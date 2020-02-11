higher-order reducer to ignore redux actions

can be used to avoid performance problems in large apps by skipping reducer subtrees

Installation

npm install --save redux-ignore

API

import { ignoreActions, filterActions } from 'redux-ignore' ; ignoreActions(reducer, [ARRAY_OF_ACTIONS]) ignoreActions(reducer, (action) => !action.valid) filterActions(reducer, [ARRAY_OF_ACTIONS]) filterActions(reducer, (action) => action.valid)

Ignoring Actions

redux-ignore is a reducer enhancer (higher-order reducer), it provides the ignoreActions function, which takes an existing reducer and either:

An array of actions to be ignored, or...

A predicate function for filtering out actions.

Firstly, import redux-ignore :

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { ignoreActions } from 'redux-ignore' ;

Then, add ignoreActions to your reducer(s) like this:

combineReducers({ counter : ignoreActions(counter, [INCREMENT_COUNTER]) });

Now you won't be able to increment the counter anymore, because the INCREMENT_COUNTER action is ignored.

Alternatively, you can ignore actions via a predicate function:

combineReducers({ counter : ignoreActions(counter, (action) => action.type === INCREMENT_COUNTER) });

Filtering Actions

You can also use filterActions to only accept actions that are declared in an array, or that satisfy the predicate function:

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { filterActions } from 'redux-ignore' ; import { STAY_COOL, KEEP_CHILLIN } from './actions' ; import { counter, notACounter } from './reducers' ; combineReducers({ counter : filterActions(counter, (action) => action.type.match( /COUNTER$/ )), notACounter : filterActions(notACounter, [STAY_COOL, KEEP_CHILLIN]) });

What is this magic? How does it work?

Have a read of the Implementing Undo History recipe in the Redux documents, which explains in detail how higher-order reducers work.

License