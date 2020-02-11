higher-order reducer to ignore redux actions
can be used to avoid performance problems in large apps by skipping reducer subtrees
npm install --save redux-ignore
import { ignoreActions, filterActions } from 'redux-ignore';
ignoreActions(reducer, [ARRAY_OF_ACTIONS])
ignoreActions(reducer, (action) => !action.valid)
filterActions(reducer, [ARRAY_OF_ACTIONS])
filterActions(reducer, (action) => action.valid)
redux-ignore is a reducer enhancer (higher-order reducer), it provides the
ignoreActions function, which takes an existing reducer and either:
Firstly, import
redux-ignore:
// Redux utility functions
import { combineReducers } from 'redux';
// redux-ignore higher-order reducer
import { ignoreActions } from 'redux-ignore';
Then, add
ignoreActions to your reducer(s) like this:
combineReducers({
counter: ignoreActions(counter, [INCREMENT_COUNTER])
});
Now you won't be able to increment the counter anymore, because the
INCREMENT_COUNTER action is ignored.
Alternatively, you can ignore actions via a predicate function:
combineReducers({
counter: ignoreActions(counter, (action) => action.type === INCREMENT_COUNTER)
});
You can also use
filterActions to only accept actions that are declared in an array, or that satisfy the predicate function:
import { combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { filterActions } from 'redux-ignore'; // pull in the filterActions function
import { STAY_COOL, KEEP_CHILLIN } from './actions';
import { counter, notACounter } from './reducers';
combineReducers({
counter: filterActions(counter, (action) => action.type.match(/COUNTER$/)), // only run on actions that satisfy the regex
notACounter: filterActions(notACounter, [STAY_COOL, KEEP_CHILLIN]) // only run for these specific relaxing actions
});
Have a read of the Implementing Undo History recipe in the Redux documents, which explains in detail how higher-order reducers work.
MIT, see
LICENSE.md for more information.