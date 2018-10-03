"Simplifying testing with redux-logic"
Utilities:
createMockStore - create a redux-logic middleware and a redux store, attaching the middleware and providing a mechanism to verify the dispatched actions
redux-logic-test has peerDependencies of redux and redux-logic (which also needs rxjs)
npm install rxjs --save
npm install redux-logic --save
npm install redux --save
npm install redux-logic-test --save-dev
import { createMockStore } from 'redux-logic-test';
const createMockStore = require('redux-logic-test').default.createMockStore;
The UMD build is mainly used for using in online playgrounds like jsfiddle.
<script src="https://npmcdn.com/redux@%5E3.6.0/dist/redux.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/redux-logic@%5E0.11.6/dist/redux-logic.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/redux-logic-test@%5E1.0.1/dist/redux-logic-test.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
const { createLogic } = ReduxLogic;
const { createMockStore } = ReduxLogicTest;
// ready to use createMockStore
</script>
import { createMockStore } from 'redux-logic-test';
// specify as much as necessary for your particular test
const store = createMockStore({
initialState: optionalObject,
reducer: optionalFn, // default: identity reducer
logic: optionalLogic, // default: []
injectedDeps: optionalObject, // default {}
middleware: optionalArr // other mw, exclude logicMiddleware
});
store.dispatch(...) // use as necessary for your test
// when all inflight logic has all completed calls fn + returns promise
store.whenComplete(fn) - shorthand for store.logicMiddleware.whenComplete(fn)
store.actions - the actions dispatched, use store.resetActions() to clear
store.resetActions() - clear store.actions
// access the logicMiddleware created for logic/injectedDeps props
// use addLogic, mergeNewLogic, replaceLogic, whenComplete, monitor$
store.logicMiddleware
import { createMockStore } from 'redux-logic-test';
import { createLogic } from 'redux-logic';
const fooLogic = createLogic({
type: 'FOO',
process({ API, getState, action }, dispatch, done) {
API.get(...)
.then(results => {
dispatch({ type: 'FOO_SUCCESS', payload: results });
done();
});
}
});
const logic = [fooLogic]; // array of logic to use/test
const injectedDeps = { // include what is needed for logic
API: api // could include mocked API for easy testing
};
const initialState = {}; // optionally set
const reducer = (state, action) => { return state; }; // optional
const store = createMockStore({
initialState,
reducer,
logic,
injectedDeps
});
store.dispatch({ type: 'FOO' }); // kick off fetching
store.dispatch({ type: 'BAR' }); // other dispatches
store.whenComplete(() => { // runs this fn when all logic is complete
expect(store.getState()).toEqual({...});
expect(store.actions).toEqual([
{ type: 'FOO' },
{ type: 'BAR' },
{ type: 'FOO_SUCCESS', payload: [...] }
]);
// if desired, can reset the actions for more tests
// store.resetActions(); // clear for more tests
// be sure to return the whenComplete promise to your test
// or if using a done cb, call it to indicate that your async
// test is finished
});
