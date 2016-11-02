openbase logo
redux-log-slow-reducers

by Michael Contento
0.0.2 (see all)

Warn about slow reducers used in your redux app

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

234

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

redux-log-slow-reducers

Warn about slow reducers in your Redux app.

Warn about slow reducers in your Redux app.

Deprecated - No longer maintained

My focus has left the node / react ecosystem and this module is no longer maintained.

Thank you for your patience and using this module in the first place!

Installation

npm install --save redux-log-slow-reducers

Usage

// Import all your reducers as usual
import * as reducers from './reducers';

// And simply wrap it with the function exposed by this module
//
// Note: There is a optional second argument to logSlowReducers which allows you
//       to define how slow a reducer must be to trigger a warning (in ms). The
//       default value for this is currently 8ms, as this is half the time
//       available in one frame to run at 60fps.
import logSlowReducers from 'redux-log-slow-reducers';
const loggingReducers = logSlowReducers(reducers);

// Everything else is plain redux stuff
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
const store = createStore(combineReducers(loggingReducers));

Todo

  • Write tests for everything!

