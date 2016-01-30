FSA-compliant io monad middleware for Redux.
This is based on redux-future.
npm install --save redux-io
import ioMiddleware from 'redux-io';
const createStoreWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware(
ioMiddleware('runIO') // <- function name of the function to run the IO.
)(createStore)
import { IO } from 'ramda-fantasy';
const io = IO(() => {
document.title = "Goodbye World!";
return { type: 'INCREMENT' };
});
store.dispatch(io);
Because it supports FSA actions, you can use redux-io in combination with redux-actions.
const io = IO(() => location.href);
const action = createAction('FSA_ACTION');
store.dispatch(action(R.map(R.toUpper, io)));
You can use
redux-io together with
redux-future.
// futureIo :: Future(IO(String))
const futureIo = new Future((rej, res) => {
const io = IO(() => location.href);
setTimeout(() => res(io), 2000);
});
const action = createAction('FSA_ACTION');
store.dispatch(action(futureIo));