rlt

redux-logic-test

by Jeff Barczewski
2.0.0 (see all)

redux-logic test utilities to facilitate the testing of logic. Create mock store

Readme

redux-logic-test - redux-logic test utilities

"Simplifying testing with redux-logic"

Utilities:

  • createMockStore - create a redux-logic middleware and a redux store, attaching the middleware and providing a mechanism to verify the dispatched actions

Build Status Known Vulnerabilities NPM Version Badge

Installation

redux-logic-test has peerDependencies of redux and redux-logic (which also needs rxjs)

npm install rxjs --save
npm install redux-logic --save
npm install redux --save
npm install redux-logic-test --save-dev

ES6 module import

import { createMockStore } from 'redux-logic-test';

Commonjs

const createMockStore = require('redux-logic-test').default.createMockStore;

UMD/CDN use from script tags

The UMD build is mainly used for using in online playgrounds like jsfiddle.

<script src="https://npmcdn.com/redux@%5E3.6.0/dist/redux.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/redux-logic@%5E0.11.6/dist/redux-logic.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/redux-logic-test@%5E1.0.1/dist/redux-logic-test.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
  const { createLogic } = ReduxLogic;
  const { createMockStore } = ReduxLogicTest;
  // ready to use createMockStore
</script>

Usage

  import { createMockStore } from 'redux-logic-test';

  // specify as much as necessary for your particular test
  const store = createMockStore({
    initialState: optionalObject,
    reducer: optionalFn, // default: identity reducer
    logic: optionalLogic, // default: []
    injectedDeps: optionalObject, // default {}
    middleware: optionalArr // other mw, exclude logicMiddleware
  });

  store.dispatch(...) // use as necessary for your test

  // when all inflight logic has all completed calls fn + returns promise
  store.whenComplete(fn) - shorthand for store.logicMiddleware.whenComplete(fn)

  store.actions - the actions dispatched, use store.resetActions() to clear
  store.resetActions() - clear store.actions

  // access the logicMiddleware created for logic/injectedDeps props
  // use addLogic, mergeNewLogic, replaceLogic, whenComplete, monitor$
  store.logicMiddleware

Goals

  • simplify the creation of a testing redux store with logicMiddleware attached
  • add built-in middleware to track actions that are dispatched
  • make it easy to verify the actions that were dispatched

Quick example

import { createMockStore } from 'redux-logic-test';
import { createLogic } from 'redux-logic';

const fooLogic = createLogic({
  type: 'FOO',
  process({ API, getState, action }, dispatch, done) {
    API.get(...)
      .then(results => {
        dispatch({ type: 'FOO_SUCCESS', payload: results });
        done();
      });
  }
});

const logic = [fooLogic]; // array of logic to use/test
const injectedDeps = { // include what is needed for logic
  API: api // could include mocked API for easy testing
};

const initialState = {}; // optionally set
const reducer = (state, action) => { return state; }; // optional

const store = createMockStore({
  initialState,
  reducer,
  logic,
  injectedDeps
});

store.dispatch({ type: 'FOO' }); // kick off fetching
store.dispatch({ type: 'BAR' }); // other dispatches
store.whenComplete(() => { // runs this fn when all logic is complete
  expect(store.getState()).toEqual({...});
  expect(store.actions).toEqual([
    { type: 'FOO' },
    { type: 'BAR' },
    { type: 'FOO_SUCCESS', payload: [...] }
  ]);
  // if desired, can reset the actions for more tests
  // store.resetActions(); // clear for more tests

  // be sure to return the whenComplete promise to your test
  // or if using a done cb, call it to indicate that your async
  // test is finished
});

Examples

Live examples

  • basic usage - simple use or createMockStore to test actions that were dispatched (jsfiddle)
  • async search - async search using createMockStore to setup a test store (jsfiddle)

Full examples

  • browser-basic - basic example of using createMockStore to test logic
  • nodejs-basic - simple Node.js example using createMockStore via Commonjs to test logic

Get involved

If you have input or ideas or would like to get involved, you may:

Supporters

This project is supported by CodeWinds Training

License - MIT

