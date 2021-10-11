redux-immutable is used to create an equivalent function of Redux combineReducers that works with Immutable.js state.

When Redux createStore reducer is created using redux-immutable then initialState must be an instance of Immutable.Collection .

Problem

When createStore is invoked with initialState that is an instance of Immutable.Collection further invocation of reducer will produce an error:

The initialState argument passed to createStore has unexpected type of "Object". Expected argument to be an object with the following keys: "data"

This is because Redux combineReducers treats state object as a plain JavaScript object.

combineReducers created using redux-immutable uses Immutable.js API to iterate the state.

Usage

Create a store with initialState set to an instance of Immutable.Collection :

import { combineReducers } from 'redux-immutable' ; import { createStore } from 'redux' ; const initialState = Immutable.Map(); const rootReducer = combineReducers({}); const store = createStore(rootReducer, initialState);

By default, if state is undefined , rootReducer(state, action) is called with state = Immutable.Map() . A different default function can be provided as the second parameter to combineReducers(reducers, getDefaultState) , for example:

const StateRecord = Immutable.Record({ foo : 'bar' }); const rootReducer = combineReducers({ foo : fooReducer}, StateRecord);

When using Immutable.Record it is possible to delegate default values to child reducers:

const StateRecord = Immutable.Record({ foo : undefined }); const rootReducer = combineReducers({ foo : fooReducer}, StateRecord);

In general, getDefaultState function must return an instance of Immutable.Record or Immutable.Collection that implements get , set and withMutations methods. Such collections are List , Map and OrderedMap .

Using with react-router-redux v4 and under

react-router-redux routeReducer does not work with Immutable.js. You need to use a custom reducer:

import Immutable from 'immutable' ; import { LOCATION_CHANGE } from 'react-router-redux' ; const initialState = Immutable.fromJS({ locationBeforeTransitions : null }); export default (state = initialState, action) => { if (action.type === LOCATION_CHANGE) { return state.set( 'locationBeforeTransitions' , action.payload); } return state; };

Pass a selector to access the payload state and convert it to a JavaScript object via the selectLocationState option on syncHistoryWithStore :

import { browserHistory } from 'react-router' ; import { syncHistoryWithStore } from 'react-router-redux' ; const history = syncHistoryWithStore(browserHistory, store, { selectLocationState (state) { return state.get( 'routing' ).toJS(); } });

The 'routing' path depends on the rootReducer definition. This example assumes that routeReducer is made available under routing property of the rootReducer .

Using with react-router-redux v5

To make react-router-redux v5 work with Immutable.js you only need to use a custom reducer: