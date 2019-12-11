A mock store for testing Redux async action creators and middleware. The mock store will create an array of dispatched actions which serve as an action log for tests.

Please note that this library is designed to test the action-related logic, not the reducer-related one. In other words, it does not update the Redux store. If you want a complex test combining actions and reducers together, take a look at other libraries (e.g., redux-actions-assertions). Refer to issue #71 for more details.

Install

npm install redux-mock-store --save-dev

Or

yarn add redux-mock-store --dev

Usage

Synchronous actions

The simplest usecase is for synchronous actions. In this example, we will test if the addTodo action returns the right payload. redux-mock-store saves all the dispatched actions inside the store instance. You can get all the actions by calling store.getActions() . Finally, you can use any assertion library to test the payload.

import configureStore from 'redux-mock-store' const { configureStore } = require ( 'redux-mock-store' ) const middlewares = [] const mockStore = configureStore(middlewares) const addTodo = () => ({ type : 'ADD_TODO' }) it( 'should dispatch action' , () => { const initialState = {} const store = mockStore(initialState) store.dispatch(addTodo()) const actions = store.getActions() const expectedPayload = { type : 'ADD_TODO' } expect(actions).toEqual([expectedPayload]) })

Asynchronous actions

A common usecase for an asynchronous action is a HTTP request to a server. In order to test those types of actions, you will need to call store.getActions() at the end of the request.

import configureStore from 'redux-mock-store' import thunk from 'redux-thunk' const middlewares = [thunk] const mockStore = configureStore(middlewares) function success ( ) { return { type : 'FETCH_DATA_SUCCESS' } } function fetchData ( ) { return dispatch => { return fetch( '/users.json' ) .then( () => dispatch(success())) }; } it( 'should execute fetch data' , () => { const store = mockStore({}) return store.dispatch(fetchData()) .then( () => { const actions = store.getActions() expect(actions[ 0 ]).toEqual(success()) }) })

API

configureStore(middlewares?: Array ) => mockStore: Function

Configure mock store by applying the middlewares.

mockStore(getState?: Object , Function ) => store: Function

Returns an instance of the configured mock store. If you want to reset your store after every test, you should call this function.

store.dispatch(action) => action

Dispatches an action through the mock store. The action will be stored in an array inside the instance and executed.

store.getState() => state: Object

Returns the state of the mock store.

store.getActions() => actions: Array

Returns the actions of the mock store.

store.clearActions()

Clears the stored actions.

store.subscribe(callback: Function ) => unsubscribe: Function

Subscribe to the store.

store.replaceReducer(nextReducer: Function )

Follows the Redux API.

Old version ( < 1.x.x )

https://github.com/arnaudbenard/redux-mock-store/blob/v0.0.6/README.md

Versions

The following versions are exposed by redux-mock-store from the package.json :

main : commonJS Version

: commonJS Version module / js:next : ES Module Version

/ : ES Module Version browser : UMD version

License

The MIT License