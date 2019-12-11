A mock store for testing Redux async action creators and middleware. The mock store will create an array of dispatched actions which serve as an action log for tests.
Please note that this library is designed to test the action-related logic, not the reducer-related one. In other words, it does not update the Redux store. If you want a complex test combining actions and reducers together, take a look at other libraries (e.g., redux-actions-assertions). Refer to issue #71 for more details.
npm install redux-mock-store --save-dev
Or
yarn add redux-mock-store --dev
The simplest usecase is for synchronous actions. In this example, we will test if the
addTodo action returns the right payload.
redux-mock-store saves all the dispatched actions inside the store instance. You can get all the actions by calling
store.getActions(). Finally, you can use any assertion library to test the payload.
import configureStore from 'redux-mock-store' //ES6 modules
const { configureStore } = require('redux-mock-store') //CommonJS
const middlewares = []
const mockStore = configureStore(middlewares)
// You would import the action from your codebase in a real scenario
const addTodo = () => ({ type: 'ADD_TODO' })
it('should dispatch action', () => {
// Initialize mockstore with empty state
const initialState = {}
const store = mockStore(initialState)
// Dispatch the action
store.dispatch(addTodo())
// Test if your store dispatched the expected actions
const actions = store.getActions()
const expectedPayload = { type: 'ADD_TODO' }
expect(actions).toEqual([expectedPayload])
})
A common usecase for an asynchronous action is a HTTP request to a server. In order to test those types of actions, you will need to call
store.getActions() at the end of the request.
import configureStore from 'redux-mock-store'
import thunk from 'redux-thunk'
const middlewares = [thunk] // add your middlewares like `redux-thunk`
const mockStore = configureStore(middlewares)
// You would import the action from your codebase in a real scenario
function success() {
return {
type: 'FETCH_DATA_SUCCESS'
}
}
function fetchData () {
return dispatch => {
return fetch('/users.json') // Some async action with promise
.then(() => dispatch(success()))
};
}
it('should execute fetch data', () => {
const store = mockStore({})
// Return the promise
return store.dispatch(fetchData())
.then(() => {
const actions = store.getActions()
expect(actions[0]).toEqual(success())
})
})
configureStore(middlewares?: Array) => mockStore: Function
Configure mock store by applying the middlewares.
mockStore(getState?: Object,Function) => store: Function
Returns an instance of the configured mock store. If you want to reset your store after every test, you should call this function.
store.dispatch(action) => action
Dispatches an action through the mock store. The action will be stored in an array inside the instance and executed.
store.getState() => state: Object
Returns the state of the mock store.
store.getActions() => actions: Array
Returns the actions of the mock store.
store.clearActions()
Clears the stored actions.
store.subscribe(callback: Function) => unsubscribe: Function
Subscribe to the store.
store.replaceReducer(nextReducer: Function)
Follows the Redux API.
< 1.x.x)
https://github.com/arnaudbenard/redux-mock-store/blob/v0.0.6/README.md
The following versions are exposed by redux-mock-store from the
package.json:
main: commonJS Version
module/
js:next: ES Module Version
browser : UMD version
The MIT License