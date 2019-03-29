Logger for Redux

Now maintained by LogRocket!

LogRocket is a production Redux logging tool that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay Redux actions + state, network requests, console logs, and see a video of what the user saw.

For more informatiom about the future of redux-logger, check out the discussion here.

Install

npm i --save redux-logger

Typescript types are also available, via DefinitelyTyped:

npm i @types/redux-logger

Usage

import { applyMiddleware, createStore } from 'redux' ; import logger from 'redux-logger' const store = createStore( reducer, applyMiddleware(logger) )

Or you can create your own logger with custom options:

import { applyMiddleware, createStore } from 'redux' ; import { createLogger } from 'redux-logger' const logger = createLogger({ }); const store = createStore( reducer, applyMiddleware(logger) );

Note: logger must be the last middleware in chain, otherwise it will log thunk and promise, not actual actions (#20).

Options

{ predicate, collapsed, duration = false : Boolean , timestamp = true : Boolean , level = 'log' : 'log' | 'console' | 'warn' | 'error' | 'info' , colors : ColorsObject, titleFormatter, stateTransformer, actionTransformer, errorTransformer, logger = console : LoggerObject, logErrors = true : Boolean , diff = false : Boolean , diffPredicate }

Options description

level (String | Function | Object)

Level of console . warn , error , info or else.

It can be a function (action: Object) => level: String .

It can be an object with level string for: prevState , action , nextState , error

It can be an object with getter functions: prevState , action , nextState , error . Useful if you want to print message based on specific state or action. Set any of them to false if you want to hide it.

prevState(prevState: Object) => level: String

action(action: Object) => level: String

nextState(nextState: Object) => level: String

error(error: Any, prevState: Object) => level: String

Default: log

duration (Boolean)

Print duration of each action?

Default: false

Print timestamp with each action?

Default: true

colors (Object)

Object with color getter functions: title , prevState , action , nextState , error . Useful if you want to paint message based on specific state or action. Set any of them to false if you want to show plain message without colors.

title(action: Object) => color: String

prevState(prevState: Object) => color: String

action(action: Object) => color: String

nextState(nextState: Object) => color: String

error(error: Any, prevState: Object) => color: String

logger (Object)

Implementation of the console API. Useful if you are using a custom, wrapped version of console .

Default: console

logErrors (Boolean)

Should the logger catch, log, and re-throw errors? This makes it clear which action triggered the error but makes "break on error" in dev tools harder to use, as it breaks on re-throw rather than the original throw location.

Default: true

collapsed = (getState: Function, action: Object, logEntry: Object) => Boolean

Takes a boolean or optionally a function that receives getState function for accessing current store state and action object as parameters. Returns true if the log group should be collapsed, false otherwise.

Default: false

predicate = (getState: Function, action: Object) => Boolean

If specified this function will be called before each action is processed with this middleware. Receives getState function for accessing current store state and action object as parameters. Returns true if action should be logged, false otherwise.

Default: null (always log)

stateTransformer = (state: Object) => state

Transform state before print. Eg. convert Immutable object to plain JSON.

Default: identity function

actionTransformer = (action: Object) => action

Transform action before print. Eg. convert Immutable object to plain JSON.

Default: identity function

errorTransformer = (error: Any) => error

Transform error before print.

Default: identity function

titleFormatter = (action: Object, time: String?, took: Number?) => title

Format the title used for each action.

Default: prints something like action @ ${time} ${action.type} (in ${took.toFixed(2)} ms)

diff (Boolean)

Show states diff.

Default: false

diffPredicate = (getState: Function, action: Object) => Boolean

Filter states diff for certain cases.

Default: undefined

Recipes

Log only in development

const middlewares = []; if (process.env.NODE_ENV === `development` ) { const { logger } = require ( `redux-logger` ); middlewares.push(logger); } const store = compose(applyMiddleware(...middlewares))(createStore)(reducer);

Log everything except actions with certain type

createLogger({ predicate : ( getState, action ) => action.type !== AUTH_REMOVE_TOKEN });

Collapse actions with certain type

createLogger({ collapsed : ( getState, action ) => action.type === FORM_CHANGE });

Collapse actions that don't have errors

createLogger({ collapsed : ( getState, action, logEntry ) => !logEntry.error });

Transform Immutable (without combineReducers )

import { Iterable } from 'immutable' ; const stateTransformer = ( state ) => { if (Iterable.isIterable(state)) return state.toJS(); else return state; }; const logger = createLogger({ stateTransformer, });

Transform Immutable (with combineReducers )

const logger = createLogger({ stateTransformer : ( state ) => { let newState = {}; for ( var i of Object .keys(state)) { if (Immutable.Iterable.isIterable(state[i])) { newState[i] = state[i].toJS(); } else { newState[i] = state[i]; } }; return newState; } });

Log batched actions

Thanks to @smashercosmo

import { createLogger } from 'redux-logger' ; const actionTransformer = action => { if (action.type === 'BATCHING_REDUCER.BATCH' ) { action.payload.type = action.payload.map( next => next.type).join( ' => ' ); return action.payload; } return action; }; const level = 'info' ; const logger = {}; for ( const method in console ) { if ( typeof console [method] === 'function' ) { logger[method] = console [method].bind( console ); } } logger[level] = function levelFn ( ...args ) { const lastArg = args.pop(); if ( Array .isArray(lastArg)) { return lastArg.forEach( item => { console [level].apply( console , [...args, item]); }); } console [level].apply( console , arguments ); }; export default createLogger({ level, actionTransformer, logger });

Known issues

License

MIT