// Functional style
import { SEARCHED_USERS_DEBOUNCED } from '../constants/ActionTypes'
import { clearSearchResults } from '../actions'
import { select } from 'redux-most'
const whereEmpty = ({ payload: { query } }) => !query
const clear = action$ => {
const search$ = select(SEARCHED_USERS_DEBOUNCED, action$)
const emptySearch$ = filter(whereEmpty, search$)
return map(clearSearchResults, emptySearch$)
}
export default clear
// Functional & Pointfree style using functional composition
import { SEARCHED_USERS_DEBOUNCED } from '../constants/ActionTypes'
import { clearSearchResults } from '../actions'
import { select } from 'redux-most'
import {
curriedFilter as filter,
curriedMap as map,
} from '../utils'
import { compose } from 'ramda'
const whereEmpty = ({ payload: { query } }) => !query
const clear = compose(
map(clearSearchResults),
filter(whereEmpty),
select(SEARCHED_USERS_DEBOUNCED)
)
export default clear
selectArray (actionTypes, stream)
A helper function for filtering the stream of actions by an array of action types.
Arguments
actionTypes (
string[]): An array of action types to filter by.
stream (
Stream): The stream of actions you are filtering. Ex:
actions$.
Returns
(Stream): A new, filtered stream holding only the actions corresponding to the action
types passed to
selectArray.
The
selectArray operator is curried, allowing you to use a fluent or functional style.
Examples
// Fluent style
import {
SEARCHED_USERS,
SEARCHED_USERS_DEBOUNCED,
} from '../constants/ActionTypes'
import { clearSearchResults } from '../actions'
import { selectArray } from 'redux-most'
const whereEmpty = ({ payload: { query } }) => !query
const clear = action$ =>
action$.thru(selectArray([
SEARCHED_USERS,
SEARCHED_USERS_DEBOUNCED,
]))
.filter(whereEmpty)
.map(clearSearchResults)
export default clear
// Functional style
import {
SEARCHED_USERS,
SEARCHED_USERS_DEBOUNCED,
} from '../constants/ActionTypes'
import { clearSearchResults } from '../actions'
import { selectArray } from 'redux-most'
const whereEmpty = ({ payload: { query } }) => !query
const clear = action$ => {
const search$ = selectArray([
SEARCHED_USERS,
SEARCHED_USERS_DEBOUNCED,
], action$)
const emptySearch$ = filter(whereEmpty, search$)
return map(clearSearchResults, emptySearch$)
}
export default clear
// Functional & Pointfree style using functional composition
import {
SEARCHED_USERS,
SEARCHED_USERS_DEBOUNCED,
} from '../constants/ActionTypes'
import { clearSearchResults } from '../actions'
import { selectArray } from 'redux-most'
import {
curriedFilter as filter,
curriedMap as map,
} from '../utils'
import { compose } from 'ramda'
const whereEmpty = ({ payload: { query } }) => !query
const clear = compose(
map(clearSearchResults),
filter(whereEmpty),
selectArray([
SEARCHED_USERS,
SEARCHED_USERS_DEBOUNCED,
])
)
export default clear
withState (stateStream, actionStream)
A utility function for use with
redux-most's optional state stream API. This
provides a convenient way to
sample the latest state change value. Note:
accessing the alternate API requires using
createStateStreamEnhancer.
Arguments
stateStream (
Stream): The state stream provided by
redux-most's alternate API.
actionStream (
Stream): The filtered stream of action events used to trigger
sampling of the latest state. (Ex:
actions$).
Returns
(
[state, action]): An Array of length 2 (or Tuple) containing the latest
state value at index 0 and the latest action of the filtered action stream at index 1.
withState is curried, allowing you to pass in the state stream & action stream
together, at the same time, or separately, delaying passing in the action stream.
This provides the user extra flexibility, allowing it to easily be used within
functional composition pipelines.
Examples
import { select, withState } from 'redux-most'
import { curriedMap as map } from '../utils'
import compose from 'ramda/src/compose'
const accessStateFromArray = ([state, action]) => ({
type: 'ACCESS_STATE',
payload: {
latestState: state,
accessedByAction: action,
},
})
// dispatch { type: 'STATE_STREAM_TEST' } in Redux DevTools to test
const stateStreamTest = (action$, state$) => compose(
map(accessStateFromArray),
withState(state$),
select('STATE_STREAM_TEST')
)(action$)
export default stateStreamTest