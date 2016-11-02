Warn about slow reducers in your Redux app.
My focus has left the node / react ecosystem and this module is no longer maintained.
Thank you for your patience and using this module in the first place!
npm install --save redux-log-slow-reducers
// Import all your reducers as usual
import * as reducers from './reducers';
// And simply wrap it with the function exposed by this module
//
// Note: There is a optional second argument to logSlowReducers which allows you
// to define how slow a reducer must be to trigger a warning (in ms). The
// default value for this is currently 8ms, as this is half the time
// available in one frame to run at 60fps.
import logSlowReducers from 'redux-log-slow-reducers';
const loggingReducers = logSlowReducers(reducers);
// Everything else is plain redux stuff
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
const store = createStore(combineReducers(loggingReducers));
Write tests for everything!