Redux store with injectable reducers for use with bundle splitting, large apps, and SPAs.

Motivation

It is often desirable to have a single "global" redux store in your application so it is easy for reducers to listen and react to actions issued by disparate parts of the application. For sufficiently large applications though, this becomes problematic because you then need to require all of the reducers in your entire app at the time of creating your store. This gets more complicated once you start bundle splitting, or lazily loading more JavaScript in the context of a SPA.

This library allows reducers to "inject" themselves into the store at any time, solving the above problems.

Installation

npm i --save redux-injectable-store

API

Right now, this module exports a single method: createInjectableStore . You can use in a CommonJS environment:

ES6:

import { createInjectableStore } from 'redux-injectable-store' ;

CommonJS:

const createInjectableStore = require ( 'redux-injectable-store' ).createInjectableStore;

createInjectableStore has the following API (extending Redux's flow types)

type ReduxStore<S, A> = { dispatch : Dispatch<A>; getState(): S; subscribe(listener: () => void ): () => void ; replaceReducer(nextReducer: Reducer<S, A>): void }; type InjectableStore<S, A> = ReduxStore<S, A> & { inject(namespace: string, reducer : Reducer<S, A>, force : boolean = false ), injectAll({ [key: string]: Reducer<S, A> }, force : boolean = false ), clearReducers(), }; function createInjectableStore < S , A >( preloadedState: S, enhancer: StoreEnhancer<S, A>, wrapReducer: (Reducer<S, A> ): Reducer < S , A > = Identity ): InjectableStore ;

The createInjectableStore API follows the same API as Redux's createStore , but with the first argument ( reducer ) missing, and an optional additional last argument, wrapReducer . The wrapReducer argument is a function that takes a reducer and returns a reducer. It is meant to allow you to provide some global action handling if you need to.

Usage

import { createInjectableStore } from 'redux-injectable-store' ; import { applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux' ; import thunk from 'redux-thunk' ; import pack from 'redux-pack' ; const initialState = getInitialStoreState(); const enhancer = applyMiddleware( thunk, pack.middleware ); const store = createInjectableStore({ initialState, enhancer, }); export default store;

import store from '../path/to/store' ; import FooReducer from '../path/to/FooReducer' ; store.inject( 'foo' , FooReducer);

import store from '../path/to/store' ; import BarReducer from '../path/to/BarReducer' ; import QooReducer from '../path/to/QooReducer' ; store.injectAll({ bar : BarReducer, qoo : QooReducer, });

Additional Notes

If you try to inject a reducer into a namespace that already has a reducer without passing the 'force' argument, it will console.warn and be a "no op".

License

MIT