rlf

redux-localstorage-filter

by Elger Lambert
0.1.1 (see all)

Storage enhancer to persist a subset of your state.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.5K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Installation

npm install --save redux-localstorage-filter

Usage

const storage = compose(
  filter('nested.key'),
)(adapter(localStorage));

For more information on using storage enhancers check out redux-localstorage

API

filter(paths)

type paths = Array<String> | String

A path is a string that points to the property key of your redux store that you would like to persist. In order to specify a nested key separate the keys that make up the full path with fullstops (.). Specify multiple paths by passing in an Array: 

filter(['key', 'another.key']),

License

MIT

