A tiny lib (12 lines) for creating state machines as swappable Redux reducers
If you are using Immutable JS in your stores, see redux-machine-immutable.
redux-machine enables you to create reducers that can transition between different "statuses." These are likes states in a finite state machine. The goal is for redux-machine to support complex workflows simply while keeping all state in the redux store. Keeping all state in the store is good because:
npm install redux-machine --save
redux-machine internally uses Object.assign, which is an ES2015 feature. If you need to support older browsers, you can use a polyfill such as core-js.
This is the entire API for redux-machine:
// entire API, no middleware required
import { createMachine } = from './index.js'
const fetchUsersReducer = createMachine({
'INIT': initReducer,
'IN_PROGRESS': inProgressReducer
})
The reducer returned by
createMachine will act like
initReducer when its status is
INIT and will act like
inProgressReducer when the status is
IN_PROGRESS. If the store's
state.status is undefined, the reducer for
INIT is used (so it's a good idea to provide a reducer for the
INIT status).
initReducer and
inProgressReducer can do status transitions by setting
state.status:
const initReducer = (state = {error: null, users: []}, action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case 'FETCH_USERS':
return Object.assign({}, state, {
error: null,
// transition to a different status!
status: 'IN_PROGRESS'
})
default:
return state
}
}
const inProgressReducer = (state = {}, action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case 'FETCH_USERS_RESPONSE':
return Object.assign({}, state, {
error: null,
users: action.payload.users,
// transition to a different status!
status: 'INIT'
})
case 'FETCH_USERS_FAIL':
return Object.assign({}, state, {
error: action.payload.error,
// transition to a different status!
status: 'INIT'
})
default:
return state
}
}
The example above defines the following state machine:
In words:
INIT and the action type is
FETCH_USERS, the machine transitions to
IN_PROGRESS status.
IN_PROGRESS and the action type is
FETCH_USERS_RESPONSE or
FETCH_USERS_FAIL, the machine transitions to the
INIT (initial) status.
You don't need redux-machine, since you can accomplish almost the same thing as in the example above by defining
fetchUsersReducer as follows:
const fetchUsersReducer = (state, action) => {
switch (state.status) {
case 'INIT':
return initReducer(state, action)
case 'IN_PROGRESS':
return inProgressReducer(state, action)
default:
return initReducer(state, action)
}
}
The (marginal) advantages of using redux-machine over just using the FSM pattern is that you can more clearly express intent and write slightly less code.
redux-machine supports to passing an extra argument to state reducers, for cases where a state reducer requires a third argument for other state it depends on.
redux-machine doesn't prescribe a way of handling asynchronous effects such as API calls. This leaves it open for you to use no async effects library, redux-loop, redux-thunk, redux-saga, redux-funk or anything else.
See the Redux Funk Examples repo for examples using redux-machine and redux-funk:
See the Redux Saga Examples for comparison.