rld

redux-localstorage-debounce

by Elger Lambert
0.1.0

Storage enhancer to debounce persist requests.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.3K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-localstorage-debounce

Storage enhancer to debounce persist requests.

To improve performance, debounce allows you to delay consecutive store changes and persist them periodically instead.

Installation

npm install --save redux-localstorage-debounce

Usage

const storage = compose(
  debounce(100),
)(adapter(localStorage));

API

debounce(wait[, maxWait])

Persist calls are delayed until wait milliseconds since the last time the function was invoked. In order to prevent an endless stream of consecutive state changes from ever persisting, you can pass in a second argument that specifies the maxWait milliseconds that a persist call is allowed to be delayed.

Note: Internally debounce utilizes lodash.debounce, rather then specifying the maxWait as second argument you can pass in an object with options as specified by lodash.

License

MIT

