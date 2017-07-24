👉 Watch me present this at React Europe 2016 👈
This is an ActionCreator for Redux that makes CSS mediaqueries (and more) available in the store. This allows you to declaratively make responsive layouts.
It is very small, without any dependencies, except that the reducer requires Object.assign().
npm install --save redux-mediaquery
In your store creator, import the reducer and action:
import {reducer as responsive, mediaQueryTracker} from 'redux-mediaquery'
Add it to the reducers:
const reducer = combineReducers({
responsive,
...reducers,
})
After the store is created, indicate the properties that you are interested in:
const unlisten = mediaQueryTracker({
isPhone: "screen and (max-width: 767px)",
isTablet: "screen and (max-width: 1024px)",
innerWidth: true,
innerHeight: true,
}, store.dispatch)
You can call
unlisten() when you need to remove the listener it puts on window, for example
when you are hot reloading.
Note: If you want, you can dispatch
mediaQueryTracker(...) as an action.
In that case, do not provide the
dispatch argument. This requires you to use the
redux-thunk middleware.
Connect components to the store and conditionally render things:
@connect(({responsive}) => ({
isPhone: responsive.isPhone,
innerHeight: responsive.innerHeight,
}))
class SomeComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
const {isPhone, innerHeight} = this.props
return (
<div>
{isPhone ? (
<h1>I'm on a phone!</h1>
) : (
<p>Desktop here. My height is {innerHeight}</p>
)}
</div>
)
}
sit back and relax 🏝
Pro Tip: write your media queries so false is the default, for server side rendering or in case matchMedia doesn't exist
For innerWidth/innerHeight, IE9 is sufficient. For the mediaqueries, this relies on matchMedia() support in the browser, and thus requires Internet Explorer 10+.
|Chrome
|Firefox (Gecko)
|Internet Explorer
|Opera
|Safari
|9
|6.0 (6.0)
|10
|12.1
|5.1
|Android
|Firefox Mobile (Gecko)
|IE Mobile
|Opera Mobile
|Safari Mobile
|3.0
|6.0 (6.0)
|No support
|12.1
|5
Object.assign() needs to be polyfilled if missing. (It is probably already available, through your JSX build)
If you combine this with a library like https://github.com/hgoebl/mobile-detect.js, you can decide on the server whether to render for a phone or for desktop, or even for search bots.
To do this, derive e.g.
isPhone and
isBot from the
user-agent header. Then initialize the Redux store, and dispatch the
mediaChanged action:
import {mediaChanged} from 'redux-mediaquery'
// ... create store
store.dispatch(mediaChanged({isServer: true, isPhone, isBot}))
Then, in your app, decide what to do with
isServer and
isBot. Finally, in the browser build, dispatch
isServer: false after the first render (use the callback in
React.render(app, element, callback) for that).
By updating
isServer only after the first render, you make sure that React can re-use the pre-rendered content.