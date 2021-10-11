redux-immutable
redux-immutable is used to create an equivalent function of Redux
combineReducers that works with Immutable.js state.
When Redux
createStore
reducer is created using
redux-immutable then
initialState must be an instance of
Immutable.Collection.
When
createStore is invoked with
initialState that is an instance of
Immutable.Collection further invocation of reducer will produce an error:
The initialState argument passed to createStore has unexpected type of "Object". Expected argument to be an object with the following keys: "data"
This is because Redux
combineReducers treats
state object as a plain JavaScript object.
combineReducers created using
redux-immutable uses Immutable.js API to iterate the state.
Create a store with
initialState set to an instance of
Immutable.Collection:
import {
combineReducers
} from 'redux-immutable';
import {
createStore
} from 'redux';
const initialState = Immutable.Map();
const rootReducer = combineReducers({});
const store = createStore(rootReducer, initialState);
By default, if
state is
undefined,
rootReducer(state, action) is called with
state = Immutable.Map(). A different default function can be provided as the second parameter to
combineReducers(reducers, getDefaultState), for example:
const StateRecord = Immutable.Record({
foo: 'bar'
});
const rootReducer = combineReducers({foo: fooReducer}, StateRecord);
// rootReducer now has signature of rootReducer(state = StateRecord(), action)
// state now must always have 'foo' property with 'bar' as its default value
When using
Immutable.Record it is possible to delegate default values to child reducers:
const StateRecord = Immutable.Record({
foo: undefined
});
const rootReducer = combineReducers({foo: fooReducer}, StateRecord);
// state now must always have 'foo' property with its default value returned from fooReducer(undefined, action)
In general,
getDefaultState function must return an instance of
Immutable.Record or
Immutable.Collection that implements
get,
set and
withMutations methods. Such collections are
List,
Map and
OrderedMap.
react-router-redux v4 and under
react-router-redux
routeReducer does not work with Immutable.js. You need to use a custom reducer:
import Immutable from 'immutable';
import {
LOCATION_CHANGE
} from 'react-router-redux';
const initialState = Immutable.fromJS({
locationBeforeTransitions: null
});
export default (state = initialState, action) => {
if (action.type === LOCATION_CHANGE) {
return state.set('locationBeforeTransitions', action.payload);
}
return state;
};
Pass a selector to access the payload state and convert it to a JavaScript object via the
selectLocationState option on
syncHistoryWithStore:
import {
browserHistory
} from 'react-router';
import {
syncHistoryWithStore
} from 'react-router-redux';
const history = syncHistoryWithStore(browserHistory, store, {
selectLocationState (state) {
return state.get('routing').toJS();
}
});
The
'routing' path depends on the
rootReducer definition. This example assumes that
routeReducer is made available under
routing property of the
rootReducer.
react-router-redux v5
To make
react-router-redux v5 work with Immutable.js you only need to use a custom reducer:
import {
Map
} from 'immutable';
import {
LOCATION_CHANGE
} from 'react-router-redux';
const initialState = Map({
location: null,
action: null
});
export function routerReducer(state = initialState, {type, payload = {}} = {}) {
if (type === LOCATION_CHANGE) {
const location = payload.location || payload;
const action = payload.action;
return state
.set('location', location)
.set('action', action);
}
return state;
}