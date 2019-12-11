openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

redux-mock-store-jest

by reduxjs
0.0.2 (see all)

A mock store for testing Redux async action creators and middleware.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-mock-store Circle CI

npm

A mock store for testing Redux async action creators and middleware. The mock store will create an array of dispatched actions which serve as an action log for tests.

Please note that this library is designed to test the action-related logic, not the reducer-related one. In other words, it does not update the Redux store. If you want a complex test combining actions and reducers together, take a look at other libraries (e.g., redux-actions-assertions). Refer to issue #71 for more details.

Install

npm install redux-mock-store --save-dev

Or

yarn add redux-mock-store --dev

Usage

Synchronous actions

The simplest usecase is for synchronous actions. In this example, we will test if the addTodo action returns the right payload. redux-mock-store saves all the dispatched actions inside the store instance. You can get all the actions by calling store.getActions(). Finally, you can use any assertion library to test the payload.

import configureStore from 'redux-mock-store' //ES6 modules
const { configureStore } = require('redux-mock-store') //CommonJS

const middlewares = []
const mockStore = configureStore(middlewares)

// You would import the action from your codebase in a real scenario
const addTodo = () => ({ type: 'ADD_TODO' })

it('should dispatch action', () => {

  // Initialize mockstore with empty state
  const initialState = {}
  const store = mockStore(initialState)

  // Dispatch the action
  store.dispatch(addTodo())

  // Test if your store dispatched the expected actions
  const actions = store.getActions()
  const expectedPayload = { type: 'ADD_TODO' }
  expect(actions).toEqual([expectedPayload])
})

Asynchronous actions

A common usecase for an asynchronous action is a HTTP request to a server. In order to test those types of actions, you will need to call store.getActions() at the end of the request.

import configureStore from 'redux-mock-store'
import thunk from 'redux-thunk'

const middlewares = [thunk] // add your middlewares like `redux-thunk`
const mockStore = configureStore(middlewares)

// You would import the action from your codebase in a real scenario
function success() {
  return {
    type: 'FETCH_DATA_SUCCESS'
  }
}

function fetchData () {
  return dispatch => {
    return fetch('/users.json') // Some async action with promise
      .then(() => dispatch(success()))
  };
}

it('should execute fetch data', () => {
  const store = mockStore({})

  // Return the promise
  return store.dispatch(fetchData())
    .then(() => {
      const actions = store.getActions()
      expect(actions[0]).toEqual(success())
    })
})

API

configureStore(middlewares?: Array) => mockStore: Function

Configure mock store by applying the middlewares.

mockStore(getState?: Object,Function) => store: Function

Returns an instance of the configured mock store. If you want to reset your store after every test, you should call this function.

store.dispatch(action) => action

Dispatches an action through the mock store. The action will be stored in an array inside the instance and executed.

store.getState() => state: Object

Returns the state of the mock store.

store.getActions() => actions: Array

Returns the actions of the mock store.

store.clearActions()

Clears the stored actions.

store.subscribe(callback: Function) => unsubscribe: Function

Subscribe to the store.

store.replaceReducer(nextReducer: Function)

Follows the Redux API.

Old version (< 1.x.x)

https://github.com/arnaudbenard/redux-mock-store/blob/v0.0.6/README.md

Versions

The following versions are exposed by redux-mock-store from the package.json:

  • main: commonJS Version
  • module/js:next: ES Module Version
  • browser : UMD version

License

The MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial