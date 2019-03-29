openbase logo
redux-logger

by LogRocket
3.0.6 (see all)

Logger for Redux

Downloads/wk

843K

GitHub Stars

5.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Logging

mgs95
bhaveshtoundwal
vishnucramesh
JITENDER1441

Top Feedback

4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
1Performant
1Slow

Logger for Redux

redux-logger

Now maintained by LogRocket!

LogRocket is a production Redux logging tool that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay Redux actions + state, network requests, console logs, and see a video of what the user saw.

For more informatiom about the future of redux-logger, check out the discussion here.

Table of contents

Install

npm i --save redux-logger

Typescript types are also available, via DefinitelyTyped:

npm i @types/redux-logger

Usage

import { applyMiddleware, createStore } from 'redux';

// Logger with default options
import logger from 'redux-logger'
const store = createStore(
  reducer,
  applyMiddleware(logger)
)

// Note passing middleware as the third argument requires redux@>=3.1.0

Or you can create your own logger with custom options:

import { applyMiddleware, createStore } from 'redux';
import { createLogger } from 'redux-logger'

const logger = createLogger({
  // ...options
});

const store = createStore(
  reducer,
  applyMiddleware(logger)
);

Note: logger must be the last middleware in chain, otherwise it will log thunk and promise, not actual actions (#20).

Options

{
  predicate, // if specified this function will be called before each action is processed with this middleware.
  collapsed, // takes a Boolean or optionally a Function that receives `getState` function for accessing current store state and `action` object as parameters. Returns `true` if the log group should be collapsed, `false` otherwise.
  duration = false: Boolean, // print the duration of each action?
  timestamp = true: Boolean, // print the timestamp with each action?

  level = 'log': 'log' | 'console' | 'warn' | 'error' | 'info', // console's level
  colors: ColorsObject, // colors for title, prev state, action and next state: https://github.com/LogRocket/redux-logger/blob/master/src/defaults.js#L12-L18
  titleFormatter, // Format the title used when logging actions.

  stateTransformer, // Transform state before print. Eg. convert Immutable object to plain JSON.
  actionTransformer, // Transform action before print. Eg. convert Immutable object to plain JSON.
  errorTransformer, // Transform error before print. Eg. convert Immutable object to plain JSON.

  logger = console: LoggerObject, // implementation of the `console` API.
  logErrors = true: Boolean, // should the logger catch, log, and re-throw errors?

  diff = false: Boolean, // (alpha) show diff between states?
  diffPredicate // (alpha) filter function for showing states diff, similar to `predicate`
}

Options description

level (String | Function | Object)

Level of console. warn, error, info or else.

It can be a function (action: Object) => level: String.

It can be an object with level string for: prevState, action, nextState, error

It can be an object with getter functions: prevState, action, nextState, error. Useful if you want to print message based on specific state or action. Set any of them to false if you want to hide it.

  • prevState(prevState: Object) => level: String
  • action(action: Object) => level: String
  • nextState(nextState: Object) => level: String
  • error(error: Any, prevState: Object) => level: String

Default: log

duration (Boolean)

Print duration of each action?

Default: false

timestamp (Boolean)

Print timestamp with each action?

Default: true

colors (Object)

Object with color getter functions: title, prevState, action, nextState, error. Useful if you want to paint message based on specific state or action. Set any of them to false if you want to show plain message without colors.

  • title(action: Object) => color: String
  • prevState(prevState: Object) => color: String
  • action(action: Object) => color: String
  • nextState(nextState: Object) => color: String
  • error(error: Any, prevState: Object) => color: String

logger (Object)

Implementation of the console API. Useful if you are using a custom, wrapped version of console.

Default: console

logErrors (Boolean)

Should the logger catch, log, and re-throw errors? This makes it clear which action triggered the error but makes "break on error" in dev tools harder to use, as it breaks on re-throw rather than the original throw location.

Default: true

collapsed = (getState: Function, action: Object, logEntry: Object) => Boolean

Takes a boolean or optionally a function that receives getState function for accessing current store state and action object as parameters. Returns true if the log group should be collapsed, false otherwise.

Default: false

predicate = (getState: Function, action: Object) => Boolean

If specified this function will be called before each action is processed with this middleware. Receives getState function for accessing current store state and action object as parameters. Returns true if action should be logged, false otherwise.

Default: null (always log)

stateTransformer = (state: Object) => state

Transform state before print. Eg. convert Immutable object to plain JSON.

Default: identity function

actionTransformer = (action: Object) => action

Transform action before print. Eg. convert Immutable object to plain JSON.

Default: identity function

errorTransformer = (error: Any) => error

Transform error before print.

Default: identity function

titleFormatter = (action: Object, time: String?, took: Number?) => title

Format the title used for each action.

Default: prints something like action @ ${time} ${action.type} (in ${took.toFixed(2)} ms)

diff (Boolean)

Show states diff.

Default: false

diffPredicate = (getState: Function, action: Object) => Boolean

Filter states diff for certain cases.

Default: undefined

Recipes

Log only in development

const middlewares = [];

if (process.env.NODE_ENV === `development`) {
  const { logger } = require(`redux-logger`);

  middlewares.push(logger);
}

const store = compose(applyMiddleware(...middlewares))(createStore)(reducer);

Log everything except actions with certain type

createLogger({
  predicate: (getState, action) => action.type !== AUTH_REMOVE_TOKEN
});

Collapse actions with certain type

createLogger({
  collapsed: (getState, action) => action.type === FORM_CHANGE
});

Collapse actions that don't have errors

createLogger({
  collapsed: (getState, action, logEntry) => !logEntry.error
});

Transform Immutable (without combineReducers)

import { Iterable } from 'immutable';

const stateTransformer = (state) => {
  if (Iterable.isIterable(state)) return state.toJS();
  else return state;
};

const logger = createLogger({
  stateTransformer,
});

Transform Immutable (with combineReducers)

const logger = createLogger({
  stateTransformer: (state) => {
    let newState = {};

    for (var i of Object.keys(state)) {
      if (Immutable.Iterable.isIterable(state[i])) {
        newState[i] = state[i].toJS();
      } else {
        newState[i] = state[i];
      }
    };

    return newState;
  }
});

Log batched actions

Thanks to @smashercosmo

import { createLogger } from 'redux-logger';

const actionTransformer = action => {
  if (action.type === 'BATCHING_REDUCER.BATCH') {
    action.payload.type = action.payload.map(next => next.type).join(' => ');
    return action.payload;
  }

  return action;
};

const level = 'info';

const logger = {};

for (const method in console) {
  if (typeof console[method] === 'function') {
    logger[method] = console[method].bind(console);
  }
}

logger[level] = function levelFn(...args) {
  const lastArg = args.pop();

  if (Array.isArray(lastArg)) {
    return lastArg.forEach(item => {
      console[level].apply(console, [...args, item]);
    });
  }

  console[level].apply(console, arguments);
};

export default createLogger({
  level,
  actionTransformer,
  logger
});

To Do

  • Update eslint config to airbnb's
  • Clean up code, because it's very messy, to be honest
  • Write tests
  • Node.js support
  • React-native support

Feel free to create PR for any of those tasks!

Known issues

  • Performance issues in react-native (#32)

License

MIT

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use4
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mariano Gonzalez Salazar
December 15, 2020
December 15, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Redux is complex to manage. It is easy to experience problems and sometimes hard to detect the origin of the problem. With this library, you can analyze in a proper way the things that are happening in the store so it simplifies the bug detection task.

0
bhaveshtoundwal
4 months ago
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

a handy tool in development, pretty easy to use, don't go in search on any other module, this will be sufficient trust me, plug and play, few lines of code and check your console you will see all redux store changes

0
vishnucramesh
October 24, 2020
#LivetoCode
October 24, 2020
Easy to Use

While working with the redux store its bit difficult to log the flow of data trough actions and reducers. this redux logger makes this job easier. good library we can easily visualise the previous state -> new state data.

0
JITENDER1441
1 year ago
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Slow

this is the reason I am able to debug the redux app in development so easily, you can compare props and state after every action easily. don't use it in production as it will slow down your app due to a lot of consoles.

0

