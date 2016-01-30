FSA-compliant io monad middleware for Redux.

This is based on redux-future.

npm install --save redux-io

Usage

import ioMiddleware from 'redux-io' ; const createStoreWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware( ioMiddleware( 'runIO' ) )(createStore)

Example

import { IO } from 'ramda-fantasy' ; const io = IO( () => { document .title = "Goodbye World!" ; return { type : 'INCREMENT' }; }); store.dispatch(io);

Using in combination with redux-actions

Because it supports FSA actions, you can use redux-io in combination with redux-actions.

Example: Action creators

const io = IO( () => location.href); const action = createAction( 'FSA_ACTION' ); store.dispatch(action(R.map(R.toUpper, io)));

You can use redux-io together with redux-future .

const futureIo = new Future( ( rej, res ) => { const io = IO( () => location.href); setTimeout( () => res(io), 2000 ); }); const action = createAction( 'FSA_ACTION' ); store.dispatch(action(futureIo));

Related

What's an IO?

Libraries