redux-immutablejs
Redux & Immutable integration
This is a small library that aims to provide integration tools between Redux & ImmutableJs that fully conforms Redux actions & reducers standards.
Using
combineReducers it is possible to provide
createStore with initial state using Immutable Iterable type, i.e:
import { createStore } from 'redux';
import { combineReducers } from 'redux-immutablejs';
import Immutable from 'immutable';
import * as reducers from './reducers';
const reducer = combineReducers(reducers);
const state = Immutable.fromJS({});
const store = reducer(state);
export default createStore(reducer, store);
Using
createReducer is an optional function that creates a reducer from a collection of handlers. In addition to
getting rid of the switch statement, it also provides the following benefits:
initialState type is mutated, it will get converted to an immutable type.
import { createReducer } from 'redux-immutablejs'
const initialState = Immutable.fromJS({ isAuth: false })
/**
* Reducer domain that handles authentication & authorization.
**/
export default createReducer(initialState, {
[LOGIN]: (state, action) => state.merge({
isAuth: true,
token: action.payload.token
}),
[LOGOUT]: (domain) => domain.merge({
isAuth: false,
current_identity: {},
token: undefined
})
})
If you want to specify the Immutable type to be used for implicit conversion, pass an constructor function at the end:
export default createReducer([], {
[ADD_STUFF]: (state, { stuff }) => state.add(stuff)
}, true, ::Immutable.OrderedSet);
Please note that this is optional and
combineReducers should work just fine if you prefer the old
switch way.
This library doesn't dictate any specific reducer structure.
While
redux-immutable focuses on CRC, this library
provides some conversion middlewares from FSA to CCA
and vise versa. If you feel like going with Redux's vanilla is the right approach, then consider using our library.