redux-logic-test - redux-logic test utilities

"Simplifying testing with redux-logic"

Utilities:

createMockStore - create a redux-logic middleware and a redux store, attaching the middleware and providing a mechanism to verify the dispatched actions

Installation

redux-logic-test has peerDependencies of redux and redux-logic (which also needs rxjs)

npm install rxjs --save npm install redux-logic --save npm install redux --save npm install redux-logic-test --save-dev

ES6 module import

import { createMockStore } from 'redux-logic-test' ;

Commonjs

const createMockStore = require ( 'redux-logic-test' ).default.createMockStore;

The UMD build is mainly used for using in online playgrounds like jsfiddle.

< script src = "https://npmcdn.com/redux@%5E3.6.0/dist/redux.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/redux-logic@%5E0.11.6/dist/redux-logic.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/redux-logic-test@%5E1.0.1/dist/redux-logic-test.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > const { createLogic } = ReduxLogic; const { createMockStore } = ReduxLogicTest; </ script >

Usage

import { createMockStore } from 'redux-logic-test' ; const store = createMockStore({ initialState : optionalObject, reducer : optionalFn, logic : optionalLogic, injectedDeps : optionalObject, middleware : optionalArr }); store.dispatch(...) store.whenComplete(fn) - shorthand for store.logicMiddleware.whenComplete(fn) store.actions - the actions dispatched, use store.resetActions() to clear store.resetActions() - clear store.actions store.logicMiddleware

Goals

simplify the creation of a testing redux store with logicMiddleware attached

add built-in middleware to track actions that are dispatched

make it easy to verify the actions that were dispatched

Quick example

import { createMockStore } from 'redux-logic-test' ; import { createLogic } from 'redux-logic' ; const fooLogic = createLogic({ type : 'FOO' , process({ API, getState, action }, dispatch, done) { API.get(...) .then( results => { dispatch({ type : 'FOO_SUCCESS' , payload : results }); done(); }); } }); const logic = [fooLogic]; const injectedDeps = { API : api }; const initialState = {}; const reducer = ( state, action ) => { return state; }; const store = createMockStore({ initialState, reducer, logic, injectedDeps }); store.dispatch({ type : 'FOO' }); store.dispatch({ type : 'BAR' }); store.whenComplete( () => { expect(store.getState()).toEqual({...}); expect(store.actions).toEqual([ { type : 'FOO' }, { type : 'BAR' }, { type : 'FOO_SUCCESS' , payload : [...] } ]); });

Examples

Live examples

basic usage - simple use or createMockStore to test actions that were dispatched (jsfiddle)

async search - async search using createMockStore to setup a test store (jsfiddle)

Full examples

browser-basic - basic example of using createMockStore to test logic

nodejs-basic - simple Node.js example using createMockStore via Commonjs to test logic

Get involved

If you have input or ideas or would like to get involved, you may:

contact me via twitter @jeffbski - http://twitter.com/jeffbski

open an issue on github to begin a discussion - https://github.com/jeffbski/redux-logic-test/issues

fork the repo and send a pull request (ideally with tests) - https://github.com/jeffbski/redux-logic-test

Supporters

This project is supported by CodeWinds Training

License - MIT