A decorator to make your Redux's reducers mergeable.
In the development of reusable Container components, I noticed the importance of shared reducers. Because these are often combined with the different host applications, I can't handle application specific actions in it. The shared reducers should handle only shared actions.
My solution: Merge, not Combine
combineReducers function always join them horizontally, so it can't be used for my purpose.
I needed to chain reducers and make a single reducer.
reduce-reducers doesn't consider the initial state of additional reducers.
npm install --save redux-merge-reducers
mergeable() function.
import mergeable from 'redux-merge-reducers';
function sharedReducer(state = { ... }, action) {
// ...
}
export default mergeable(sharedReducer);
merge() method with the extra reducer.
import sharedReducer from '...';
function extraReducer(state = {...}, action) {
// ...
}
export default combineReducers({
foo, bar, sharedreducer: sharedReducer.merge(extraReducer)
});
If you want to use shared reducers without customization, you can put mergeable reducers without calling
merge() method.
import sharedReducer from '...'; // this reducer is decorated
export default combineReducers({
foo, bar, sharedReducer // without merging
});
The initial state given by the extra reducer should be merged with the shared one.
function sharedReducer(state = { a: 0, b: true }, action) {
// ...
}
function extraReducer(state = { b: false, c: 'hello' }, action) {
// ...
}
// => { a: 0, b: false, c: 'hello' }
Be careful that the extra reducer's initial state has a priority over the shared one.
The extra reducer will be called before the original. The shared reducer takes the new state which is produced by the extra.
redux-merge-reducers exports one function.
mergeable(reducer)
reducer (function) [required] : a reducer function you want to make it mergeable.
MIT
Yuki Kodama / @kuy