Storage enhancer to persist a subset of your state.
npm install --save redux-localstorage-filter
const storage = compose(
filter('nested.key'),
)(adapter(localStorage));
For more information on using storage enhancers check out redux-localstorage
type paths = Array<String> | String
A path is a
string that points to the property key of your redux store that you would like to persist. In order to specify a nested key separate the keys that make up the full path with fullstops (
.). Specify multiple paths by passing in an
Array:
filter(['key', 'another.key']),
MIT