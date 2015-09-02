Storage enhancer to persist a subset of your state.

Installation

npm install --save redux-localstorage-filter

Usage

const storage = compose( filter( 'nested.key' ), )(adapter(localStorage));

For more information on using storage enhancers check out redux-localstorage

API

type paths = Array < String > | String

A path is a string that points to the property key of your redux store that you would like to persist. In order to specify a nested key separate the keys that make up the full path with fullstops ( . ). Specify multiple paths by passing in an Array :

filter([ 'key' , 'another.key' ]),

License

MIT