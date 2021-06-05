Save and load Redux state to and from LocalStorage.
npm install --save redux-localstorage-simple
import { applyMiddleware, createStore } from "redux"
import reducer from "./reducer"
// Import the necessary methods for saving and loading
import { save, load } from "redux-localstorage-simple"
/*
Saving to LocalStorage is achieved using Redux
middleware. The 'save' method is called by Redux
each time an action is handled by your reducer.
*/
const createStoreWithMiddleware
= applyMiddleware(
save() // Saving done here
)(createStore)
/*
Loading from LocalStorage happens during
creation of the Redux store.
*/
const store = createStoreWithMiddleware(
reducer,
load() // Loading done here
)
Saving to LocalStorage is achieved using Redux middleware and saves each time an action is handled by your reducer. You will need to pass the
save method into Redux's
applyMiddleware method, like so...
applyMiddleware(save())
See the Usage Example above to get a better idea of how this works.
The
save method takes a optional configuration object as an argument. It has the following properties:
{
[Array states],
[Array ignoreStates]
[String namespace],
[String namespaceSeparator],
[Number debounce],
[Boolean disableWarnings]
}
states property,
ignoreStates only works on top-level properties within your state, not nested state as shown in the Advanced Usage section below e.g. "miscUselessInfo1" = works, "miscUselessInfo1.innerInfo" = doesn't work.
disableWarnings to true.
Save entire state tree - EASIEST OPTION.
save()
Save specific parts of the state tree.
save({ states: ["user", "products"] })
Save entire state tree except the states you want to ignore.
save({ ignoreStates: ["miscUselessInfo1", "miscUselessInfo2"] })
Save the entire state tree under the namespace "my_cool_app". The key "my_cool_app" will appear in LocalStorage.
save({ namespace: "my_cool_app" })
Save the entire state tree only after a debouncing period of 500 milliseconds has elapsed
save({ debounce: 500 })
Save specific parts of the state tree with the namespace "my_cool_app". The keys "my_cool_app_user" and "my_cool_app_products" will appear in LocalStorage.
save({
states: ["user", "products"],
namespace: "my_cool_app"
})
Save specific parts of the state tree with the namespace "my_cool_app" and the namespace separator "::". The keys "my_cool_app::user" and "my_cool_app::products" will appear in LocalStorage.
save({
states: ["user", "products"],
namespace: "my_cool_app",
namespaceSeparator: "::"
})
Loading Redux state from LocalStorage happens during creation of the Redux store.
createStore(reducer, load())
See the Usage Example above to get a better idea of how this works.
The
load method takes a optional configuration object as an argument. It has the following properties:
{
[Array states],
[String namespace],
[String namespaceSeparator],
[Object preloadedState],
[Boolean disableWarnings]
}
save method. Typically states have identical names to your Redux reducers. If you do not specify any states then your entire Redux state tree will be loaded from LocalStorage.
preloadedState argument in Redux's
createStore method. See section Advanced Usage below.
save method hasn't been called yet and this state has yet to been written to LocalStorage. You may not care to see this warning so to disable it set
disableWarnings to true. Any exceptions thrown by LocalStorage will also be logged as warnings by default, but can be silenced by setting
disableWarnings to true.
Load entire state tree - EASIEST OPTION.
load()
Load specific parts of the state tree.
load({ states: ["user", "products"] })
Load the entire state tree which was previously saved with the namespace "my_cool_app".
load({ namespace: "my_cool_app" })
Load specific parts of the state tree which was previously saved with the namespace "my_cool_app".
load({
states: ["user", "products"],
namespace: "my_cool_app"
})
Load specific parts of the state tree which was previously saved with the namespace "my_cool_app" and namespace separator "::".
load({
states: ["user", "products"],
namespace: "my_cool_app",
namespaceSeparator: "::"
})
If you provided more than one call to
save in your Redux middleware you will need to use
combineLoads for a more intricate loading process.
load methods as arguments, with each load handling a different part of the state tree. In practice you will provide one
load method to handle each
save method provided in your Redux middleware.
Load parts of the state tree saved with different namespaces. Here are the
save methods in your Redux middleware:
applyMiddleware(
save({ states: ["user"], namespace: "account_stuff" }),
save({ states: ["products", "categories"], namespace: "site_stuff" })
)
The corresponding use of
combineLoads looks like this:
combineLoads(
load({ states: ["user"], namespace: "account_stuff" }),
load({ states: ["products", "categories"], namespace: "site_stuff" })
)
Clears all Redux state tree data from LocalStorage. Note: only clears data which was saved using this module's functionality
The
clear method takes a optional configuration object as an argument. It has the following properties:
{
[String namespace],
[Boolean disableWarnings]
}
disableWarnings to true.
Clear all Redux state tree data saved without a namespace.
clear()
Clear Redux state tree data saved with a namespace.
clear({
namespace: "my_cool_app"
})
In a more complex project you may find that you are saving unnecessary reducer data to LocalStorage and would appreciate a more granular approach. Thankfully there is a way to do this.
First let's look at a normal example. Let's say you have a reducer called
settings and its state tree looks like this:
const settingsReducerInitialState = {
theme: 'light',
itemsPerPage: 10
}
Using
redux-localstorage-simple's
save() method for the
settings reducer would look like this:
save({ states: ["settings"] })
This saves all of the
settings reducer's properties to LocalStorage. But wait, what if we really only care about saving the user's choice of
theme and not
itemsPerPage. Here's how to fix this:
save({ states: ["settings.theme"] })
This saves only the
theme setting to LocalStorage. However this presents an additional problem, if
itemsPerPage is not saved won't my app crash when it can't find it upon loading from LocalStorage?
Yes in most cases it would. So to prevent this you can use the
preloadedState argument in the
load() method to provide some initial data.
load({
states: ["settings.theme"],
preloadedState: {
itemsPerPage: 10
}
})
Also note in the above example that since
settings.theme was specified in the
load() method we must also mirror this exactly in the
save() method. This goes for all states you specify using the granular approach.
So if you have:
save({ states: ["settings.theme"] })
You must also have:
load({ states: ["settings.theme"] })
To run tests for this package open the file 'test/test.html' in your browser. Because this package uses LocalStorage we therefore need to test it in an environment which supports it i.e. modern browsers.
Support for Immutable.js data structures has been removed as of version 1.4.0. If you require this functionality please install version 1.4.0 using the following command:
npm install --save redux-localstorage-simple@1.4.0
Pull requests and opened issues are welcome!
MIT