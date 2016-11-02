Warn about slow reducers in your Redux app.

Deprecated - No longer maintained

My focus has left the node / react ecosystem and this module is no longer maintained.

Thank you for your patience and using this module in the first place!

Installation

npm install --save redux-log-slow-reducers

Usage

import * as reducers from './reducers' ; import logSlowReducers from 'redux-log-slow-reducers' ; const loggingReducers = logSlowReducers(reducers); import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' ; const store = createStore(combineReducers(loggingReducers));

