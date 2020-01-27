Dynamically load redux reducers and redux-saga sagas as needed, instead of loading them all upfront. This has some nice benefits, such as avoiding having to manage a big global list of reducers and sagas. It also allows more effective use of code-splitting. See motivation. As used by react-boilerplate.

Getting Started

npm install redux-injectors

Setting up the redux store

The redux store needs to be configured to allow this library to work. The library exports a store enhancer that can be passed to the createStore function.

import { createStore } from "redux" ; import { createInjectorsEnhancer } from "redux-injectors" ; const store = createStore( createReducer(), initialState, createInjectorsEnhancer({ createReducer, runSaga, }) )

Note the createInjectorsEnhancer function takes two options. createReducer should be a function that when called will return the root reducer. It's passed the injected reducers as an object of key-reducer pairs.

function createReducer ( injectedReducers = {} ) { const rootReducer = combineReducers({ ...injectedReducers, }); return rootReducer }

runSaga should usually be sagaMiddleware.run .

const runSaga = sagaMiddleware.run;

Injecting your first reducer and saga

After setting up the store, you will be able to start injecting reducers and sagas.

import { compose } from "redux" ; import { injectReducer, injectSaga } from "redux-injectors" ; class BooksManager extends React . PureComponent { render() { return null ; } } export default compose( injectReducer({ key : "books" , reducer : booksReducer }), injectSaga({ key : "books" , saga : booksSaga }) )(BooksManager);

Or, using hooks:

import { useInjectReducer, useInjectSaga } from "redux-injectors" ; export default function BooksManager ( ) { useInjectReducer({ key : "books" , reducer : booksReducer }); useInjectSaga({ key : "books" , saga : booksSaga }); return null ; }

Documentation

See the API reference

Motivation

There's a few reasons why you might not want to load all your reducers and sagas upfront: