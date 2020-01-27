Dynamically load redux reducers and redux-saga sagas as needed, instead of loading them all upfront. This has some nice benefits, such as avoiding having to manage a big global list of reducers and sagas. It also allows more effective use of code-splitting. See motivation. As used by react-boilerplate.
npm install redux-injectors # (or yarn add redux-injectors)
The redux store needs to be configured to allow this library to work. The library exports a store enhancer that can be passed to the
createStore function.
import { createStore } from "redux";
import { createInjectorsEnhancer } from "redux-injectors";
const store = createStore(
createReducer(),
initialState,
createInjectorsEnhancer({
createReducer,
runSaga,
})
)
Note the
createInjectorsEnhancer function takes two options.
createReducer should be a function that when called will return the root reducer. It's passed the injected reducers as an object of key-reducer pairs.
function createReducer(injectedReducers = {}) {
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
...injectedReducers,
// other non-injected reducers can go here...
});
return rootReducer
}
runSaga should usually be
sagaMiddleware.run.
const runSaga = sagaMiddleware.run;
After setting up the store, you will be able to start injecting reducers and sagas.
import { compose } from "redux";
import { injectReducer, injectSaga } from "redux-injectors";
class BooksManager extends React.PureComponent {
render() {
return null;
}
}
export default compose(
injectReducer({ key: "books", reducer: booksReducer }),
injectSaga({ key: "books", saga: booksSaga })
)(BooksManager);
Or, using hooks:
import { useInjectReducer, useInjectSaga } from "redux-injectors";
export default function BooksManager() {
useInjectReducer({ key: "books", reducer: booksReducer });
useInjectSaga({ key: "books", saga: booksSaga });
return null;
}
See the API reference
There's a few reasons why you might not want to load all your reducers and sagas upfront: